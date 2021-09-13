 Skip to content
 
(Boston.com)   School of public health professor finds gap in public health the hard way   (boston.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds more like an infrastructure issue.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin award candidate?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day...

// runs away
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he looked okay to me
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infrastructure week really needs to get here soon.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Infrastructure week really needs to get here soon.


Username checked out, before it didn't.

Seriously though, crumbling or not, this has to be intentional. There have been 3 steps missing for months. It's been fenced off for months.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA
"He cared deeply about bridging...... research and policy, and conducted work in places as far as France and the Mississippi Delta."

I want to see this structure.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Darwin award candidate?


Nope. Had kids. Sounds like he passed warning signs and fences on his way to destiny. Wtf did he think he was doing?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind the gap.
 
PunGent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bowen: Walker: Infrastructure week really needs to get here soon.

Username checked out, before it didn't.

Seriously though, crumbling or not, this has to be intentional. There have been 3 steps missing for months. It's been fenced off for months.


Not familiar with that station...suicide?  Running from a mugger?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The stairs were closed for a reason dumbass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Darwin award candidate?


No, he leaves behind a wife and kids.

The investigation will probably center around both how/why he got there, and a toxicology report on his corpse.

If it turns out that the barriers were incomplete and someone could have ended up in there without realizing that the staircase was out, then it may be an accident.  Likewise if his corpse reveals that he was intoxicated then it may have been an accident.

If the barriers appear intact where someone could not accidentally and unknowingly end up there, and if his body lacks sufficient substances to have demonstrated a loss of critical thinking, then it becomes time to treat it like a potential homicide.  Additionally if his corpse has some kind of drug cocktail that doesn't make sense given the rest of his life then it should be treated as a homicide.
 
blect
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guess he had to get to his locker
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bowen: Walker: Infrastructure week really needs to get here soon.

Username checked out, before it didn't.

Seriously though, crumbling or not, this has to be intentional. There have been 3 steps missing for months. It's been fenced off for months.


Having not seen the scene, I couldn't say how effective the barriers and signs were at all possible points that someone could've found themselves into there from.

Hopefully investigators will be sufficiently thorough.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Something smells fishy.
Gambling problem?
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Darwin award candidate?


I don't know. Depends, really. Were the stairs going up or down?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: Bowen: Walker: Infrastructure week really needs to get here soon.

Username checked out, before it didn't.

Seriously though, crumbling or not, this has to be intentional. There have been 3 steps missing for months. It's been fenced off for months.

Having not seen the scene, I couldn't say how effective the barriers and signs were at all possible points that someone could've found themselves into there from.

Hopefully investigators will be sufficiently thorough.


It's hard to tell from the photo in TFA. Unless it was recently vandalized, there were 2 layers of fence at the bottom and 1 layer at the top (plus a concrete barrier that's pretty vandalism-resistant).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"But the plans were on display..."
"On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them."
"That's the display department."
"With a flashlight."
"Ah, well, the lights had probably gone."
"So had the stairs."
"But look, you found the notice, didn't you?"
"Yes," said Arthur, "yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard."
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"a GoFundMe set up to benefit his family. As of Monday morning, over $45,000 had been raised with a stated goal of $100,000."

This is what life insurance is for. Which is probably an automatic benefit at his job. Are people are setting up GoFundMes on top of the insurance payout?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can imagine him climbing up there to get the perfect picture of a clear hazard to put into a power point presentation.  I'm constantly taking pictures of "this was done wrong" stuff that I plan to use in a talk later.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"He would cross the stairs of death must answer me these questions three".

Must be he missed the capital of Assyria question.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Put down your cigarette
And drop out of BU
Well, all right

- Modern Lovers, "Modern World"
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tasteme: derpes_simplex: Darwin award candidate?

I don't know. Depends, really. Were the stairs going up or down?


Doesn't look high enough to make suicide an option.   Unless you fall wrong, which he did, you are more likely to just get really hurt.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he climb over the chainlink at the top?
It's at the top too. With signs.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 850x566]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Albinoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Im gonna guess... looking at his phone while walking.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

solokumba: Did he climb over the chainlink at the top?
It's at the top too. With signs.


I'm wondering how tall the chain-link a the top is.  It's considerably shorter than the permanent fencing, and given the positioning of the stair rail it's hard to judge.  It lacks a crossbar a the top though, and that sort of chain link can be somewhat flexible.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: "He would cross the stairs of death must answer me these questions three".

Must be he missed the capital of Assyria question.


Or his favorite color.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: derpes_simplex: Darwin award candidate?

No, he leaves behind a wife and kids.

The investigation will probably center around both how/why he got there, and a toxicology report on his corpse.

If it turns out that the barriers were incomplete and someone could have ended up in there without realizing that the staircase was out, then it may be an accident.  Likewise if his corpse reveals that he was intoxicated then it may have been an accident.

If the barriers appear intact where someone could not accidentally and unknowingly end up there, and if his body lacks sufficient substances to have demonstrated a loss of critical thinking, then it becomes time to treat it like a potential homicide.  Additionally if his corpse has some kind of drug cocktail that doesn't make sense given the rest of his life then it should be treated as a homicide.


As always, I like the way your brain works.
I know some deaths are just a combination of coincidences, but this one seems strange to me.
Looking at both pictures, I'm guessing the height is, what, 15 feet? A lot of damage, sure, but death?
(Again, as mentioned above, I know that people have died when they fell off ladders and hit their heads on the only possible hard/sharp object in the area. With the billions of people, probabilities mean more such accidents.)
I'm just surprised the article didn't mention any details unless it's still an ongoing investigation.
Also, going up the stairs is a worse fall when the foot doesn't find that step and the body is leaned forward; that's when people land on their head.
But coming down the body is more upright, meaning a missing step and the person falls straight through, body (mostly) upright.
But this brings up the second issue, that going up might be a head-banger, but it's around 2.5 feet lower on the stairs.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: solokumba: Did he climb over the chainlink at the top?
It's at the top too. With signs.

