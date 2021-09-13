 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   Woman killed after wreck south of Dumas. D'Artagnan investigating   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
    More: Sad, woman, wreck, Dumas  
15 Comments
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Came for this, leaving with a sensible chuckle.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Came for this, leaving with a sensible chuckle.


Same here!  Well done!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the semi went off the road and hit the left guard rail. Fristone over-corrected, traveled across the road and hit the right guard rail. The semi traveled back across the road and hit the left guard rail a second time before traveling into a ravine.

brocastnews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"What an asshole"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No seat belt.  Any teeth marks?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "No seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. "

Dumas?  No more like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

They were exercising their freedoms.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it's not the Count of Monte Cristo. I love the book but good lord is it long. ~1200 pages, 52 hours. The entirety of LOTR WITH the appendices is 60.

/ Dumas wrote it as a serial for a newspaper.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: FTFA:  "No seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. "

Dumas?  No more like:

[Fark user image 275x296]


Doggone it.

Stupid Fark "Image" dialog froze.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: No seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

They were exercising their freedoms.


It's appealing to them.  As in they're appealing her off the highway.

Hi, I'm

static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 260x147] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thread over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First, we've called it "Dumbass" since I was - well, as long as I can remember (like 6 or 7).

Second, you can get stupid crosswinds in that area.  There's a couple of big washouts 3 miles outside of town and I bet that is what he went into.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
