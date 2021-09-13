 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Man pushes airline beverage cart 200 miles in memory of 9/11 flight crews, possibly before realizing he's out of coffee and has to go back   (king5.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, United Airlines Flight 175, newfound determination, Flight attendant, symbol of a flight attendant, September 11 attacks, World Trade Center, United Airlines, flight attendant  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 2:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. I'm still not paying $8 for a can of Bud Light.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That would be funny if a car pulled up alongside him and the person rolled down the window and asked for a Diet Coke.
 
Adebisi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pfft, amateur.

heraldscotland.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it's an Alaska Airlines cart, there won't be any cranberry juice available. farking misers.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: That would be funny if a car pulled up alongside him and the person rolled down the window and asked for a Diet Coke.


Or some Grey Poupon.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Do you have Coke Zero?"
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a pretty amazing achievement.  My wife is in the aviation industry and a huge 747 nerd so I got her a drink cart off a decommed 747 a while back as a gift.  Pushing that thing through the house over tile is annoying enough, couldn't imagine down roads and sidewalks for 200 miles.  Hat's off to this guy.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 574x649]


I've never seen Cathy so calm.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many ankles did he break?
Whack.
Can you move your leg out of the aisle.......  sir?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He hit 857 elbows on the way.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: steklo: [Fark user image 574x649]

I've never seen Cathy so calm.


ACK!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?"
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A long time ago I push a cart like that full of drinks and snacks to put in refrigerators at a Stoffer's hotel. Pushing that damn thing was not easy. I can't imagine pushing it for 200 miles on streets and sidewalks.

/kudos to him
/treat your flight attendants with respect and kindness
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was it Colombian coffee?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He didn't get the real experience without being asked for a Clamato and Beefeater's gin every 20 seconds. It's a ritual
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times he had to replace the casters.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And he hit everyone's knees he passed along the way.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay? I feel like attaching something else to this--voter drives, vaccination outreach--would make more sense. It's not like 9/11 awareness is a thing we lack.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like a fun crew:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't get it
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.