(AL.com)   17-year-old schedules appointment to receive COVID vaccine. Parents react in classic Alabama fashion. "You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me"   (al.com) divider line
59
    Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine, Alabama Education Lab, school district, top official, damn vaccine, health department  
•       •       •

Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In East Tennessee, parents say, "That's your education talkin'" and they mean it as the gravest of insults.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark, the age of majority is 19 in Alabama and you can't be emancipated under 18.

I wouldn't normally encourage kids to run away from home, but I can see exceptions.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What are the odds his dad wins a Herman Cain Freedom Award?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're not getting this damn vaccine': Alabama teen's struggle for COVID shot mirrors struggles nationwide in stupid shiatty red states and counties.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN


My one word of advice: forge. I mean, he had to know his dipshiat dad would not sign off on it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is a number of states age 12 Y/O+ allows a minor to have a say on their medical care especially if advocating something echoed by all health care professionals. Get vaccinated
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kid, get the Fark out.
Lose the accent.
Reinvent yourself.
Marry someone not related to you
Move on

Have a good life
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet theres a lawyer somewhere who would pick this up pro Bono.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My wife's working on setting up a vaccination clinic for later this month, and expecting to include booster shots, so I'm getting a kick out of these comments.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My 13 y/o nephew wanted the vaccine, but his father wouldn't allow it. Guess who just gave his son covid? Kid's fever spiked at 103.9.

F*cking asshole hillbilly dad.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe he'll be 18 soon, then he can tell his parents to fark off.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN


I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.


Don't fight parents, they will win, do what you need to.

/ and when in doubt use the time honored tradition of teenagers everywhere and lie.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess it's good the dad did sign the form so Andrew could get the shot. That said, I am not surprised at all with the dad's response. Alabama is filled to the rim and overflowing with abject stupidity, and many wear it as a badge of honor.

Maybe the health department should tell people they have a new shot that will help the South rise again and it contains Robert E Lee's DNA.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Brosephus: Guess it's good the dad did sign the form so Andrew could get the shot. That said, I am not surprised at all with the dad's response. Alabama is filled to the rim and overflowing with abject stupidity, and many wear it as a badge of honor.

Maybe the health department should tell people they have a new shot that will help the South rise again and it contains Robert E Lee's DNA.


That would probably work
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JessieL: Fark, the age of majority is 19 in Alabama and you can't be emancipated under 18.

I wouldn't normally encourage kids to run away from home, but I can see exceptions.


His parents can disown him, toss him out on the streets. Happens a lot with LGBTQ teens in the South. 😢
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Militarize Child Protective Services!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: OtherLittleGuy: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.

Don't fight parents, they will win, do what you need to.

/ and when in doubt use the time honored tradition of teenagers everywhere and lie.


solution: kill both your parents and dump their weighted bodies jn the nearest riber
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find something with your mom and dads signature and practice a little bit and sign them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: AlgaeRancher: OtherLittleGuy: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.

Don't fight parents, they will win, do what you need to.

/ and when in doubt use the time honored tradition of teenagers everywhere and lie.

solution: kill both your parents and dump their weighted bodies jn the nearest riber


Have you been playing 80s metal records backwards?
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: AlgaeRancher: OtherLittleGuy: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.

Don't fight parents, they will win, do what you need to.

/ and when in doubt use the time honored tradition of teenagers everywhere and lie.

solution: kill both your parents and dump their weighted bodies jn the nearest riber


Are you ok? Are you having a hate-stroke right now?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is full of horrible parents.

If someone is having a problem with a difficult parent it's 100% the parent's fault for being total farking assholes and expecting no consequences.

To the bad parents of the world, I say:
FALL DOWN AND DIE ON THE FLOOR WITH YOUR PHONE CALLS UNANSWERED!

To the good parents, get lost. I got 36 year of rage from my Trumpanzee mom and I don't see any Trump or Putin threads to unload in. You should be helping the traumatized people deal with the monsters in your spare time.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If state law says it's legal how does the county or local pharmacies  get off saying otherwise?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Be polite walk on the right: AlgaeRancher: OtherLittleGuy: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.

Don't fight parents, they will win, do what you need to.

/ and when in doubt use the time honored tradition of teenagers everywhere and lie.

solution: kill both your parents and dump their weighted bodies jn the nearest riber

Have you been playing 80s metal records backwards?


I been Playin Joe Momm's tonsils

/hows u, sucka
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: AlgaeRancher: OtherLittleGuy: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

I was going with punch in face, kick in nuts, crush head.

Don't fight parents, they will win, do what you need to.