I'm wondering how tall the chain-link a the top is.  It's considerably shorter than the permanent fencing, and given the positioning of the stair rail it's hard to judge.  It lacks a crossbar a the top though, and that sort of chain link can be somewhat flexible.


You would think he would have known it was out. Hew wasn't new faculty.
 
tasteme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frozit: tasteme: derpes_simplex: Darwin award candidate?

I don't know. Depends, really. Were the stairs going up or down?

Doesn't look high enough to make suicide an option.   Unless you fall wrong, which he did, you are more likely to just get really hurt.


I guess we can rule out that he was not a cat disguised as a college professor?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: solokumba: Did he climb over the chainlink at the top?
It's at the top too. With signs.

I'm wondering how tall the chain-link a the top is.  It's considerably shorter than the permanent fencing, and given the positioning of the stair rail it's hard to judge.  It lacks a crossbar a the top though, and that sort of chain link can be somewhat flexible.


This is from Google Maps. That style concrete barrier is 2x2x6. So I'd guess the fence is 5'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 850x567]

Something smells fishy.
Gambling problem?


Yeah, my Guilty Sense is tingling - homicide made to look like an accident is my guess.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could be he landed on debris from the stairs on the ground that impaled him.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure he wasn't a Trumper.
BUT MAH STAIR FREEDUMBS
 
pogopogo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bowen: There have been 3 steps missing for months. It's been fenced off for months.


If it's been fenced off for months had anyone considered fixing it or tearing it down? It looks in rough shape anyway.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: solokumba: [Fark user image 850x567]

Something smells fishy.
Gambling problem?

Yeah, my Guilty Sense is tingling - homicide made to look like an accident is my guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pogopogo: Bowen: There have been 3 steps missing for months. It's been fenced off for months.

If it's been fenced off for months had anyone considered fixing it or tearing it down? It looks in rough shape anyway.


I considered it but couldn't get my farkin toolbox over the fence.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The missing stair is a metaphor for a person within a social group who many people know is untrustworthy or otherwise has to be "managed", but who the group chooses to work around, by trying to quietly warn others of their behavior, rather than deal with them and their behavior openly. The "missing stair" in the metaphor refers to a dangerous structural fault, such as a missing step in a staircase; a fault that people may become used to and quietly accepting of, is not openly signposted or fixed, and that newcomers to a social group are warned about discreetly.

Knew a few missing stairs in my day.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bowen: I considered it but couldn't get my farkin toolbox over the fence.


This guy apparently knew the way in. Guess you should have called him.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FROM THE OBITUARY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: solokumba: [Fark user image 850x567]

Something smells fishy.
Gambling problem?

Yeah, my Guilty Sense is tingling - homicide made to look like an accident is my guess.


Given the current climate toward vaccines and medicine in general, I wouldn't be surprised.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bowen: TWX: solokumba: Did he climb over the chainlink at the top?
It's at the top too. With signs.

I'm wondering how tall the chain-link a the top is.  It's considerably shorter than the permanent fencing, and given the positioning of the stair rail it's hard to judge.  It lacks a crossbar a the top though, and that sort of chain link can be somewhat flexible.

This is from Google Maps. That style concrete barrier is 2x2x6. So I'd guess the fence is 5'

[Fark user image 425x524]



Resident Muslim: Looking at both pictures, I'm guessing the height is, what, 15 feet? A lot of damage, sure, but death?
(Again, as mentioned above, I know that people have died when they fell off ladders and hit their heads on the only possible hard/sharp object in the area. With the billions of people, probabilities mean more such accidents.)
I'm just surprised the article didn't mention any details unless it's still an ongoing investigation.
Also, going up the stairs is a worse fall when the foot doesn't find that step and the body is leaned forward; that's when people land on their head.
But coming down the body is more upright, meaning a missing step and the person falls straight through, body (mostly) upright.
But this brings up the second issue, that going up might be a head-banger, but it's around 2.5 feet lower on the stairs.



That concrete block in front of the 'temporary' fence looks like a wonderful plinth from which to boost someone over, leaving them to either land on what's left of the stairs to then trip and fall into the gap, or to clear the intact stairs and fall into the gap, but obviously this is all just speculation based on old photos, without even good information on which way the man approached the gap from.

It's not a good idea to leave something that can be used to climb-over a barrier at that barrier.  The placement of that concrete block is frankly idiotic.  It means a fence that probably would keep nearly everyone from bothering is ineffective against most able-bodied people, particularly if the chain link fence will sag-over at the top if someone standing on the block leaned against it.

What would truly be sad is if it turns out the guy was just curious at to extent of the damage, had climbed up on the block and leaned against the fence to have a good look, and the fence didn't support him and he slid over.  Hopefully that would leave signs on the corpse like torn clothes or skin, and signs on the top of the chain link like pieces of clothes and blood.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solokumba: FROM THE OBITUARY

[Fark user image 836x335]


Which means they don't know shiat or haven't told the family anything of substance.  But at least it does sound like remnants of stairs were found indicating a fresh failure.

It may be possible that enterprising people had been climbing the barrier and using the stairs, skipping the broken ones, but if that's so then there should be evidence at the bottom of the stairs of how they were getting through or over the barriers.  People do tend to take shortcuts all of the time, sometimes even knowing that it's risky.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the obit says according to his wife the stairs gave way and he accidentally accessed them.

She's looking for a big BIG payout.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This reminds me of so many nightmares.  Or, perhaps it is the same one, just recurring.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: Mind the gap.


Its better with the whole sign.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
