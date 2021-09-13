 Skip to content
(Men's Health)   It's Oscar Mayer, not Oscar Meyer, plus 39 other examples of Mandela Affect. How does anyone misspell Oscar Mayer when that kid in the commercial spells it?   (menshealth.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Affect, Subby?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Affect, Subby?


Subby was just making an illusion to something else...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R-O-L-A-I-D-S
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar Meyer skied the K-12.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called the Mengele effect
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-800-528
One Two Three Four - Best Western!
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-A-L-O-N-E-Y
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar Mayer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop saying the Mandela Effect like it's a thing

The Mandaellah Effekt
Youtube YGgUrj10HdM
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume that this only affects complete morons.

Since it's in Men's Health, that bastion of higher learning for the intelligentsia, and purports to, ahem, "blow my mind!" I will continue with that assumption.

/effects.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People tend not to remember things with 100% accuracy. Film at 11:00.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: It's called the Mengele effect


Where the hell they takin' Reggie???
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: I presume that this only affects complete morons.

Since it's in Men's Health, that bastion of higher learning for the intelligentsia, and purports to, ahem, "blow my mind!" I will continue with that assumption.

/effects.


This isn't an example of the Mandela Effect, this is just an example of people thinking a word is spelled one way when it's spelled another way, in other words: Welcome to the English language, where we have 3 words for everything, and sometimes we even have homonyms, 2 or 3 different ways to spell something that all sound the same.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SonOfSpam: [Fark user image 498x498]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Nelson Mandela Muntz mandela
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!


A lot of people did, me included; schools parked the kids in front of a TV to watch side or was such a big deal about the teacher going up.  It's possible it was taped and played later but I can't imagine the teachers intentionally showing that to 1st-6th graders.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're thinking of the Anne Frank effect.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to believe I would get purposely misspelled and sound-alike words in products wrong after only a mere glance. Truly mind-bottling.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not exactly the same thing...but as a kid, when I head the first lyrics to the "Bugs & Daffy Show" them
" overture, light the lights..."

I always thought it was "Oh for sure, light the lights" until I was probably 11 and started taking band.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."

Uh, it makes perfect sense given how much music was in those cartoons.

Stopped reading the list at that one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!


There are two things that are real that multiple people told me that I must have imagined.

1.  Wheel of Fortune used to have a turntable with prizes on it and winners selected their prizes.  There was always a ceramic dalmatian that was kind of a joke.  Someone at a bar told me that I imagined this.  This was in the days before WiFI and smart phones so I had no way to verify, but I was right.
2.  The Dukes of Hazzard had an episode with an alien.  Someone told me that this is insane and there's no way they would do something so ridiculous.  It sounds like they're correct because it is absolutely ridiculous, but it's the Dukes of Hazzard.  The whole show was ridiculous.
franticplanet.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this headline really exist, or do we all just collectively believe it exists?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could forget when Reagan tore down the wall?

/ It happened during Bush the First who was rather confused by the whole situation.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: You're thinking of the Anne Frank effect.


Didn't she die in a plane crash in the Pacific?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re: Silence of the Lambs

I remember the line, "What was in the barn, Clarice?"

Doesn't exist.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ottebx: Does this headline really exist, or do we all just collectively believe it exists?


Fark doesn't exist. You're just staring at a blank screen right now trying desperately to avoid being productive. Get back to work.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!

There are two things that are real that multiple people told me that I must have imagined.

1.  Wheel of Fortune used to have a turntable with prizes on it and winners selected their prizes.  There was always a ceramic dalmatian that was kind of a joke.  Someone at a bar told me that I imagined this.  This was in the days before WiFI and smart phones so I had no way to verify, but I was right.
2.  The Dukes of Hazzard had an episode with an alien.  Someone told me that this is insane and there's no way they would do something so ridiculous.  It sounds like they're correct because it is absolutely ridiculous, but it's the Dukes of Hazzard.  The whole show was ridiculous.
[franticplanet.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]


I remember the Dalmatian and that it was like $800 1980s dollars.

Back in the old days before smart phones it was hard to fight back in front of a group of people at a party telling you you were wrong about something like that. Or what actor was in what.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I remember her saying "Dont worry, im 18".

Turns out my dang old brain was just doing a little fanciful imagineering.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meier. Meyer. Maier. Mayer. Mair. Mayr. Meir. Meyr.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: ottebx: Does this headline really exist, or do we all just collectively believe it exists?

