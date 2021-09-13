 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 13 is 'inflammable' as in: "While both words mean the same thing, 'inflammable' puts the flam in flammable'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
24
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a country!
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We park in the driveway and drive on the parkway!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got some flimflam going o
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
September 13, 2021 -a date which will live in inflamy.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needs some shim sham to go with it:

mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, flammable and inflammable do not mean the same thing. Flammable things will burn, wood or paper. Inflammable things cause other things to burn, like pure oxygen.

In either case you do not want to be smoking around canisters with either label.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's so flammable that it's 'in' flammable."
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So in the cartoon, is ether flammable or inflammable?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a flam may look like
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flammable. An oddity, chiefly useful in saving lives. The common word meaning "combustible" is inflammable. But some people are thrown off by the in- and think inflammable means "not combustible." For this reason, trucks carrying gasoline or explosives are now marked FLAMMABLE. Unless you are operating such a truck and hence are concerned with the safety of children and illiterates, use inflammable.
E.B. White, The Elements of Style
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now show us a pair of diddles.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Flammable! Or inflammable. Forget which. Doesn't matter."
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who put the flam in flamingo?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonuninflammable
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flambastic?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some shrimp.
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With bad fonts, it is I who put the Flam in Flammable
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

In that case, were gonna need some Jim Jam.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis ft. Babyface: He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It
Youtube 1HPhmQOSlMk
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

By this reasoning, would exposure to an inflamenco dancer cause spontaneous guitar playing?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some things are just meant to be scorched
This flan is on fire! This flan is on fire!
(please forgive me Alicia Keys)
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know why I thought I had any chance of getting to make the Dr. Nick reference or even post the GIF.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Only question was who would be first.  Although it would have been *chef's kiss* if you had posted it with your username.
 
