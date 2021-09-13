 Skip to content
(CNN)   The only question is, what level of hipster do you need to be to use one? Subby's guessing Level 5 at least, but that may be lowballing   (cnn.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My old/vintage Polaroid camera collection:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And after I took this, I noticed they need a thorough dusting!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Level 5 is probably sufficient for the camera, but you need to be at least level 8 and preferably level 9 to even think about using a vintage typewriter for adding captions to each photo.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Level 10+:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Level 5 is probably sufficient for the camera, but you need to be at least level 8 and preferably level 9 to even think about using a vintage typewriter for adding captions to each photo.


And people will STILL wave them back and forth to "dry" the image, despite the fact that all of those models were sealed completely, unlike the old-school Polaroid Land cameras that had a developer emulsion layer that peeled off, and a fixer agent that evaporated to set the image.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, good old sponsored content!

Master Tang - Taco Bell song
Youtube 5XHsDJ-9EDs
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! At $150, what hipster can afford it? All their money goes to beard oils and suspenders, not to mention all the hats.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all Hipsters "Grandpas" and "Grandmas" by now anyway? I mean, hipsters we like, so over in 2003.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did you get your precious Polaroids?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polaroid + hipsters = shiatty pictures are cool.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft whatever cameras are so lame anyway.  I've been doing charcoal drawings of things for years because I'm cooler than you.  Check out this scene I drew of this really weird guy I saw in the park the other day.  Subscribe to my Patreon for exclusive content.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see instant cameras are back. I guess I missed the earlier models.
Kids will have fun with them.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many levels are there in the hipster scale?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some things are best left in the past ..
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: How many levels are there in the hipster scale?


It's a really obscure number, you won't have heard of it.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowballing is too mainstream.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Pfft whatever cameras are so lame anyway.  I've been doing charcoal drawings of things for years because I'm cooler than you.  Check out this scene I drew of this really weird guy I saw in the park the other day.  Subscribe to my Patreon for exclusive content.  [Fark user image 425x239]


You really captured his mood and emotions. Will subscribe.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a wonder I can think at all
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: How many levels are there in the hipster scale?


A lot..But you've probably never heard of most of them...
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ad...good job.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer daguerreotypes. You get to sound smart by pronouncing it in French and also to inhale mercury fumes.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pairing with the Polaroid app, the Now+ offers loads of creativity. Whether you're a professional photographer or looking to casually snap some fun shots with your friends, the Polaroid Now+ is a fun and high-tech film camera that's well worth the money.


Did they just copy the description on the box?  They might as well make one of the photos a picture of the check they got from Polaroid to write the article.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?


Honey, 90's nostalgia is on it's way out.  We're hitting early 2000s nostalgia.  Why do you think a Matrix movie is coming out?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85:

Pairing with the Polaroid app, the Now+ offers loads of creativity. Whether you're a professional photographer or looking to casually snap some fun shots with your friends, the Polaroid Now+ is a fun and high-tech film camera that's well worth the money.


Did they just copy the description on the box?  They might as well make one of the photos a picture of the check they got from Polaroid to write the article.


I tried copying the cover summary for a book report back in elementary school. My teacher was not amused.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Pfft whatever cameras are so lame anyway.  I've been doing charcoal drawings of things for years because I'm cooler than you.  Check out this scene I drew of this really weird guy I saw in the park the other day.  Subscribe to my Patreon for exclusive content.  [Fark user image image 425x239]


I won't subscribe to any Patreon until I know more about the NSFW And lewd options.
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still talking about this? good grief.
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Ha! At $150, what hipster can afford it? All their money goes to beard oils and suspenders, not to mention all the hats.


Don't forget the beard butter. That's essential.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?

Honey, 90's nostalgia is on it's way out.  We're hitting early 2000s nostalgia.  Why do you think a Matrix movie is coming out?


That may be true but I'd think Polaroid nostalgia would be two to three decades earlier.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Aren't all Hipsters "Grandpas" and "Grandmas" by now anyway? I mean, hipsters we like, so over in 2003.


So its more like "My hip went out"-sters?
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the price of the film or whatever that I balked at.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Polaroid + hipsters = shiatty pictures are cool.


And the worst part is that the *original* Polaroid film didn't give you shiatty pictures; I have Polaroids from the 70s that still have vibrant, accurate, saturated colors.

Meanwhile, I've been using the new "Polaroid" integrated film since it was called "The Impossible Project," and they still haven't gotten it right; you're lucky if the developing paste spreads evenly, then you have to shield the print from light from the instant it comes out of the camera until it develops, or the colors and saturation will be off.  And then it's a crapshoot what they'll look like six months after taking them.

Funky, accidental effects from questionable chemistry and quality control can be fun, but at $20 for eight photos, it's more frustrating than anything else.

