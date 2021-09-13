 Skip to content
(Vancouver Is Awesome)   Um, that's not how a phone booth works
    Strange, Grief, new phone booth, Phone of the Wind, help of the city, Grief counseling, vintage rotary-dial wall phone, Brittany Borean, Amelie Lambert  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambert said having the Phone of the Wind in a public setting helps bring the grieving process out from the shadows where western society has tended to lock it away as a very private process.

"We don't acknowledge grief," she said. "We don't have to hide it."

So, walking into a phone booth to have a make-believe conversation with the voice in your head that's occupying the space once inhabited by a living relative or acquaintance is a healthy way to acknowledge and deal with grief? Interesting. Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... talking to your dead relative is like talking to... Teddy Ruxpin.

/not obscure
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a documentary about this, they had one in Japan where relatives were calling the tsunami victims.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic: In 3-D - Midnight Star
Youtube A42ZYNno5oQ
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These folks will give you your money back if you aren't satisfied.

Does great aunt Maude offer the same deal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there an AI online where you can do essentially the same thing?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja:

"We don't acknowledge grief," she said. "We don't have to hide it."

So, walking into a phone booth to have a make-believe conversation with the voice in your head that's occupying the space once inhabited by a living relative or acquaintance is a healthy way to acknowledge and deal with grief? Interesting. Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.


Just make sure every party (deceased or actually present) orders a meal - no freeloaders allowed.

/Also, no splitting checks
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lamest episode of Twilight Zone EVER. (And they made a lot of lame shiat).
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja:

"We don't acknowledge grief," she said. "We don't have to hide it."

So, walking into a phone booth to have a make-believe conversation with the voice in your head that's occupying the space once inhabited by a living relative or acquaintance is a healthy way to acknowledge and deal with grief? Interesting. Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.


How windy is it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can them join them in the afterlife after catching COVID from the filthy mouthpiece.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide booth?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/jyqXFXbDPcg?t=86
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It helps people not feel crazy all the time when they're grieving," she said.


If there's one thing that makes me feel like I'm really getting my shiat together, it's standing in the woods, talking into a phone that's not connected to anything.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis:


damnit

Jim Morrison at Andy Warhol´s party
Youtube jyqXFXbDPcg
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's a "phone booth"?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It might work - if you catch Covid from the person before you.

Then die.

Grandma: "You dumb fark!!! - just for that I'm *not* going to talk to you!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To my cousin "Why your ass left left without giving me that thot number"
Cousin: " Haha.click
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eKonk: Pocket Ninja:

"We don't acknowledge grief," she said. "We don't have to hide it."

So, walking into a phone booth to have a make-believe conversation with the voice in your head that's occupying the space once inhabited by a living relative or acquaintance is a healthy way to acknowledge and deal with grief? Interesting. Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.

Just make sure every party (deceased or actually present) orders a meal - no freeloaders allowed.

/Also, no splitting checks

Just make sure every party (deceased or actually present) orders a meal - no freeloaders allowed.

/Also, no splitting checks


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's your wind rigatoni.  That'll be twenty-eight fifty.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, I sell fleshlights if you want to have one more romp with your lady once she's gone.

New, $75.00 plus shipping
Used, $10.00
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja:

"We don't acknowledge grief," she said. "We don't have to hide it."

So, walking into a phone booth to have a make-believe conversation with the voice in your head that's occupying the space once inhabited by a living relative or acquaintance is a healthy way to acknowledge and deal with grief? Interesting. Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.


One of the major religions sets a place for a dinner guest that never comes. (You often see those same people in Chinese restaurants on Christmas. Maybe they expect him to turn up there.)
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Phone booths still exist?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is for making a REALLY long-distance call!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Phone booths still exist?


Yeah, but they look kinda funny now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone knows a phone booth is how you sneak into your underground base.  I learned about that in a documentary decades ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i1.adis.wsView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ButIPoopInThere.PNG
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
THE PHANTOM PHONE BOOTH
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it's probably better than baring your grief only to have someone respond with "sorry for your loss. have you seen the milk crate challenge?".
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
scifanatic-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: What's a "phone booth"?


