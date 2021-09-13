 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   "Hello, 9-1-1? I just saw a 767 fly over, heading toward Boston, real low, with a couple fighter jets following it." A valuable lesson in which aircraft NOT to use for your pre-game flyover the day after the 20th anniversary of 9/11   (wcvb.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, F-22 Raptor, National Football League, Boston, Greater Boston, large plane, Foxborough, Massachusetts  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 13 Sep 2021 at 3:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the days after 9/11, living in DC, the skies were eerily quiet, with the exception of the occasional fighter jet screaming overhead and the time or two I saw Air Force One with similar escorts flying over.

It was a weird, uneasy time. Large, escorted aircraft are unusual sights, anytime.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It really makes you think.

One of those pilots could have easily taken out not only the Patriots but the Dolphins too and changed the date 9/11 into something positive.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We had a B2 fly over on Saturday on its way to the Buckeye game. It was an amazing sight. I wasn't prepared for just how loud it was.

It might have been escorted by F-35s but, ya know, they're invisible.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How triggering. Could they see Logan Airport from their house, too?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think if I saw a plane with jets following it, I wouldn't bother with 911, because it's obvious that someone much higher up than a 911 dispatcher already knows about it.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: I think if I saw a plane with jets following it, I wouldn't bother with 911, because it's obvious that someone much higher up than a 911 dispatcher already knows about it.


People call 911 for the stupidest shiat like they're going to win a prize.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LrdPhoenix: I think if I saw a plane with jets following it, I wouldn't bother with 911, because it's obvious that someone much higher up than a 911 dispatcher already knows about it.


Or somebody stole some fighter jets and you've got much bigger problems
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.