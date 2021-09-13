 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Day of the Programmer, so let's all celebrate by considering the 10 kinds of people in the world: those who understand binary and those who don't   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, Programming language, Computer programming, Computer, Programmer, Russian programmers Valentin Balt, Michael Cherviakov of Parallel Technologies, Dmitry Medvedev, Day of the Programmer  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tagline : celebrate by considering the 10 kinds of people in the world

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What about the two kinds of people: those who can extrapolate from incomplete data...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It really should be 1 because you have 0 and 1. And it makes more sense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be aware of off by 01 items.
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*Looks around at the internet*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WarGames - Falken's Maze
Youtube TkdkkTne5mo


Got nuttin
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let the traditional bikeshedding commence!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I C# what you did there subby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, but what about the other 6?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As a programmer I don't need no rich mommy or daddy to get inheritance.


/always comment your code
//nobody said anything about the content of comments
/// TBD
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The two hardest things in programming are naming, caching, and off-by-one errors.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tool Visual Basic in college and realized that programming was not for me. No idea how I got straight A's in that class while not understand it.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 566x345]


It's cute how "full-stack" js devs think they're actual engineers, while simultaneously screeching on every programming blog how you only need ambiguous qualities like "passion" and "cleanliness," and when that doesn't make their software use less than an armada of servers to run hello world/crater their users' browsers, they fall back on "programming isn't a personality" to excuse their lack of basic competency.
 
bthom37
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 566x345]


Fun fact: Java is what killed my interest in programming.  I'd enjoyed working with Basic as a kid in computer class, then enjoyed C+ in college, then took Java and said fark it, I'm done.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
what about those who confuse it with ternary
 
dbrunker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Without this woman you wouldn't be using Fark today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 490x490]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are 112people in the world: people who don't understand binary, people who make jokes about understanding binary, and people who understand binary enough to know you have to append a subscript of "2" to the number if you want people to realize it's written in binary.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If every program can be said to be at least one instruction too long and contain at least one bug then it is possible to reduce that down to a program that is one instruction long - and is a bug.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It really should be 1 because you have 0 and 1. And it makes more sense.


Looks like you're among the folks who don't understand binary.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
yea, I just learned about Gray Codes, interesting ideas

0 = 00
1 = 01
2 = 11
3 = 10

you can go from one number to the next with only one biatchange.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Without this woman you wouldn't be using Fark today.


Because nobody else would have ever invented the compiler.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: you can go from one number to the next with only one biatchange


Love that filter.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: yea, I just learned about Gray Codes, interesting ideas

0 = 00
1 = 01
2 = 11
3 = 10

you can go from one number to the next with only one biatchange.


or by changing one of the bits

where as in binary, going from 1 to 2 requires two change of bits

binary:
0 = 00
1 = 01
2 = 10
3 = 11
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
      * Sample National Programmer Day cobol program
   IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
   PROGRAM-ID. natprgday.
   ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.
   DATA DIVISION.
   WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
   01 n   PIC 9(30).
   PROCEDURE DIVISION.
   DISPLAY "Hello pleeb!".
   DISPLAY "What is your name?".
   ACCEPT n.
   DISPLAY "Happy National Programmer Day " n.
   STOP RUN.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nimbull: * Sample National Programmer Day cobol program
IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
PROGRAM-ID. natprgday.
ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.
DATA DIVISION.
WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
01 n   PIC 9(30).
PROCEDURE DIVISION.
DISPLAY "Hello pleeb!".
DISPLAY "What is your name?".
ACCEPT n.
DISPLAY "Happy National Programmer Day " n.
STOP RUN.


Crap.. forgot to change my 9 to an A. Darn no edit button.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Without this woman you wouldn't be using Fark today.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


It couldn't run Crysis.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The number 256 is distinct to programmers. Represented by an eight-bit byte, 256 equals 2 to the eighth power.