It is kind of like a police call box, but smaller on the inside.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The cynic in me read:

"It helps to normalizemonetize grief," added Brittany Borean, the bereavement service coordinator who helped bring the phone project to life
 
whitroth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image 602x354]


*That's* how a phone booth works.

As opposed to this.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfjTf​a​eXbp4
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have an old rotary dial phone and yes, we pay the telephone company every month to keep it connected because it is a kind of insurance. We discovered donkeys ago that if a massive energy failure hits an area, even cellphone towers can be affected, but not rickety old Ma Bell rotary phones. We can still make calls with them! I don't pretend to understand why but it works.

The phone belonged to an Aunt who has passed away a score of years ago. We discovered she was still "renting" the phone from the telephone company. English was not her first language and she probably didn't realize it.  So, we closed her account and kept the phone. It is a really old one made of Bakelite, possibly from the 1950s when she bought her house. By us, the small fee we pay every month is worth it in case we have no power and need some emergency service or to get in touch with a relative. It's funny how in these digital times, this old rotary phone has worked a couple of times when everything else has failed.

I keep it the table next to my recliner in my study. Most people think it is decorative. A few (pre-Pandemic) pick it up and hear the dial tone. The grand-nieces and nephews have no idea how it works or possibly even what it is. My study is filled with arcane bits including a stereo with a record player (16, 33 1/3, 45 78), another phone (not plugged in; touchtone "chest phone" designed to look like a cigar humidor hiding the phone parts with a lid, it was a present for my 15th birthday when I was given my own 'phone line, Sears) and so on. I've transferred all the photos and music and films to digital, ditto for my collection of "pattern books" (architectural house plans that could be ordered by mail starting in 1875, my oldest book), and so on. Everything we own is photographed and copies of the memory sticks are in the safety deposit boxes in the banks (like the Russians, I believe in redundancy) including the paperworks of Wills and Deeds and such. The idea is that if something happens and we have to move, we have a couple of bags ready to go with the necessaries and we just have to worry about getting the dog in the car and going. Everything else is either replaceable and/or insured. As Hubby says, "It'll be a chance to redecorate."

Even stuff we have sold over the nearly 26 years we've been together is recorded, and before we met. Memories are easy to keep. Material things are a pain to schlep from place to place. Things we inherited and sold we have pictures of and can easily access to show someone if the subject comes up. The important things have been saved against loss in our lifetimes, including recordings of relatives' voices.

When there were record stores, you could go into one and for a few dollars, record a "voice letter" on a round vinyl disc (a "record," usually a 45 rpm). During the days when I was young, Sister at University and Brother in the Army in Germany, we in Scotland where we were stationed and most of my relatives in either Central Illinois or Chicagoland, we would crowd into the recording booth and send each other these records. I have dozens from relatives now dead, labelled who they were. Few of them have my voice because they were sent elsewhere to others. (BTW: sometimes, aspiring musicians or comedians would make a recording in these booths in hopes of sending them to someone who could make a career happen. I think there was a way to copy them in the Record Store but not sure now. Long ago and far away, eh? I don't even remember if we could record over mistakes or had to start over and pay another fee. Again, long ago ...)

I do advise fellow old farts who worry about tornadoes and such to document possessions and papers in case of the need to have an emergency evacuation so they have to carry as little as possible and can move out sooner. I feel safer knowing Hubby can have everything he needs if something happens to our home and me. Money isn't the problem since plastic cards on major accounts work everywhere (at least one bank should be multi-state!), so getting a room somewhere and food for the dog - not a problem. He can buy clothes and begin replacing everything, including the house if he has to because he has all the paperwork on a small device the size of his thumb (I'm still not so trusting of the Cloud). An amazing age we live in.

Some cemeteries are offering the still living ("pre-deceased"?) the chance to record messages that can be heard via QR codes etc on tombstones (especially indoor columbariums and niches where they will deteriorate less quickly) with mobiles. This old-timey phone booth is quaint but it would be better if it were hooked to the voice of the deceased. Still, it's a beginning.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: We have an old rotary dial phone and yes, we pay the telephone company every month to keep it connected because it is a kind of insurance. We discovered donkeys ago that if a massive energy failure hits an area, even cellphone towers can be affected, but not rickety old Ma Bell rotary phones. We can still make calls with them! I don't pretend to understand why but it works.

