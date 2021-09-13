 Skip to content
(Twitter)   My wife, Morgan Fairchild, would like you to know about a company trying to bring back the Wooly Mammoth. Euphemisms and references to Jurassic Park to the right   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Jeff Spicolli already do that at a Ridgemont High dance?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now we can find out how good they taste
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Didn't Jeff Spicolli already do that at a Ridgemont High dance?


"hey, I know that song"
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
knock this out early
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: Good, now we can find out how good they taste


The only reason they are bringing back the Wooly is because it has tusks, and we're running out of elephants to kill.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeeeah! THAT'S the ticket!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyn_floote: knock this out early
[media-amazon.com image 285x400]


I always assumed the point of cloning something was to clone it young so you can breed more of them.  Seems like a waste to make the clone old.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it is one of the great tragedies of our times.
So so many animals have all already died out before we got to find out if they were delicious or not.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Haw haw a pretty lady from a hundred years ago said something about something random and she is my wife by the way" is one of the lamest memes on this site, and that's saying something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Dinodork: Good, now we can find out how good they taste

The only reason they are bringing back the Wooly is because it has tusks, and we're running out of elephants to kill.


There's plenty of frozen ones to blast out of the riverbanks in Russia.

Just think of mammoth picatta
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morgan is busier now than in her prime, apparently.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rare thing, a somewhat random tweet that rises above the sewer of Twitter.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: "Haw haw a pretty lady from a hundred years ago said something about something random and she is my wife by the way" is one of the lamest memes on this site, and that's saying something.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


It's more about Jon Lovitz than about Morgan Fairchild, arguably. I mean its stuff she's saying, not Jon, but there's no joke without weird nostalgia for a version of SNL from a really really long time ago.  It's akin to making "Where's the Beef" jokes in 2021.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with this as long as they also bring by the Giant Kamchatka Woolly Gorilla. Just to have on standby.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dear scientists:

Please make sure to clone the wooly mammoths to be extra small (wooly minis?) so that we can have them as pets.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: "Haw haw a pretty lady from a hundred years ago said something about something random and she is my wife by the way" is one of the lamest memes on this site, and that's saying something.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


... he said, using a clownshoes-captioned frame from a TV cartoon that's been running since the first Bush was president.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If this works, there's a real chance that in the future, we could have a real life Jurassic Park.  If that ever happens, take my advice - don't go on opening day.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: Dinodork: Good, now we can find out how good they taste

The only reason they are bringing back the Wooly is because it has tusks, and we're running out of elephants to kill.


Land animal aerate topsoil promoting plant growth.

Now that our permafrost has lost its perma, it's not a bad idea.
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds great, but it may be a bit on the warm side for them.
Global average temp was about 46F back then. It's nearly 59F now.

What are you supposed to do when they start migrating? We can't even deal with wolves.
"Honey! There's a hairy elephant in the cornfield and he's stomping it all down! Shoot it!"
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Bartle J.: "Haw haw a pretty lady from a hundred years ago said something about something random and she is my wife by the way" is one of the lamest memes on this site, and that's saying something.

[Fark user image image 259x194]

It's more about Jon Lovitz than about Morgan Fairchild, arguably. I mean its stuff she's saying, not Jon, but there's no joke without weird nostalgia for a version of SNL from a really really long time ago.  It's akin to making "Where's the Beef" jokes in 2021.


Oh I get that, but these threads never turn out to have more than one or two references to Lovitz, but have many more posts where old men tell us and each other about jacking it to Morgan Fairchild. It's weird.

Also, the joke being about a 40 year old SNL reference makes this place stink more like old men, not less. Might as well drop an unironic "MAKIN' COPIES!" thread every week.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope that they're successful and find out some unexpected stuff that you wouldn't be able to tell from the bones.  It would be awesome if it turned out to have something like fleshy protrusions sticking out of it's back that allow it to fly.  Also, it's probably venomous.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
different strokes for different folks.
pick your vintage
closerweekly.comView Full Size
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: Bartle J.: "Haw haw a pretty lady from a hundred years ago said something about something random and she is my wife by the way" is one of the lamest memes on this site, and that's saying something.

[Fark user image image 259x194]

... he said, using a clownshoes-captioned frame from a TV cartoon that's been running since the first Bush was president.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OH HELL NO, I DIVORCED THAT BIATCH. DO NOT BRING HER BACK
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Dear scientists:

Please make sure to clone the wooly mammoths to be extra small (wooly minis?) so that we can have them as pets.


They have really bad temperaments.  You do not want that as a pet.   And the smell.  Summer and wooly mammoths result in maximum musk.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do what you all want, MY wife and I will be retiring to our desert planet
geeksoncoffee.comView Full Size

yeah that's the ticket
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Approves!
 
