A study on Florida man : Deaths of despair, morbidity and emotional distress continue to rise in the US. The increases are largely borne by those without a four-year college degree. TLDR : when you're dumb, you die younger
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but while they're here they procreate like frigging rabbits.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Education doesn't mean smart.
Lack of education doesn't mean dumb.

The conditions in this country - deliberately kept this way by the people in power - are causing despair and death. Don't blame the victims, blame the people who have spend decades creating this situation.
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Education doesn't mean smart.
Lack of education doesn't mean dumb.

The conditions in this country - deliberately kept this way by the people in power - are causing despair and death. Don't blame the victims, blame the people who have spend decades creating this situation.


Thank you... came here to say this.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haven't we studied Florida man enough?
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZombieLambChop: AdmirableSnackbar: Education doesn't mean smart.
Lack of education doesn't mean dumb.

The conditions in this country - deliberately kept this way by the people in power - are causing despair and death. Don't blame the victims, blame the people who have spend decades creating this situation.

Thank you... came here to say this.


As did I.

Especially now that 4-year degrees are mattering less and less, it's stupid and irresponsible to refer to people without them as "dumb."  (And I say this as someone with a college degree married to someone who works for a University.)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The trump bump
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Education doesn't mean smart.
Lack of education doesn't mean dumb.

The conditions in this country - deliberately kept this way by the people in power - are causing despair and death. Don't blame the victims, blame the people who have spend decades creating this situation.


Personal responsibility sitting alone in a corner quietly whimpering TRI the bootstrappy Republican base
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, I know.  I've been reading Cletus Safari articles for 5 years.  These Real Americans in The Heartland need you liberals to reach out to them and heal their economic anxiety.  They in turn do not need to return the favor.  They're free to kick you in the teeth.  But you need to Reach Out to them.  Reach Out.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

unixpro: Yeah, but while they're here they procreate like frigging rabbits.


I'm all in favor of forced sterilization for everyone that is not me. Sign my petition.
 
