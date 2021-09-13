 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Five Guys is maybe Three or Four Guys after employee takes umbrage at coworker's feedback of his productivity   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Felony, Anthony Towles, Assault, Crime, Police report, felony charges, Criminal law, Injury  
•       •       •

908 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 10:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Were they arguing about In N' Out, and somebody brought up Shake Shack?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Derek, you're only putting 4 pounds of fries in the bag. You know it's gotta be at least 7. Slacker."
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Death by sock pen seems like a sad way to go.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: Death by sock pen seems like a sad way to go.


Never underestimate the pen. The pen can be a seriously dangerous weapon and not just to write bad things about you.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: "found the victim with a stab wound to their neck, mere inches from a carotid artery."

Necks aren't that big.  Any stab wound to the neck is inches from the carotid artery.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Towles then related that he took a pen from his sock..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I have to Take the order and Make the order and This Guy is disrespecting me?  That's a stabbin"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't care for five guys. First time I went to one, a fat Texan guy with greasy, swollen legs that were criss-crossed with blue & purple veins was chowing down. Mouth open chewing food & loudly talking with a wet beard.

It was so nauseating that I couldn't enjoy  the food.

I tried it one more time since at a different location, and while not bad, that horror is always stuck in my mind that ruins the place even when I drive by one.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The pen is mightier then the sword.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xaldin: jtown: Death by sock pen seems like a sad way to go.

Never underestimate the pen. The pen can be a seriously dangerous weapon and not just to write bad things about you.


you know what they say, live by the pen...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Speaking from experience, if you're at work and want a burger, search for "Five Guys", not "5 Guys."
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I stopped going to Five Guys when the local stores started skimping on fries.  Back in the day, they used to fill the cup (Mooby's reference intended) then dump another scoop in the bag.  That's been the deal forever.  A few years ago, the stores near me stopped adding that extra scoop.  For a $16 counter service meal, that's pretty stingy.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh....did you see the other article in the mid-line section?

https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/r​e​gional-news/one-dead-following-materia​l-handling-accident-at-three-mile-isla​nd/

This either is or is not a repeat from several years ago.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No call for that.  Let the boss do that sh*t.


/ don't condone the stabbing, though
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "found the victim with a stab wound to their neck, mere inches from a carotid artery."

Necks aren't that big.  Any stab wound to the neck is inches from the carotid artery.


Wait, you actually learned something at Hollywood Upstairs Medical College?
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: The pen is mightier then the sword.


ThePenisMightier.com
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had a 5 guys cook threaten me because I asked for the milkshake in a larger cup so it wouldn't spill.  I think he liked her...
 
The Third Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Altoona again.

If the victim had died...the good news would be that he didn't have to live in Altoona anymore.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Don't care for five guys. First time I went to one, a fat Texan guy with greasy, swollen legs that were criss-crossed with blue & purple veins was chowing down. Mouth open chewing food & loudly talking with a wet beard.

It was so nauseating that I couldn't enjoy  the food.

I tried it one more time since at a different location, and while not bad, that horror is always stuck in my mind that ruins the place even when I drive by one.


You know what would be terrible?  If you started thinking about that guy at every retstaurant.  Every time you try to eat.  Every meal, every time.  That would be terrible.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Towles then related that he took a pen from his sock and swung it at the victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Claude Ballse: Don't care for five guys. First time I went to one, a fat Texan guy with greasy, swollen legs that were criss-crossed with blue & purple veins was chowing down. Mouth open chewing food & loudly talking with a wet beard.

It was so nauseating that I couldn't enjoy  the food.

I tried it one more time since at a different location, and while not bad, that horror is always stuck in my mind that ruins the place even when I drive by one.

You know what would be terrible?  If you started thinking about that guy at every retstaurant.  Every time you try to eat.  Every meal, every time.  That would be terrible.


The real horror?
He was seated in front of a mirror!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.