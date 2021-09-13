 Skip to content
(Wisconsin Public Radio)   The good news: The level of alcohol use among college students plummeted between 2019 and 2020. The bad news: Because, apparently, they're smoking enough pot to make Cheech and Chong look like noobs   (wpr.org) divider line
35
•       •       •

unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.


Yes, but the marijuanas kill Beckies just by existing on the same planet - while alcohol has never even discomfited anyone, much less killed them.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.


Except for the smell I would 100% endorse that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Alcoholism is only fun if you do it in gangs. Weed is good even when you are social-distancing, so I hear.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And thanks to covid you don't have to pass it around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll always take the bong instead of a bottle.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bad news my constantly stoned ass.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every doctor worth their degree would tell you they would rather have their kid smoke in college instead of drinking
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.

Except for the smell I would 100% endorse that.


Meh I just tell myself theres a bunch of skunks running on the lawn.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.


I dunno. My stoner next door neighbors love their subwoofer music at all hours, day or night. Just sayin'.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok, Hypenews-mitter
.
Now, list out the respective reduction in the number of alcohol poisonings, accidents caused by DWIs, cirrhosis, and lost productivity thanks to the reduction in alcohol consumption.

Then, list out the increase in accidents, poisonings, and sex crimes committed under the influence of pot.

//We'll wait.
 
Luse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Bad news my constantly stoned ass.


Came here to say this. There's no bad news to be had here. They've switched to a far less harmful substance that has many beneficial qualities. That's just good news all around.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder if Cheech and Chong weren't double agents for the war on drugs.
I watched Up in Smoke after years of smoking weed and it was so farking dumb I nearly quit.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We used to chug 4lokos at college when they still have caffeine. Shot gun them. Puke rainbows.

/Best days I dont remember
 
acouvis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.


Boozers are known for beating their wife and children.  Stoners are known for beating bags of Doritos.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.

I dunno. My stoner next door neighbors love their subwoofer music at all hours, day or night. Just sayin'.


This.  I don't think unixpro ever bought weed from a guy in a tinted out GMC Jimmy in high school.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone needs to work on their trimming skills.

wpr-public.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about fixing the economy and fixing this capitalist shiathole, so people don't have to use drugs to escape?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Becky loved Wisconsin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mike_d85: This.  I don't think unixpro ever bought weed from a guy in a tinted out GMC Jimmy in high school.


Our HS dealer would hang out at the front doors before school opened. He told me 75% of his sales were from standing near the front doors of school.

the other 25% came from hanging out in woods behind the school during lunch breaks.

Yes, my school had open campus for lunch/study-hall. You could leave the school grounds and come back before your next class.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.


Really? The cops would be over there all the time busting up those junkie dope fiends. You'd prefer that? And let's not forget all the ODs that will be happening.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Found the quote you were looking for, subby

cannaconnection.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.

Really? The cops would be over there all the time busting up those junkie dope fiends. You'd prefer that? And let's not forget all the ODs that will be happening.


Low level bait. You should be ashamed of yourself.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weed enhances music, food, driving skills and sex.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lol if you submitted this headline, you're a cop
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Luse: Subtonic: unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.

Really? The cops would be over there all the time busting up those junkie dope fiends. You'd prefer that? And let's not forget all the ODs that will be happening.

Low level bait. You should be ashamed of yourself.


Better get used to the hearing the phrase 'THIS IS A PRIVATE DOMICILE AND I WILL NOT BE HARRASSED!' shouted back at the cops all hours of the night too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: lol if you submitted this headline, you're a cop


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Poor cannabaveats

No wait, fark cannabaveats and their fearmongering

That's all good news in the headline.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well that makes sense. When you're hooked on narcotics, getting that that fix is all you think about. They're not thinking about booze, they're just thinking about where they're gonna get their next hit.
 
ingo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If a college course is really tough but you've got a stoner instructor then you know what to do.

That's right, "Puff, puff, pass."
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

unixpro: Would prefer living next to a stoner house over a boozer house any day.  Stoners are usually mellow and peaceful.  Boozers are exactly the opposite.


Bill Hicks has entered that chat
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
sCArY tAg ooGa BooGA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ingo: If a college course is really tough but you've got a stoner instructor then you know what to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

