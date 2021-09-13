 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   3 women arrested for shoplifting try every trick in the book to excuse their actions. Being illiterate, all 25 bottles of perfume in hidden pockets were for personal use, and the ultimate - being possessed by the devil   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story smells funny
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Golly, if only they didn't have to steal.
 
maxheck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THE DEVIL MADE ME BUY THIS DRESS!
Youtube 5kaiLcwHXB4
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gypsies.  I was wondering what ethnic minority we are going to demonize with this story.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Always trying to blame the poor guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The judge, Recorder Patricia Hitchcock QC told her: "You are clearly a regular shoplifter, but now that must stop..."

Well, no that it's been said, she certainly won't do it anymore.
 
blect
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I fail to see how the fact that they are illiterate allows one to assume that all 25 bottles were for their personal use
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TRIO OF MUMS
 
SirMadness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Illiterate?
Possessed by Satan?

Single...?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Gypsies.  I was wondering what ethnic minority we are going to demonize with this story.


If the shoe fits...
 
Luse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Gypsies.  I was wondering what ethnic minority we are going to demonize with this story.


The 3 sound like career criminals, showed up with clothing specifically designed to steal and used a religious excuse therefore dragging their faith and cultural affiliation into it. Nobody's demonizing shiat.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In England and Wales there were over 228.25 thousand shoplifting offences recorded by the police in 2020/21
Why do these "mums" get a special article written all about them?
Why is their motherhood, or gender, religion, or really anything else relevant?
Hm. I wonder why.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Luse: Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Gypsies.  I was wondering what ethnic minority we are going to demonize with this story.

The 3 sound like career criminals, showed up with clothing specifically designed to steal and used a religious excuse therefore dragging their faith and cultural affiliation into it. Nobody's demonizing shiat.


OK bud. ;)
See my above post.
Where are the 200 thousand+ articles about all the other shoplifters?
 
squidloe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: Golly, if only they didn't have to steal.


Who has to steal perfume?
 
Luse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Luse: Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Gypsies.  I was wondering what ethnic minority we are going to demonize with this story.

The 3 sound like career criminals, showed up with clothing specifically designed to steal and used a religious excuse therefore dragging their faith and cultural affiliation into it. Nobody's demonizing shiat.

OK bud. ;)
See my above post.
Where are the 200 thousand+ articles about all the other shoplifters?


Did all the other shoplifters all career criminals who stole almost 3 grand worth of perfume and said the devil made them do it? Not to mention the 3 of them using a similar excuse? Because details are important. A kid snatching a candy bar hardly compares, bud.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does anyone else ever get the feeling people who claim to be Roma after getting caught doing something shady are full of shiat? A bit like how the show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding was 100% garden variety white trash, but tried to pass off the shenanigans as their culture?
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: In England and Wales there were over 228.25 thousand shoplifting offences recorded by the police in 2020/21
Why do these "mums" get a special article written all about them?
Why is their motherhood, or gender, religion, or really anything else relevant?
Hm. I wonder why.


Begoggle gets it.  I also like the mention of how many children they have in the first farking line of the story.
 
maxheck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aloyicious?

Diabolic: [Fark user image 454x275]
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ban perfume.  Shut down the manufactures.

Problem solved.
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Begoggle: In England and Wales there were over 228.25 thousand shoplifting offences recorded by the police in 2020/21
Why do these "mums" get a special article written all about them?
Why is their motherhood, or gender, religion, or really anything else relevant?
Hm. I wonder why.

Begoggle gets it.  I also like the mention of how many children they have in the first farking line of the story.


When you use your religion as an excuse it becomes a pertinent fact to the case. When the specially designed skirts you wear for your crime your gender becomes pertinent. Their criminal records are obviously of interest. The fact that each had a small herd of kids is just an interesting point, same reason we have stories about the Duggar family, no theft needed.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Begoggle: In England and Wales there were over 228.25 thousand shoplifting offences recorded by the police in 2020/21
Why do these "mums" get a special article written all about them?
Why is their motherhood, or gender, religion, or really anything else relevant?
Hm. I wonder why.

Begoggle gets it.  I also like the mention of how many children they have in the first farking line of the story.


Yes but how else are we to conclude that they're illiterate thieving gypo scum who are costing our state millions in services while repaying us w nothing but criminality and hordes of unwashed children if those details are omitted
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The judge, Recorder Patricia Hitchcock QC told her: "You are clearly a regular shoplifter, but now that must stop. You said you had no intention of selling the perfume and that you are illiterate and you didn't know how valuable the perfume was.

Reminding me of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
