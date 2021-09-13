 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Should have line-dried it   (whdh.com)
35
    Crime  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What.  The.  Fark.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like it ended a lot better than I was expecting.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Yeah no attempted murder? White guy uh
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman complained that the baby was dry clean only.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake- it's Manchester.

New or Original Flavor England, I stand by this statement.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the latest social media 'challenge'?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That child will be on some form of social media twenty years from today, promulgating that the problems in her time are the result of moon leopards reversing the orbits of Saturn and Jupiter until Donald Trump Jr. is released from jail.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Yeah no attempted murder? White guy uh


These are holding arrests. If you want the cops to do nothing, there's still a chance. The murder will go unsolved and you'll be as giddy as a schoolboy.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now, poor little Tina-Denise Higgins will be known in her upcoming kindergarten class as "Tumble-Dry Higgins."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so farked up that I almost feel ashamed of myself for posting this. Subby made me do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look!  Fark is discussing a story covered by WHDH, so close to The Golden Realm* that it just... fills me with so much local pride!  I wonder what this article is about...

(click)

FarkinGodFarkinDamnFarkinItFarkinSoFa​r​kinDamnFarkinMuch

(close)

* still not revealing my real location
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [nypost.com image 850x566]


My step-brother refused to help
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my childhood friends did this voluntarily. The dryer made a lot of noise and we stopped it. IIRC he puked his guts out on the basement floor.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: That's so farked up that I almost feel ashamed of myself for posting this. Subby made me do it.

[child hung (harmlessly) on clothesline]


...when your kid lands the star role of "Peter Pan" at school, but they got the theatrical rigging system from Wish.com...
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moron. Everyone knows you cook a baby over the grill.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Yeah no attempted murder? White guy uh


Well the baby wasn't injured, so assuming the guy keeps his yap trap shut, the only evidence they have is testimony from the mom.  In a situation like that the prosecutors best shot at a conviction is a plea deal on a lesser charge.

/I'm not a lawyer but I play one on Dark.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baby was able to handle the power of Spinjitzu
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<===BABY FUD
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which infant, Hy Heat Higgins or Tumblin Trina?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Moron. Everyone knows you cook a baby over the grill.


I was going to crack a joke about baby tubs used for sous vide, but then I made the mistake of searching for possible instances - I'm not a fan of cracking jokes about actual situations - and, FFS, never again...

Please, don't make my mistake. What you may find will haunt you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shouldn't have used a clothes dryer as a hiding place.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think maybe it's time to start adding lithium, along with fluoride, to the tap water.  That, or maybe CBD, or just a sprinkle of fentanyl.

People just need to chill out for a long while.
 
dywed88
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Yeah no attempted murder? White guy uh


Attempted murder requires proving intent to kill the child, not just doing something that might kill the child.

They can also add more charges as they investigate if they think they can support an attempted murder charge.
 
dywed88
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aperson: lolmao500: Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Yeah no attempted murder? White guy uh

Well the baby wasn't injured, so assuming the guy keeps his yap trap shut, the only evidence they have is testimony from the mom.  In a situation like that the prosecutors best shot at a conviction is a plea deal on a lesser charge.

/I'm not a lawyer but I play one on Dark.


If you are angling for a plea deal you do the US method of overcharging and then negotiating down not charging with lower crimes. Not sure if England does that regularly, though.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why did this white dad do this?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"This child is just 4-months-old and was put inside a dryer - it doesn't matter if it's a few seconds."

It matters to me.  I want to know what the kid's score was!
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
blog.weespring.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why did this white dad do this?


Perhaps he's a commited egalitarian and it was an attempt to equalize the racial childhood mortality gap?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why did this white dad do this?


To stick it to the Libs.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dont let crazy stick its dick into you
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Dont let crazy stick its dick into you


i thlammed my penith in the car door
Youtube 9ywnLQywz74
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Calm the hell down people. He had it on delicate mode, he's not an idiot!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