Fark doesn't exist. You're just staring at a blank screen right now trying desperately to avoid being productive. Get back to work.


THEN WHERE THE FARK HAS MY $5/MONTH GONE?!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!

There are two things that are real that multiple people told me that I must have imagined.

1.  Wheel of Fortune used to have a turntable with prizes on it and winners selected their prizes.  There was always a ceramic dalmatian that was kind of a joke.  Someone at a bar told me that I imagined this.  This was in the days before WiFI and smart phones so I had no way to verify, but I was right.
2.  The Dukes of Hazzard had an episode with an alien.  Someone told me that this is insane and there's no way they would do something so ridiculous.  It sounds like they're correct because it is absolutely ridiculous, but it's the Dukes of Hazzard.  The whole show was ridiculous.
[franticplanet.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]


It was about that time them duke boys found themselves in a whole, heap of trouble.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Amarillo was the capitol of Texas until I learned it wasn't.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB: it's Chef Boiardi not Chef Boyardee.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I swear it was an adult singing that.

MANDELA!!!!!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion
Though the tragic accident took place on January 28, 1986, there are a number of people who thought it happened in 1984 or 1985.

And getting the exact year wrong isn't the Mandela Effect either, it's just getting the farking year wrong. That long ago, people tend to associate the memory with where they were. For example, i was in chemistry class that day and watched it on the TV on the classroom side as I was heading into the Lab. Now I took Chemistry my Sophomore year (I think), and that was '85-'86. That gives me 2 possible years, so there's a chance I'd say '85 instead of '86. It's not the Mandela Effect, it's just trying to remember which year in high school I was in, and having a 50/50 chance of picking the right one. Jesus, what a dumb farking list. At least half of it is that way, some are perfect examples.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh my god, mandela effect doesn't exist.

Stop fawning over it.

Stop being the problem.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For some people, the Mandela Effect is proof of parallel universes. How else can you explain that you're absolutely positive there was a cartoon about Berenstein Bears, when they were actually Berenstains? <cue theremin music>

Wait, you can explain it with a single faulty memory? Oh. Never mind.

Seriously, look up "Berenstein Bears."
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!

A lot of people did, me included; schools parked the kids in front of a TV to watch side or was such a big deal about the teacher going up.  It's possible it was taped and played later but I can't imagine the teachers intentionally showing that to 1st-6th graders.


My friend watched it live in his 12th grade class.

Christa McAuliffe was his teachers college roommate and they had been talking about her most of the year.

The students were sent home that day.

/watched it as it happened in Orlando
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!


It was live on CNN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=​AfnvFn​zs91s
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
mandala effect?
Fark user imageView Full Size



Mendella effect?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gwenners
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: gameshowhost: You're thinking of the Anne Frank effect.

Didn't she die in a plane crash in the Pacific?


Yes, but a deaf and blind person probably should have been piloting the plane
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Heamer: It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."

Uh, it makes perfect sense given how much music was in those cartoons.

Stopped reading the list at that one.


Same. The entire point of Looney Tunes was to sell Warner Brothers' sheet music. The cartoons were just there to give you something interesting to look at while the music played.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All I know is, is that beefaroni is fun to eat.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do internet smart guys feel the need to name shiat like this instead of just saying "stuff people misremember?" I guess it makes them feel important.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Heamer: It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."

Uh, it makes perfect sense given how much music was in those cartoons.

Stopped reading the list at that one.


See also Merrie Melodies
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fano: People have told me I couldn't have seen the Challenger explosion live.

But a friend confirmed I DID. Reverse Mandela effect!


I know I didn't see it live. I remember every moment of that incident. I was in 4th grade, and we were sitting on the floor in our classroom and our teacher was reading to us, then another teacher burst into the room panicked and shouted "The Challenger just blew up!" Being aware there was a teacher on board, without hesitation I stated, "Bet the kids were happy". Both teachers looked at me like I just committed the most heinous crime imaginable, and rushed me to the principles office, and I was promptly suspended.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um, the line "...of the world" is 100% a lyric in We Are The Champions
 
SirMadness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Heamer: It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."

Uh, it makes perfect sense given how much music was in those cartoons.

Stopped reading the list at that one.

See also Merrie Melodies


If I recall correctly, the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies were named as a 'Take That' to Disney's Silly Symphonies.
 
