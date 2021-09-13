 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Belligerent anti-masker delays ferry. Come on, people, wear a mask, save ferris   (kiro7.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ban for life
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be a real shame if concerned citizens pushed people like this overboard.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oh, he's very popular Ed. The sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies,
dickheads - they all adore him. They think he's a righteous dude."
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: It would be a real shame if concerned citizens pushed people like this overboard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they meant the Kitsap Foot Ferry, not the big boat from West Seattle.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
and sleeves

/4.. the ..fall?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to start carrying a spray bottle of saline marked "COVID DELTA" and anyone going on about their "right" to not mask up will get a big blast

/no, that's not your fetish
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Time and tide wait for no man.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm guessing they meant the Kitsap Foot Ferry, not the big boat from West Seattle.


It is.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i need a small swuirter for the grease ords any tankers?

/ammonias gone up
horses 2
 
olrasputin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How else are ferris supposed to get a day off?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Depart and THEN kick him off.
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems like an easy fix to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey! Listen!
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have a few police officers ride the thing in shifts.

If the ferry hasn't left yet and they refuse to mask up, they are escorted off the ferry. Then take it from there.

If they get halfway to the destination and they remove their mask and refuse to put it back on, cuff them to something, put a mask on them. Then book them when you get to the destination.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Make his infantile ass swim.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The man, who had been drinking, was issued a 60-day no-trespass order from Washington State Ferries properties severely beaten by ferry staff and passengers then thrown over the side. He has not seen since and is believed to have drowned.

That would be more effective.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK, WTF is it with these people - get stinkin' drunk, then get on a public transport and refuse to wear a mask, then take a swing at the staff?  Why ids this the normal behavior for them?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm guessing they meant the Kitsap Foot Ferry, not the big boat from West Seattle.


I avoid the foot ferry.  By the time it gets to Kitsap my legs are always tired from all the pedaling.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The person "became aggressive" and "assault[ed] a Washington State Ferries employee" over not wearing a mask? I'm with my fellow farker Circusdog320; ban them for life. I don't even care if they live/work on an island that's unreachable except for by ferry.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it means everything.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, WTF is it with these people - get stinkin' drunk, then get on a public transport and refuse to wear a mask, then take a swing at the staff?  Why ids this the normal behavior for them?


My Dad calls them Jekyll and Hyde drunks. They're the guy at the dive bar who seems normal, but a dozen or so beers later he's saying the n-word in every sentence. The guy at the party who was fine but had too much to drink and suddenly wants to fight anyone with a pulse.

The alcohol gives them confidence, lowers their inhibitions, and brings whatever emotions are bubbling under the surface to a rolling boil.

/I was always the happy drunk
//I'd get drunk and sit under the table at parties petting the homeowner's cat
///one of them thanked me because "we always know where the cat is when you're over"
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A total of 3030 participants were randomly assigned to the recommendation to wear masks, and 2994 were assigned to control; 4862 completed the study. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 occurred in 42 participants recommended masks (1.8%) and 53 control participants (2.1%). The between-group difference was −0.3 percentage point (95% CI, −1.2 to 0.4 percentage point; P= 0.38) (odds ratio, 0.82 [CI, 0.54 to 1.23]; P= 0.33). Multiple imputation accounting for loss to follow-up yielded similar results. Although the difference observed was not statistically significant, the 95% CIs are compatible with a 46% reduction to a 23% increase in infection.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clap if you believe in Ferries.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: It would be a real shame if concerned citizens pushed people like this overboard.


Push....throw....shoulder toss....suplex.....


same thing right
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drunk in public, assaults a ferry worker, holds up the ferry for 80 minutes and only gets a 60 day ban from the ferry?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm guessing they meant the Kitsap Foot Ferry, not the big boat from West Seattle.