/ and when in doubt use the time honored tradition of teenagers everywhere and lie.

solution: kill both your parents and dump their weighted bodies jn the nearest riber


Or just scribble anything on the paper, the nurses/pharmacist don't have an exemplar to compare to and to be honest even if they did they aren't experts and won't be looking at it very closely if at all other than to check that there's something in that box.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: scottydoesntknow: "He said, 'You're not getting this damn vaccine; you need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.' It was, it was the first time my dad had ever done something like that - he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face," said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover.

I only have one word of advice: RUN

My one word of advice: forge. I mean, he had to know his dipshiat dad would not sign off on it.


This. Since it's Alabama it will be hard to tell of the "x" on the line is his parents' or a fake.

/just kidding to the smart Alabama Farkers
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop blowing shiat in my way you are less than MY. ETERNAL. HIVE
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: Find something with your mom and dads signature and practice a little bit and sign them.


Why. Just sign anything. It's not like the vaccine giver is going to cross check
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our parents didn't like our tone - too trebly, and they'd punish us three times harder: our trebly tone trebled trouble
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: You're not getting this damn vaccine': Alabama teen's struggle for COVID shot mirrors struggles nationwide in stupid shiatty red states and counties.


chryst girl when did your Texts Get So Big
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: What are the odds his dad wins a Herman Cain Freedom Award?


Thanks for the reminder. Off to get my daily schadenfreude!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Guess it's good the dad did sign the form so Andrew could get the shot. That said, I am not surprised at all with the dad's response. Alabama is filled to the rim and overflowing with abject stupidity, and many wear it as a badge of honor.

Maybe the health department should tell people they have a new shot that will help the South rise again and it contains Robert E Lee's DNA.


My sentiments exactly, although I've said that you should threaten them by saying that if they aren't vaxxed, in ten years, they will die off and Democrats will elect a bunch of transgender Black Mexican Muslims teaching CRT, banning guns, and having free abortions under President AOC.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that entire interaction in Bobby Hill's voice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe he'll be 18 soon, then he can tell his parents to fark off.


Only time will tell and who knows how long that will be.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that if she got in a physical altercation with them, she would have been tried as an adult.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ill put Kieston4lyfe in prison and stay clear of her filthy Liberian Disease

Problem Solved

/324876
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Fark, the age of majority is 19 in Alabama and you can't be emancipated under 18.

I wouldn't normally encourage kids to run away from home, but I can see exceptions.


Damn.  I was thinking of all the GoFundMe's for covidiots.  We need some for youth-to-get-the-fark-out-of-town funds.

more commonly known as YTGTFOOT funds

/marketing is still working on the slogan.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, young man. I guess you have to die so your braindead parents can learn something.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I bet theres a lawyer somewhere who would pick this up pro Bono.


I bet a lawyer would take this case even if he didn't like U2
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all of the horrible people in Alabama die of the 'rona will the good people who left go back and set it right, or will there always be mouthbreathers waiting in the wings?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also FTA: "Andrew asked that his last name not be used out of fear of further upsetting his parents."

Read: His parents don't want to be targeted by their own kind for failing the purity test.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: JessieL: Fark, the age of majority is 19 in Alabama and you can't be emancipated under 18.

I wouldn't normally encourage kids to run away from home, but I can see exceptions.

Damn.  I was thinking of all the GoFundMe's for covidiots.  We need some for youth-to-get-the-fark-out-of-town funds.

more commonly known as YTGTFOOT funds

/marketing is still working on the slogan.


Yeah something about yogurt foot doesn't feel right.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
instead of habitually groveling for pocket lint in your goddamn bathrooms and begging complete strangers 4 THERE TIME how bout we sac these grifters and reappropriate their Modest Castles

/i dont beg
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: Find something with your mom and dads signature and practice a little bit and sign them.


💞
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
just forge your parent's signature. it is not like they can uninject you if you get caught later.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I bet theres a lawyer somewhere who would pick this up pro Bono.


?????
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: Find something with your mom and dads signature and practice a little bit and sign them.


My mom's been dead for two and a half years, so it's probably safe to admit this: I forged her signature on a bunch of stuff. Nothing major, just a couple report cards in high school, the occasional consent form, and (with her permission after she broke her arm) checks.

Making it kind of impressive is that I did a damn fine job of it despite being a lefty while dear old mom was right-handed.
 
maram500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JustLookin: Sorry, young man. I guess you have to die so your braindead parents can learn something.


Oh please. If (god forbid) the kid catches COVID and dies from being unable to receive treatment (ivermectin idiots hogging up the beds, after all), the parents will be on HLBY 4 News teary-eyed and just so shocked. "We had no idea he could die!" the mother will squeal. "There's just got to be a way to save people" will be the dad's response as he holds up a childhood photo.
 
