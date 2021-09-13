 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Kansas student's state fair project triggers federal investigation. Difficulty: not a homemade nuclear weapon or a cat butt lipstick experiment   (usatoday.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Plant, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Quarantine, Insect, invasive insect, Kansas, 4-H, invasive spotted lanternfly  
•       •       •

2029 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Sep 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful plumage
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Fun with nail polish remover and hydrogen peroxide"
 
Anim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Beautiful plumage


The plumage don't enter into it. It's stone dead.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look what I made out of styrofoam and diesel fuel!
 
duenor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Please let it not be from China.

/Rats
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Anim: cretinbob: Beautiful plumage

The plumage don't enter into it. It's stone dead.


No no...it's restin'
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's believed it arrived on cargo from China.

Stock up on toilet paper and booze!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
be careful

Fat Man and Little Boy (6/9) Movie CLIP - I'm Dead (1989) HD
Youtube AQ0P7R9CfCY
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cat butt lipstick request: shortly after that thread, there was a photoshop contest and one of the entries was a photo of a ton of cat-butt lipstick marks on a glass table. Might have been from underside, may or may not have included a cat

I lost my saved copy of that image, and when I tried to find it again years later, all I found were broken image links. (must have been before Fark started hosting copies of images, I assume)

Please, if anyone has that image laying around, I humbly request you post or link to it
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Look what I made out of styrofoam and diesel fuel!


Sticky and burny.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My old carrier had an equipment inspection form we had to fill out every time the truck left a quarantine area for these suckers. It was geofenced; drive through a tiny corner of an affected county and the Infotrac would send the electronic form automatically.

My current carrier hadn't even known about the spotted lanternfly and they are a much bigger company.

Go to these areas and you will see the same thing you see everywhere else, rows of trailers in drop yards, doors wide open for days? Weeks? Longer?

It isn't an effective quarantine if you aren't stopping every vehicle passing through and inspecting them thoroughly, or just fumigate the whole car, truck, rv, whatever.

Anything less is not going to work.

I blame Obama for not being the tyrant the Republicans made him out to be. Nothing less is going to stop this big from spreading.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mistakenly read State Fair as Science Fair, and was confused as to how science was involved with anything in Kansas.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Anim: cretinbob: Beautiful plumage

The plumage don't enter into it. It's stone dead.

No no...it's restin'


It's just pining for the fjords.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do you take time to identify it, but, don't learn it's invasive?
🤡
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Killing it on site? As opposed to taking it to school and killing it there, to the dismay and disgust of many triggered people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On Sight, Sheeple. Fire at will.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ubi sunt the fnords of yesteryear?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

casual disregard: be careful

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AQ0P7R9C​fCY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


New Rule: No coffee or spillables in the sciencing room.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a kid while "investigating" the debris in a window-well of our house I found a termite.

I showed it to my dad and he freaked out.

I was more like those on the left

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Us kids would have constantly used it if it were an emergency exit.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Squik2: Cat butt lipstick request: shortly after that thread, there was a photoshop contest and one of the entries was a photo of a ton of cat-butt lipstick marks on a glass table. Might have been from underside, may or may not have included a cat

I lost my saved copy of that image, and when I tried to find it again years later, all I found were broken image links. (must have been before Fark started hosting copies of images, I assume)

Please, if anyone has that image laying around, I humbly request you post or link to it


Nearest I can find is from a Farktography contest seven years later by U-Man, which doesn't really match. However, the composition matches your description quite well so I'm not sure if it was a remake or not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
......and they come from China.  Why does so much farked up shiat come from China?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.