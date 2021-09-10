 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Please note: if your KFC is this undercooked, the police are likely to be called   (freep.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Fried chicken, Officer Steve Pomranky, Michigan fall colors, Michigan, TV anchor Frank Turner, Free Press, Chris Wenzell, KFC  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 5:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Chief, it wouldn't stay in the bucket. I think they might be jerking my chain..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a chicken?  Sh*t, the cops need to know!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chickens are unexpectedly fast food...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The fowl's origins remain a mystery.

A chicken.....caught outside a chicken place....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, wild poultry need to be taken off the streets for public safety...

Chicken beats an Eagle 🦅
Youtube lAFuu5eo9RU
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stayathomemum.com.auView Full Size

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I call BS. No way KFC's chicken is anywhere near that fresh, or chicken for that matter.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Hello, KFC. My name is Inigo Hentoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The fowl's origins remain a mystery.

A chicken.....caught outside a chicken place....
[Fark user image 244x160]


You do realize that they don't hack the head off right there in the chicken place's parking lot, right?  At least at the ones that aren't also a santaria casa de santos in the back...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, chook fight day!

Ozzy Man Reviews: Chook vs Corgi vs Duck
Youtube -Dw6123ODNo


/nsfw language
// possible cute overload
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That might explain these wings I got a few weeks back =)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ansius: Also, wild poultry need to be taken off the streets for public safety...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lAFuu5eo​9RU]


I have seen hens take on red tailed hawks on my place a few times over the years. I had a 6lb rooster kill one. I think it comes down to if the predator misses his mark on approach it leaves him wide open. And if they can stay away from the beak a good game hen or cock can rock their world with shuffles using their natural spurs.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If your police force responds to this call they deserve to get defunded.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [img.buzzfeed.com image 632x636]


It's called Torisashi and yes it's a thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Imagine how the story would have ended if the chicken looked like this:
knowyourchickens.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: AstroJesus: The fowl's origins remain a mystery.

A chicken.....caught outside a chicken place....
[Fark user image 244x160]

You do realize that they don't hack the head off right there in the chicken place's parking lot, right?  At least at the ones that aren't also a santaria casa de santos in the back...


In HS I cooked at a local kfc. And by cooked, I mean I took bags of butchered, sorted and cleaned, chicken pieces and battered them before putting them in a fryer (the pieces, not the bags... Usually.) The bags came out of a very large truck from far away. No chickens were present in the harming of our customers.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: FrancoFile: [img.buzzfeed.com image 632x636]

It's called Torisashi and yes it's a thing.[Fark user image 850x636]


Yes, it's a thing. Eating Tide Pods is also a thing.

And, as with eating Tide Pods, eating raw chicken in the U.S. is not a good idea:

"Food and diet fads don't surprise me anymore, and this fad makes me angry for consumers," she said. "From a food safety standpoint, I feel this is very irresponsible. This practice places people at increased risk for illness."
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.