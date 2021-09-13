 Skip to content
 
(NBC DFW)
    Blood donation, Carter BloodCare, Sickle Cell Awareness Month  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile, if they were offering COVID vaccines and a free day at the park there would be death threats...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because you really want to be pulling 5 gees on a roller coaster while two quarts low.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I cannot donate blood as I may have been exposed to mad cow disease while stationed in Europe. I hope others do so to help the sick and not for theme park tickets.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guess the gays are excluded, once again.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Because you really want to be pulling 5 gees on a roller coaster while two quarts low.


But I topped off with a couple quarts of beer so I'm good.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe when they get better phlebotomists. I went twice to my local Red Cross center to donate platelets (I guess type A is good for that?), and they failed to get my veins twice (double needle for speed, then single needle if they can't get the other arm for some reason, but failed on both arms). Let my arms heal up and went back a week later, same failure. Newbie staff. Veterans have had no trouble, used to donate my blood at my company drive every year. I guess I have deep veins? But the whole ordeal soured me, along with learning about how blood is treated as a commodity for profit via Radiolab's excellent podcast on the subject.

Perhaps I will try again but I would need to talk with them first to see if they can allay my fears.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I cannot donate blood as I may have been exposed to mad cow disease while stationed in Europe. I hope others do so to help the sick and not for theme park tickets.


I'm in the same boat. Germany from 86 to 89. I was 2 donations away from my 1 gallon pin when they disqualified me.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AirForceVet: I cannot donate blood as I may have been exposed to mad cow disease while stationed in Europe. I hope others do so to help the sick and not for theme park tickets.


As someone who cannot give blood for similar reasons (lived in the UK at the height of mad cow, although not mooing yet), I don't care why other people give blood, just that they do!

/And thank you.  I might need it some day.
 
