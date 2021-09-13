 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Escalator etiquette doesn't seem to be followed in this situation. Can you spot what this guy did wrong? (w/ video)   (nydailynews.com) divider line
69
    More: Asinine, 32-year-old victim, Human leg, monstrous subway commuter, Brooklyn escalator, Political spectrum, right knee, Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center station, right thigh  
1881 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)



69 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Links stehen, rechts gehen.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrific, and he certainly deserves a very substantial beatdown before he goes to jail, but almost equally bothersome to me is the person directly behind the woman who's kicked, who aside from a couple of brief glances backward as the victim tumbles down the stairs doesn't appear to be even the slightest bit concerned or likely to lift a finger to help.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's horrific, and he certainly deserves a very substantial beatdown before he goes to jail, but almost equally bothersome to me is the person directly behind the woman who's kicked, who aside from a couple of brief glances backward as the victim tumbles down the stairs doesn't appear to be even the slightest bit concerned or likely to lift a finger to help.


Absolutely farked up, for sure.

And agreed, that next person behind her didn't seem to be all that concerned. I mean, I wouldn't expect anyone to go running down the up escalator, but if I had been in that spot, I'd be making a quick U-turn at the top and going back down to check on the victim. Maybe the person in the video did that, but the body language doesn't lead me to think so.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like as the a-hole passed her she said "excuse you" to which he turned and said "excuse this" and kicked her.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of savages in that town.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's horrific, and he certainly deserves a very substantial beatdown before he goes to jail, but almost equally bothersome to me is the person directly behind the woman who's kicked, who aside from a couple of brief glances backward as the victim tumbles down the stairs doesn't appear to be even the slightest bit concerned or likely to lift a finger to help.


Ehh, I think the person behind was just kind of stunned.

We all like to think that when something happens we'll instantly spring into heroic action.  But realistically most people are just going to stand there processing the info for a bit.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he didnt appear to have touched her originally.

You really should never say anything to anyone you dont know.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*guy pushes past woman on escalator*

Woman: "Well that was dickish..."

Guy: "Dickish?  THIS.  IS.  BROOKLYN!"

*guy Spartan-kicks woman down escalator*

Fin
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's horrific, and he certainly deserves a very substantial beatdown before he goes to jail, but almost equally bothersome to me is the person directly behind the woman who's kicked, who aside from a couple of brief glances backward as the victim tumbles down the stairs doesn't appear to be even the slightest bit concerned or likely to lift a finger to help.


Welcome to Brooklyn.
 
FF Goose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be easily recognizable to someone. Hopefully.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.


I know some other parts of the country where the kicker would have pulled a gun.  And it would have been legal.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she got to the bottom I half expected a pinsetter to come down and sweep her out of the way.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sir? What are you doing?  This is madness! "
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Cobra Kai hooligan
 
Albinoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you spot what this guy did wrong?

Well, the man bun certainly has to be part of it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The perp makes it to his destination.

"Hey, I'm here. You wouldn't believe what crazy shiat happened to me on the subway, getting here today!'

"Oh, what happened?"

"Some crazy ass biatch was hogging up the escalator, so I ran passed her"

"That's not crazy."

"Then she called me out for not saying excuse me!"

"Ut oh"

"Ut oh is right. I kicked her in the chest and I took off."

"it explains why your photo is all over the news now"

"fark it, I was wearing a mask, they can't prove shiat"
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that escalated quickly.

/can't believe I am the first.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, his form was terrible and he forgot to bow.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.


I truly hope you're being sarcastic.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, did not expect that much of a savage kick.

Not to be an apologist but probably all of us have had that bad day when anything someone says to you can just set you off. But the non-psychos manage to either tamp it down or respond verbally. This guy just lets loose. Yikes!
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.


I bet your take on that situation is complete shiat. And so here we are.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also, I should read the Fark tags more often, because these are farking hilarious.

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.


Hmmm. We are talking about Brooklyn here. I bet next time she does say something, she will have a knife, or pepper spray in her hand for the next time.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Well that escalated quickly.

/can't believe I am the first.


He was trying to de-escalate her, but didnt kick hard enough.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.


No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?


Commenting to someone being a farking dickbag and pushing past on an escalator is being biatchy? What else was said in this incident you are privy to that we aren't? Be interesting to hear.
 
Luse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?


That reaction is that of a farking psychopath.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 It looks like she is in a dryer
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: ... but almost equally bothersome to me is the person directly behind the woman who's kicked, who aside from a couple of brief glances backward as the victim tumbles down the stairs doesn't appear to be even the slightest bit concerned or likely to lift a finger to help.


Well, yeah, this happened in New York City. Would you really expect anything different?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: To be fair, he didnt appear to have touched her originally.

You really should never say anything to anyone you dont know.


