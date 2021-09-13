 Skip to content
Chicken facehugger cordon bleu?
12
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check, please!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
☑ 👢
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chest-Burster Salad is quite famous in the midwest, but you'll find it to be tame in comparison to Creole Crunch.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I d'nno, article/book seems to fail without

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



or even just

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When true headline promised a chicken face-hugger, I was expecting something more Mr. Bean-ish.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Leaving disappointed.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That that red bell pepper one supposed to look like a vulva?
 
majestic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is the name of it "To Serve Man"?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gayzuponme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The perfect companion piece for this!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The concept is very amusing, and I'm sure there are some pretty tasty recipes in the book...

But damn, that is a level of fiddly presentation that would make me wanna brain myself halfway through.
 
August11
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

olrasputin: The concept is very amusing, and I'm sure there are some pretty tasty recipes in the book...

But damn, that is a level of fiddly presentation that would make me wanna brain myself halfway through.


Came here to say this.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I....um.....no
just NO
 
