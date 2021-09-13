 Skip to content
 
(Gawker)   If you ever suspected letters to Dear Prudence were fake (and you did), turns out you were right
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But the articles to Penthouse Forum in the 70s were completely legit.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"belly up to the beaver buffet!"

Drink spew.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is the scoop of the century. Give that journalist a Pulitzer immediately.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: But the articles to Penthouse Forum in the 70s were completely legit.


I MADE IT. I'M IN PENTHOUSE MAGAZINE! THEY PRINTED MY LETTER!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No shiat.
Next you'll tell me that some of the other articles Fark greenlights are fake news?
But that can't possibly be.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear Prudence, I'm married to a wonderful man. He's a nurse with, shall we say, a ginormous wiener. I'm afraid I can't handle it all. Would it be proper for me to bring over my very good friend Scarlett Johansson to join us in the bedroom?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Herb Utsmelz: But the articles to Penthouse Forum in the 70s were completely legit.

I MADE IT. I'M IN PENTHOUSE MAGAZINE! THEY PRINTED MY LETTER!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I'm a woman, and in 1979 or so I actually did have a letter published in the Penthouse forum.

So at least one was real.

/ signed it with sn alias, of course
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I imagined dormitories full of muscular undergrads lounging around in their undies and collaborating on phony scenarios before hitting the showers together to celebrate their labor.

The author's imagination and mine run in the same directions.

Mine doesn't have the letter-writing element to it but the ending is the same.

/Dear Blueboy.  I never thought this would happen to me, but in college we were all sitting around in our underwear writing fake letters when....
//fake letter about fake letters = meta?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm a woman


I can think of no simpler way to be stalked than to put these words into a FARK thread.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Dear Prudence, I'm married to a wonderful man. He's a nurse with, shall we say, a ginormous wiener. I'm afraid I can't handle it all. Would it be proper for me to bring over my very good friend Scarlett Johansson to join us in the bedroom?


Belly rub party!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does it make perfect sense to anyone else that a failing YA author turned to fake letters to advice columns in their downward spiral? Nothing has ever made more sense to me.
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Cafe Threads: I'm a woman

I can think of no simpler way to be stalked than to put these words into a FARK thread.


Put those words into a Reddit thread?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Cafe Threads: I'm a woman

I can think of no simpler way to be stalked than to put these words into a FARK thread.


That's just sad...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Cafe Threads: I'm a woman

I can think of no simpler way to be stalked than to put these words into a FARK thread.


If the profile is any indication, peeping on an undressed Farkette will just get you a ticket to a Bap Hackeysack Show.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anfrind: casual disregard: Cafe Threads: I'm a woman

I can think of no simpler way to be stalked than to put these words into a FARK thread.

Put those words into a Reddit thread?


This might sound stupid but I never figured out how Reddit works.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cafe Threads:  I'm a woman, and in 1979 or so I actually did have a letter published in the Penthouse forum.

So at least one was real.

I text DREW and he said it's cool to go ahead and post a copy of that letter, but only in this thread. Oh, you can supplement it with your own choice of pictures, if you wish. Isn't DREW the best?
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why should we believe an article in Slate about writing fake content for Slate?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: anfrind: casual disregard: Cafe Threads: I'm a woman

I can think of no simpler way to be stalked than to put these words into a FARK thread.

Put those words into a Reddit thread?

This might sound stupid but I never figured out how Reddit works.


Threaded forums are useless.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I one time wrote a letter to a university newspaper (I was attending the university) with a dating advice column similar to Dear Prudence. The letter was based on an interaction with me and a waitres, who kept touching me but not my friend who was dining with me. My letter just ended up just making a bunch of "tip" jokes. So the letter was about half true. I knew it was for entertainment, so I was helping out.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dear Prudence,
I prefer Wrecklessness or Obscenity. Maybe even caution on a bad day.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a sad, pathetic loser.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
/r/tifu
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: Dear Prudence, I'm married to a wonderful man. He's a nurse with, shall we say, a ginormous wiener. I'm afraid I can't handle it all. Would it be proper for me to bring over my very good friend Scarlett Johansson to join us in the bedroom?


We found my wife's fark handle.
 