You can't represent 256 in an eight-bit byte.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nimbull: * Sample National Programmer Day cobol program
IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
PROGRAM-ID. natprgday.
ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.
DATA DIVISION.
WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
01 n   PIC 9(30).
PROCEDURE DIVISION.
DISPLAY "Hello pleeb!".
DISPLAY "What is your name?".
ACCEPT n.
DISPLAY "Happy National Programmer Day " n.
STOP RUN.


"Cobol? You're majoring in a 5000 year old dead language?"


PCU - Sanskrit
Youtube 9JzSIgOY0q4
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It really should be 1 because you have 0 and 1. And it makes more sense.


Nah, the third set of people sort of understand the concept, but got the math wrong along the way, but still stumbled into the right answer somehow?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
10 Hug a programmer
20 goto 10
 
Advernaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this the magical day of celebration when we all visit our mother's basement, drink Yoo-hoo, eat Doritos, and jerk off?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can remember when programs, systems, interfaces, were actually tested.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Nimbull: * Sample National Programmer Day cobol program
IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
PROGRAM-ID. natprgday.
ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.
DATA DIVISION.
WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
01 n   PIC 9(30).
PROCEDURE DIVISION.
DISPLAY "Hello pleeb!".
DISPLAY "What is your name?".
ACCEPT n.
DISPLAY "Happy National Programmer Day " n.
STOP RUN.

"Cobol? You're majoring in a 5000 year old dead language?"


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9JzSIgOY​0q4]


cobol is like egyptian heiroglyphics.  5000 years from now it will still exist somewhere and it will be some poor bastards job to dig it up, crack it open, and try to figure out what it means.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddism
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 566x345]

Fun fact: Java is what killed my interest in programming.  I'd enjoyed working with Basic as a kid in computer class, then enjoyed C+ in college, then took Java and said fark it, I'm done.


Java is factories of sadness.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
10 Rem Bite me program
20 Print "Bite me"
30 Goto 20
40 End
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Hyjamon: Nimbull: * Sample National Programmer Day cobol program
IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
PROGRAM-ID. natprgday.
ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.
DATA DIVISION.
WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
01 n   PIC 9(30).
PROCEDURE DIVISION.
DISPLAY "Hello pleeb!".
DISPLAY "What is your name?".
ACCEPT n.
DISPLAY "Happy National Programmer Day " n.
STOP RUN.

"Cobol? You're majoring in a 5000 year old dead language?"


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9JzSIgOY​0q4]

cobol is like egyptian heiroglyphics.  5000 years from now it will still exist somewhere and it will be some poor bastards job to dig it up, crack it open, and try to figure out what it means.


during the pandemic and the unemployment surge there were lots of articles about banks and payment systems in desperate need of COBOL programmers.

Seeing how I used COBOL for Y2K projects for US Treasury back then I looked at the job openings they were desperate to fill.

It is the same for every other tech post:  10-20 yrs experience with all things COBOL.

Did no one tell the industry that Kevin retired years ago and there are no "unemployed cobol programmers with 10 years experience" anymore when he retired?  Maybe train some people?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nimbull: * Sample National Programmer Day cobol program
IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
PROGRAM-ID. natprgday.
ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.
DATA DIVISION.
WORKING-STORAGE SECTION.
01 n   PIC 9(30).
PROCEDURE DIVISION.
DISPLAY "Hello pleeb!".
DISPLAY "What is your name?".
ACCEPT n.
DISPLAY "Happy National Programmer Day " n.
STOP RUN.


Needs more punched cards. Also, EBCDIC doesn't support lower-case letters. Damn, am I getting old...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Smalltalk is the best lang ever.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 566x345]

Fun fact: Java is what killed my interest in programming.  I'd enjoyed working with Basic as a kid in computer class, then enjoyed C+ in college, then took Java and said fark it, I'm done.


Fun fact: I wrote a simulation of the prisoner's dilemma in COBOL in college because I didn't feel like doing it in Java. I totally get you.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: dbrunker: Without this woman you wouldn't be using Fark today.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

It couldn't run Crysis.


Can it run Doom?
 