I still have a fridge full of Fuji peel-apart film for my Polaroid Land cameras, but it's been out of production for years so when it's gone, those cameras will be "shelf art."
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Now+ uses Polaroid's i-Type Color Film, and you'll have to purchase it separately (like this pack of 16 sheets for $29.99).

This camera is going to quietly fail.

$30 for 16 pictures?  That you can't chimp before you print?

Yeah, only hipsters will pay that*, and they aren't a big enough market to support this thing.

Clearly, this was invented by Gen-Xers.  Anyone younger expects to be able to proof the image on-screen for free and get a print for pennies.

It's amazing that both Kodak and Polaroid are still in business.  They both failed miserably to keep up with the times.
__
*I lived a year in Highland Park (LA brohemian scene), and saw hipsters turn out in droves to pay $8 for a ladle of hot dog chili spooned into a lunch-sized bag of fritos.  Right next door was a carniceria where, for $8, you could walk out with a pound of marinated skirt steak and a pint of some of the best salsa I've ever tasted.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That camera literally looks like a smug face saying "I was into instant cameras before hey were cool."
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have my Polaroid 600 and a few packs of film in a drawer somewhere...

Best part about 600 film is they had a flat battery in the film cartridge that put out 4.5v and had a seemingly endless shelf life. I used to make portable electronic gizmos in the 80's using those.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonas opines: Teddy Brosevelt: Pfft whatever cameras are so lame anyway.  I've been doing charcoal drawings of things for years because I'm cooler than you.  Check out this scene I drew of this really weird guy I saw in the park the other day.  Subscribe to my Patreon for exclusive content.  [Fark user image image 425x239]

I won't subscribe to any Patreon until I know more about the NSFW And lewd options.


It's all NSFW and lewd I don't know how to draw clothes and I'ma be real it's mostly crudely drawn pictures of dicks
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember a Polaroid craze in the 90s.

70s, sure.  But 90s?  If there was one, I missed it.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Level 5 is probably sufficient for the camera, but you need to be at least level 8 and preferably level 9 to even think about using a vintage typewriter for adding captions to each photo.


When you hit level 10 hipster, you stop casting a shadow, right?

The only disadvantage (well, I say disadvantage) is that then you can be eaten by level 5 vegans.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Aren't all Hipsters "Grandpas" and "Grandmas" by now anyway? I mean, hipsters we like, so over in 2003.


Jack Kerouac would like a word...
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Never really got into Polaroids so much but I love using crazy old cameras.  Still use Hasselblads and Linhof 4x5's.  Having 90mm as your wide is a pretty awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: And people will STILL wave them back and forth to "dry" the image, despite the fact that all of those models were sealed completely, unlike the old-school Polaroid Land cameras that had a developer emulsion layer that peeled off, and a fixer agent that evaporated to set the image.


Outkast - Hey Ya! (Official HD Video)
Youtube PWgvGjAhvIw
 
gbv23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?


1990 was 40 years ago.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Ha! At $150, what hipster can afford it? All their money goes to beard oils and suspenders, not to mention all the hats.


Dude.

I play a Dwarf Hipster.

He can't afford hats.
 
VYV
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?

1990 was 40 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skyotter: I don't remember a Polaroid craze in the 90s.

70s, sure.  But 90s?  If there was one, I missed it.


Research labs used polaroids to image gels and blots well into the 2000s.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?

1990 was 40 years ago.


Me fail math? Unpossible!
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?

1990 was 40 years ago.


Even if you could count that doesn't make Polaroid a 90s thing.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: the Now+ uses Polaroid's i-Type Color Film, and you'll have to purchase it separately (like this pack of 16 sheets for $29.99).

This camera is going to quietly fail.

$30 for 16 pictures?  That you can't chimp before you print?

Yeah, only hipsters will pay that*, and they aren't a big enough market to support this thing.

Clearly, this was invented by Gen-Xers.  Anyone younger expects to be able to proof the image on-screen for free and get a print for pennies.

It's amazing that both Kodak and Polaroid are still in business.  They both failed miserably to keep up with the times.
__
*I lived a year in Highland Park (LA brohemian scene), and saw hipsters turn out in droves to pay $8 for a ladle of hot dog chili spooned into a lunch-sized bag of fritos.  Right next door was a carniceria where, for $8, you could walk out with a pound of marinated skirt steak and a pint of some of the best salsa I've ever tasted.


Frito Pie is a Texas artform. and tastes best when eaten from the bag.

Which you pay less than 2 bucks for at a HS football game.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hillbilly Jim: 90's nostalgia? 90's nostalgia?

1990 was 40 years ago.


1990 was 30 years ago,
your math skills suck.
 