It was from Fauntleroy, so no, it was a full-sized boat, and he prolly drove on, so throwing him overboard woulda caused issues around getting the car off. Vashon Island is redneck country, one of the stops it makes. I'd think that's where he was headed, but South Kitsap is has its share of stoopids.
 
eKonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Politely inform him he needs to wear a mask or leave the boat.
2. If he will not adhere to either option in #1, physically remove him from the boat and charge him with trespassing.
3. If he resists #2, add on assault/battery charges as appropriate.
4. For any time the boat is delayed, every other passenger has a civil claim against him for the value of that time lost.
5. The ferry company has a civil claim against him for the value of any wasted fuel, plus any lost fares (people who chose to not take the ferry, or full fares for any trips cancelled due to the delay.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Have a few police officers ride the thing in shifts.

If the ferry hasn't left yet and they refuse to mask up, they are escorted off the ferry. Then take it from there.

If they get halfway to the destination and they remove their mask and refuse to put it back on, cuff them to something, put a mask on them. Then book them when you get to the destination.


Book them when you get back to the origin. Don't let them get a ride.
 
tehskwid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With so many ferries here out of service this year, the last thing we need is one major delay to muck up the whole route.

Walk the plank, Plague Rat!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: It would be a real shame if concerned citizens pushed people like this overboard.


I wasn't sure if this should be funnied or smarted.  Funny seemed innocuous and Smart seemed heartless.  This is Fark, so I decided on Smart.

Whynotboth.jpg
 
LadySusan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: whidbey: I'm guessing they meant the Kitsap Foot Ferry, not the big boat from West Seattle.

It was from Fauntleroy, so no, it was a full-sized boat, and he prolly drove on, so throwing him overboard woulda caused issues around getting the car off. Vashon Island is redneck country, one of the stops it makes. I'd think that's where he was headed, but South Kitsap is has its share of stoopids.


I'm sure there's a poor person somewhere that could use a free car. I'd be glad to pay tax money to have it cleaned, re-keyed, ownership transferred, and filled with gas.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: delsydsoftware: It would be a real shame if concerned citizens pushed people like this overboard.

Push....throw....shoulder toss....suplex.....


same thing right


At least part of my issue with in person school right now is the legitimate concern that if someone knowingly sent their sick kid in I would snap and beat the shiat out of them.
 
eagles95
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a meeting at my kid's school tonight and masks are mandatory for anyone entering the building. No exceptions. Should I bring brass knuckles along?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eagles95: I have a meeting at my kid's school tonight and masks are mandatory for anyone entering the building. No exceptions. Should I bring brass knuckles along?


I would.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He sounds like a drunk who thought he was Little Lord Fauntleroy.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Drunk in public, assaults a ferry worker, holds up the ferry for 80 minutes and only gets a 60 day ban from the ferry?


celebrityinsider.orgView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: It would be a real shame if concerned citizens pushed people like this overboard.


I was going to say, this is a problem with a built in solution.

Narrator: 847 go out, 846 come back - meh - who'll notice?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Have a few police officers ride the thing in shifts.

If the ferry hasn't left yet and they refuse to mask up, they are escorted off the ferry. Then take it from there.

If they get halfway to the destination and they remove their mask and refuse to put it back on, cuff them to something, put a mask on them. Then book them when you get to the destination.


I'm sure all those police officers who are refusing to get vaccinated will get right on that mask enforcement.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eagles95: I have a meeting at my kid's school tonight and masks are mandatory for anyone entering the building. No exceptions. Should I bring brass knuckles along?


You never carry something that's only a weapon. Embrace your inner Martha Stewart and repurpose.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Farkenhostile: Drunk in public, assaults a ferry worker, holds up the ferry for 80 minutes and only gets a 60 day ban from the ferry?

[celebrityinsider.org image 850x595]


He didn't get his ass beat and thrown in jail so I think that was kind of obvious!
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm guessing they meant the Kitsap Foot Ferry, not the big boat from West Seattle.


Loved taking the ferry up there, went to Orcas Island.
Wait...you've got coffee AND Red Hook Beer!?!?!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Farkenhostile: Drunk in public, assaults a ferry worker, holds up the ferry for 80 minutes and only gets a 60 day ban from the ferry?

[celebrityinsider.org image 850x595]


Only because it was a Ferry going to Kitsap. I rode the metro bus for a couple of years and I saw a lot of drivers get pushed or slapped. Let's just say the perps didn't strike me as big Garth Brooks fans.
 
