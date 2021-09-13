 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SacBee)   Keep the land, get rid of the Native Americans. This is not a repeat, even though it is a recurring theme   (sacbee.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 4:20 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cool.
Im glad we are finally even.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is widely considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women," owners wrote in a news release announcing the new name..."Rain Dance Ridge".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So what, now we're supposed to go around kicking people "palisades" in the nutsack?
 
freakay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You took his land and you ate his corn
And on his grave your land was born
You took his pride and you fed him dirt
You wished him winter without a shirt
And you called this red man "Savage"

And after you crushed him you helped him up
To let him drink from an empty cup
You gave him the Navy without the fleet
And made him lick your hands and kiss your feet
And you named this mad dog "Savage"

Well I found a book the other day
So I looked up red and white to see what it'd say
One was a savage the other unlearned
Like a look in the mirror the tables were turned
For history has named you "Savage"
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freakay: You took his land and you ate his corn
And on his grave your land was born
You took his pride and you fed him dirt
You wished him winter without a shirt
And you called this red man "Savage"

And after you crushed him you helped him up
To let him drink from an empty cup
You gave him the Navy without the fleet
And made him lick your hands and kiss your feet
And you named this mad dog "Savage"

Well I found a book the other day
So I looked up red and white to see what it'd say
One was a savage the other unlearned
Like a look in the mirror the tables were turned
For history has named you "Savage"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does that mean this joke is racist now, or not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 360x270]


I have a particularly racist uncle that was thrilled when they "took the n***ers off my food".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cole would anger if anyone referred to his Indian wife as "Cole's Squaw".
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now what am I going to do with all these SARS blankets?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'squaw' is widely considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women,

When I tuck my daughter in at night I kiss her forehead and say "squaw". The word is suppose to be "squack" (quick kiss), but when she was a baby she would say "squaw". So, out of nostalgia, I say "squaw" also.

Now I realize I've been calling her an indigenous, biatch-face.

I hope I didn't embarrass myself at the Indian culture center when I gave her a "squaw" attack!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: edmo: [Fark user image 360x270]

I have a particularly racist uncle that was thrilled when they "took the n***ers off my food".


I guess in a somewhat perverse sense that's a "win-win"
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Endeavor to persevere
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: freakay: You took his land and you ate his corn
And on his grave your land was born
You took his pride and you fed him dirt
You wished him winter without a shirt
And you called this red man "Savage"

And after you crushed him you helped him up
To let him drink from an empty cup
You gave him the Navy without the fleet
And made him lick your hands and kiss your feet
And you named this mad dog "Savage"

Well I found a book the other day
So I looked up red and white to see what it'd say
One was a savage the other unlearned
Like a look in the mirror the tables were turned
For history has named you "Savage"

[Fark user image 242x208]


Fun fact:  the guy in the picture is Italian.
 
rfenster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You son of a biatch.  You only moved the headstones!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't palisades also a cultural element from native culture?   was that on purpose?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Isn't palisades also a cultural element from native culture?   was that on purpose?


It's latin?
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought they were going to rename it to 'Broad Valley'
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The people who own the place had to do "extensive research" and engage with a local tribe to figure out the word squaw was offensive? I mean, I'm glad they changed it and were open to input from indigenous people, but I feel like they could have Googled it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diabolic: 'squaw' is widely considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women,

When I tuck my daughter in at night I kiss her forehead and say "squaw". The word is suppose to be "squack" (quick kiss), but when she was a baby she would say "squaw". So, out of nostalgia, I say "squaw" also.

Now I realize I've been calling her an indigenous, biatch-face.

I hope I didn't embarrass myself at the Indian culture center when I gave her a "squaw" attack!


Indian?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rfenster: I thought they were going to rename it to 'Broad Valley'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It is inspiring that after seven decades in operation, a company as storied and established as this resort can still reflect and adjust when it is the necessary and right thing to do," Palisades Tahoe President Dee Byrne said in a prepared statement.

You really have to unfocus your eyes and disconnect your neurons to find any contrition. It's just a brag on themselves for doing the 'necessary'.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dryknife: Endeavor to persevere


It's not for eatin', it's just for lookin thru.

They should have named it Olympic Valley. Palisades has no connection to the area.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  

freakay: You took his land and you ate his corn
And on his grave your land was born
You took his pride and you fed him dirt
You wished him winter without a shirt
And you called this red man "Savage"

And after you crushed him you helped him up
To let him drink from an empty cup
You gave him the Navy without the fleet
And made him lick your hands and kiss your feet
And you named this mad dog "Savage"

Well I found a book the other day
So I looked up red and white to see what it'd say
One was a savage the other unlearned
Like a look in the mirror the tables were turned
For history has named you "Savage"


Worst Schoohouse Rock ever.
 
August11
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rfenster: I thought they were going to rename it to 'Broad Valley'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rfenster: You son of a biatch.  You only moved the headstones!


Weird part was he went on to become the coach of a football team after that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkkuss: edmo: [Fark user image 360x270]

I have a particularly racist uncle that was thrilled when they "took the n***ers off my food".


Fark user imageView Full Size


/so I spent some minutes doing a quick and dirty photoshop, all while wondering "Ben's Original" also kept popping up in the search results, then just before I posted I was like "that's not a rip-off, they actually rebranded, didn't they?"
But, hey, I had the 'shop already done, so there you go.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.