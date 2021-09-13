 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Old and busted: Hot Tub Time Machine. New hotness: Hot Tub Death Machine (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Sad, The Sun, Ambulance, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, Bristol, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 7:25 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor old guy wanted the hot to relax in. He got a lot more relaxation then he bargained for in the end.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope it was a quick death at least.

Must have been a horrible sight for whoever witnessed that/have to clean it up...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does this mean the BBQ is cancelled?
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Does this mean the BBQ is cancelled?


Will they order a new hot tub?
Are the neighbors invited to try it out?
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
legionofmarys.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nasty way to go....

/ THE GREATER GOOD
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
James Brown's Celebrity Hot Tub Party - SNL
Youtube xeSwrFKFNFw
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man in his 70s killed after being crushed by a hot tub falling from a crane into a garden as cops rush to scene

Headline makes it seem like it was a ticking clock kind of thing:

--oh no, the hot tub is falling from the crane
--cops: better rush to the scene, fast!
--old man: I'm in my 70s, aaarghhh!
--cops: well damn, looks like he's crushed. Dead.  We didn't make it here on time.  Hot tub is pretty much stuffed as well
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Quick, give me 2500 words. All you have to work with is that a hot tub killed a 70 year old man.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man in his 70s was seriously hurt by the tub which is believed to have fallen from a height

If it had fallen from a breadth, a weight or a depth, or even a length, maybe, but not a height.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have such a soft spot for those movies and want a third, dammit. Also, they guys waiting for the bellhop to lose his arm is how I feel waiting around for a civil war to start in the US. No idea how it's going to happen, just know it's going to happen.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Best kill in  Halloween 2
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: Man in his 70s killed after being crushed by a hot tub falling from a crane into a garden as cops rush to scene

Headline makes it seem like it was a ticking clock kind of thing:

--oh no, the hot tub is falling from the crane
--cops: better rush to the scene, fast!
--old man: I'm in my 70s, aaarghhh!
--cops: well damn, looks like he's crushed. Dead.  We didn't make it here on time.  Hot tub is pretty much stuffed as well


If this happened in florida, the cops would have taken the hot tub home.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there insurance for that? To defray funeral and burial costs?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Is there insurance for that? To defray funeral and burial costs?


He got squashed by a hot tub. They probably just used a garden hose to wash the bits that were left down the nearest storm drain.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd like a dip in the spa with this little lovely
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.