The phone belonged to an Aunt who has passed away a score of years ago. We discovered she was still "renting" the phone from the telephone company. English was not her first language and she probably didn't realize it.  So, we closed her account and kept the phone. It is a really old one made of Bakelite, possibly from the 1950s when she bought her house. By us, the small fee we pay every month is worth it in case we have no power and need some emergency service or to get in touch with a relative. It's funny how in these digital times, this old rotary phone has worked a couple of times when everything else has failed.

I keep it the table next to my recliner in my study. Most people think it is decorative. A few (pre-Pandemic) pick it up and hear the dial tone. The grand-nieces and nephews have no idea how it works or possibly even what it is. My study is filled with arcane bits including a stereo with a record player (16, 33 1/3, 45 78), another phone (not plugged in; touchtone "chest phone" designed to look like a cigar humidor hiding the phone parts with a lid, it was a present for my 15th birthday when I was given my own 'phone line, Sears) and so on. I've transferred all the photos and music and films to digital, ditto for my collection of "pattern books" (architectural house plans that could be ordered by mail starting in 1875, my oldest book), and so on. Everything we own is photographed and copies of the memory sticks are in the safety deposit boxes in the banks (like the Russians, I believe in redundancy) including the paperworks of Wills and Deeds and such. The idea is that if something happens and we have to move, we have a couple of bags ready to go with the necessaries and we just have to worry about getting the dog in the car and going. Everything else is either replaceable and/or insured. As Hubby says, "It'll be a chance to redecorate."

Even stuff we have sold over the nearly 26 years we've been together is recorded, and before we met. Memories are easy to keep. Material things are a pain to schlep from place to place. Things we inherited and sold we have pictures of and can easily access to show someone if the subject comes up. The important things have been saved against loss in our lifetimes, including recordings of relatives' voices.

When there were record stores, you could go into one and for a few dollars, record a "voice letter" on a round vinyl disc (a "record," usually a 45 rpm). During the days when I was young, Sister at University and Brother in the Army in Germany, we in Scotland where we were stationed and most of my relatives in either Central Illinois or Chicagoland, we would crowd into the recording booth and send each other these records. I have dozens from relatives now dead, labelled who they were. Few of them have my voice because they were sent elsewhere to others. (BTW: sometimes, aspiring musicians or comedians would make a recording in these booths in hopes of sending them to someone who could make a career happen. I think there was a way to copy them in the Record Store but not sure now. Long ago and far away, eh? I don't even remember if we could record over mistakes or had to start over and pay another fee. Again, long ago ...)

I do advise fellow old farts who worry about tornadoes and such to document possessions and papers in case of the need to have an emergency evacuation so they have to carry as little as possible and can move out sooner. I feel safer knowing Hubby can have everything he needs if something happens to our home and me. Money isn't the problem since plastic cards on major accounts work everywhere (at least one bank should be multi-state!), so getting a room somewhere and food for the dog - not a problem. He can buy clothes and begin replacing everything, including the house if he has to because he has all the paperwork on a small device the size of his thumb (I'm still not so trusting of the Cloud). An amazing age we live in.

Some cemeteries are offering the still living ("pre-deceased"?) the chance to record messages that can be heard via QR codes etc on tombstones (especially indoor columbariums and niches where they will deteriorate less quickly) with mobiles. This old-timey phone booth is quaint but it would be better if it were hooked to the voice of the deceased. Still, it's a beginning.


The vast majority of residential phones were rentals before 1982, as part of a bundle with telephone service.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's been done before, and better.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably the most feasible in today's world.  But then there's:
Fark user imageView Full Size

and:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja:

"We don't acknowledge grief," she said. "We don't have to hide it."

So, walking into a phone booth to have a make-believe conversation with the voice in your head that's occupying the space once inhabited by a living relative or acquaintance is a healthy way to acknowledge and deal with grief? Interesting. Maybe I'll open a wind restaurant where you can book a table for you and your dearly departed to share a meal together.


it's a way to externalize grief, so that you don't end up a Q-believer shooting up a random Walmart because of lizard-people wearing masks.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.