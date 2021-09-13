 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   You go home very hungry after magnet fishing   (ky3.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I caught a lobster
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow that's bizarre.  Can't say I've ever heard of this pastime.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not a very big magnet. I have one the size of a dinner plate and 2 inches thick.
Sometimes I place it on a metal door and bet people if they can take it off. They can't.
I actually got it from a friend that owns a marina. Lot's of tools and keys  fall overboard at a marina.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do encourage magnet fishing. At least it cleans up waterways. Unless if it's trash they just throw it back for some other smuck to get it again.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: I do encourage magnet fishing. At least it cleans up waterways. Unless if it's trash they just throw it back for some other smuck to get it again.


My granddaughter likes to come over and see what she can find in the river. She's pulled a good bit of old fencing out.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once caught a sledge hammer.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: I once caught a sledge hammer.


Did you want to be it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandparents were killed on a magnet fishing expedition one day years ago. Locals say they've seen the culprit around the lake from time to time, swimming and lurking. Legend says it positively exists, but the townsfolk downplay any negative press.
It was a massive steelhead.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The End is nigh!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I caught a lobster


+1 for lobster sticks to magnet nostalgia.

/RIP flash...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I *use* a lobster for magnet fishing, then we split the proceeds.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The pin was still in it luckily, so I just grabbed the side and pulled it off to keep my head away from the pin," said Newton.

I want to believe that he said he kept his hand away from the pin so that he wouldn't accidentally jostle it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

morg: "The pin was still in it luckily, so I just grabbed the side and pulled it off to keep my head away from the pin," said Newton.

I want to believe that he said he kept his hand away from the pin so that he wouldn't accidentally jostle it.


At first, I thought he was saying he pulled the pin off.

Some news writers need to think twice about summarizing vs. quoting people.
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: My grandparents were killed on a magnet fishing expedition one day years ago. Locals say they've seen the culprit around the lake from time to time, swimming and lurking. Legend says it positively exists, but the townsfolk downplay any negative press.
It was a massive steelhead.


I like that one.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The pin was still in it luckily, so I just grabbed the side and pulled it off to keep my head away from the pin," said Newton.

yep, you don't want that pin going through your head if it goes off...
 
albertmdh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So far I've mostly caught deck screws, along with a couple fishhooks, beer caps, and a big chunk of rebar.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What could you possibly catch with a magnet? I've caught a lot of fish in my life, like big tuna, mahi, kobe, king salmon.

Never used a magnet.
 