Blame the victim much?
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Escalator etiquette eschewed. Examine errors.

FTFM
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hopefully this farkwad will be in jail soon.
 
Birnone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The guy deserves prison time for that. The escalator is open to the public, he has no extra right to any of it and therefore has no right to kick people on the escalator. It doesn't matter how rough a time he may be having, you can't go around kicking random people. Since he deliberately kicked her down the escalator I think that earns the prison time over just a fine or something equally lenient.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rudemix: Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?

Commenting to someone being a farking dickbag and pushing past on an escalator is being biatchy? What else was said in this incident you are privy to that we aren't? Be interesting to hear.


Obviously, you aren't familiar with the Fark he-man guideline that anything a woman does or says prior to being physically attacked makes the attack not so bad and/or justifiable.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hopefully this farkwad will be in jail soon.


And the guy who kicked her.
 
Watubi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rudemix: Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?

Commenting to someone being a farking dickbag and pushing past on an escalator is being biatchy? What else was said in this incident you are privy to that we aren't? Be interesting to hear.


Doesn't matter, Ya'll Qaeda are threatened by educated or vocal women.  Very surprised we haven't heard "Woman wanted equal rights, well she got treated equal" or something to that effect
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that this is proper escalator etiquette:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Looks like as the a-hole passed her she said "excuse you" to which he turned and said "excuse this" and kicked her.


I hate that "excuse you" thing so much. Some college kid pulled that line on me a couple years back. It probably was considered really cool in high school in Ohio or wherever he'd just come from, but he looked absolutely dumbstruck when I looked him in the eyes and calmly responded "fark you."

/Don't get in my way on my commute to the tourist bureau
 
fsbilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Luse: Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?

That reaction is that of a farking psychopath.


Take solace then in the idea that he's probably had worse done to him, and likely will again. You gotta learn that shiat somewhere.
 
moike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: fngoofy: Looks like as the a-hole passed her she said "excuse you" to which he turned and said "excuse this" and kicked her.

I hate that "excuse you" thing so much. Some college kid pulled that line on me a couple years back. It probably was considered really cool in high school in Ohio or wherever he'd just come from, but he looked absolutely dumbstruck when I looked him in the eyes and calmly responded "fark you."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albinoman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rudemix: Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?

Commenting to someone being a farking dickbag and pushing past on an escalator is being biatchy? What else was said in this incident you are privy to that we aren't? Be interesting to hear.


Watch the video, he didnt push past anyone. If someone passes me on the escalator i usually say "pardon me" and give them some room. Wonder why Ive never been kicked down an escalator?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With no tangible evidence, I wonder if, when he stepped past her, his backpack may have swung close to her face. I've had that happen to me, and I remember uttering a loud "Oy!"...

/ I'm a tall guy, so that's where it ended.
 
ansius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: To be fair, he didnt appear to have touched her originally.

You really should never say anything to anyone you dont know.


see, it was all her fault.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: fngoofy: Looks like as the a-hole passed her she said "excuse you" to which he turned and said "excuse this" and kicked her.

I hate that "excuse you" thing so much. Some college kid pulled that line on me a couple years back. It probably was considered really cool in high school in Ohio or wherever he'd just come from, but he looked absolutely dumbstruck when I looked him in the eyes and calmly responded "fark you."

/Don't get in my way on my commute to the tourist bureau


<watch out, we got a bad ass here meme>
<internet tough guy meme>
etc.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's horrific, and he certainly deserves a very substantial beatdown before he goes to jail, but almost equally bothersome to me is the person directly behind the woman who's kicked, who aside from a couple of brief glances backward as the victim tumbles down the stairs doesn't appear to be even the slightest bit concerned or likely to lift a finger to help.


If I have to stop and help every time someone next to me gets kicked down the escalator, I'll never get anything done.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, I see the he-men are out in force in this thread, watching a "man" kick a woman in the chest upon hearing something he didn't like and then just walking away like it was nothing.

I won't be surprised when someone suggests that she probably called him an n-word and THAT'S why he kicked her, literally, in the chest, because everybody knows that people are never violent for no reason at all, the people they attack always deserve it, especially if the people are women.

The violent assholes always get an excuse, the people they attack -- especially if they're women -- never do.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Schmerd1948: Albinoman: Didnt deserve the kicking, but I bet she'll be less biatchy to random strangers now.

I truly hope you're being sarcastic.

No, that reaction doesnt happen in a vacuum. Yeah he should clearly be arrested, but she had a shiatty reaction to him passing instead of letting it go. Notice the person behind her didnt get kicked?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Watch the video, he didnt push past anyone. If someone passes me on the escalator i usually say "pardon me" and give them some room. Wonder why Ive never been kicked down an escalator?


Because you're a "man" and not a woman? Just a guess.
 
