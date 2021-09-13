 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Professor at School of Public Health dies after falling through rusty staircase at public transportation stop   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Massachusetts, State Police spokesman David Procopio, Dr. David K. Jones  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guess ... Guess how much the budget is to fix that stuff.

And guess where the money goes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A repeat from 17 threads down. Not even a different day.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that a lawsuit or something?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When people ask why we need so much money for infrastructure? It's so shiat like this doesn't happen. Bridge collapses and giant sinkholes get all the attention, but if you build shiat in general, you have to maintain it.
 
