(Gizmodo)   Stop scrolling Fark long enough to update your Apple products to keep from being hacked   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    News, IPhone, Apple Inc., App Store, IPhone OS, IPod Touch, Mac OS X, target's Apple devices, zero-day exploit  
posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 8:32 PM



Langston [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, updated my iphone already and updating the Mac now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FARK THAT NOISE IM AN ANTI-PATCHER YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT'S IN IT AND IT WASN'T FULLY APPROV...................  +++ CARRIER LOST +++
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll do it after I stop scrolling Fark. Priorities you know.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: FARK THAT NOISE IM AN ANTI-PATCHER YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT'S IN IT AND IT WASN'T FULLY APPROV...................  +++ CARRIER LOST +++


MY CPU MY CHOICE!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On it like ignorance on a GOP platform
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did all of my stuff right away...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would the Russians hack me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fake news apples don't get hacked
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is Steve Jobs Hurricane Katrina.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jokes on Israel, my apple stuff is too damn old for even apple to bother updating.


/That sounds like a bone saw
 
trialpha
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see the added security of walling off each app (and thus making it a pain in the ass to use) is working well...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: FARK THAT NOISE IM AN ANTI-PATCHER YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT'S IN IT AND IT WASN'T FULLY APPROV...................  +++ CARRIER LOST +++


This only tracks if you computer can infect other computers, even ones that have had the update.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear idiots, you are a bunch of suckers using such an easily exploitable product.

Sincerely,
KC

sent from Outlook for Android
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For the most secure system in existence, one that is so secure monopolizing the app development and distribution is mandatory they sure have a lot of critical system vulnerabilitys
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the update available on 3.5" disc for my IIGS?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Why would the Russians hack me?

[Fark user image image 425x306]


Israelis, not Russians.

Though I don't know why either would want to hack you.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SMB2811: ColonelCathcart: Why would the Russians hack me?

[Fark user image image 425x306]

Israelis, not Russians.

Though I don't know why either would want to hack you.


Back doors are not pro-Semitic.

Actually, they don't discriminate at all. That's the reason why smart people push back against idiot politicians trying to insert them.

Back doors. Heh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I said what what, in the back door
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Is the update available on 3.5" disc for my IIGS?


You're supposed to key it in yourself, pansy.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a confusing article for such an important issue:

To ensure your devices receive the update, check that you're using iOS 14.8

That makes it sound like you need be on 14.8 to then get the security fix, when in fact 14.8 IS the fix.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Click here, it'll take care of everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No one writes malware for Apple, too few users!

~Y2K
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Langston: Yep, updated my iphone already and updating the Mac now.


Did it for the iPhone as soon as I got a news alert about it when I got home. Thanks for making me realize it also applies to Mac laptops.

/And I'll probably need to get the two work iPads as soon as I get back there tomorrow.
//Fortunately there's nothing on them worth hacking.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Is the update available on 3.5" disc for my IIGS?


The only Apple I've ever had was a IIe, when I was so young most of the time on that computer was playing Reader Rabbit.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A handful of people are vulnerable to NSO spyware - anti-government activists, journalists, as it's a personally targeted attack that isn't cheap to deploy.

Still a good idea to update, although NSO group is thought to have a whole bunch of zero-day attacks lined up ready for use.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Secure? Nah, apples are always vulnerable to worms.
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My iPhone shut itself down 2 evenings ago. It won't reset and the Genius Bar says it can't be saved.  On the plus side, it's currently unhackable.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dear idiots, you are a bunch of suckers using such an easily exploitable product.

Sincerely,
KC

sent from Outlook for Android


You're SOOOOOOOOOO edgy.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
5 minutes to download, now "preparing update" for like 20 minutes.  I ain't got time for this shiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*YAAAWWWWNNNN*
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Omg I thought this was something serious. It's basically a cold.  I'm not quarantining my phone for 2 weeks.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was told by many people in the early 2000's that Apple products don't have any viruses/exploits/etc and are much easier to use.

Has that changed?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just shattered my iPhone in ivermectin. Study it out suckers
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I just shattered my iPhone in ivermectin. Study it out suckers


Slathered...screw out I give up works for the day. So. Many. Typos.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fzumrk: 5 minutes to download, now "preparing update" for like 20 minutes.  I ain't got time for this shiat.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Representative of the unwashed masses: I just shattered my iPhone in ivermectin. Study it out suckers

Slathered...screw out I give up works for the day. So. Many. Typos.


....

....

Words
 
