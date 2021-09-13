 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2004, Oprah Winfrey gave everyone in her studio audience bee stings   (history.com) divider line
    Oprah Winfrey, Talk show, Taxation in the United States, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Automobile, brand-new Pontiac G-6 sedan, Internal Revenue Service, state sales tax  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
mayhem-crying, screaming, delirium, fainting-broke out all around her.

Never heard of mayhem-crying before. Sounds awful.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I'm emperor, I'll impose a rule that exempts gifts from legitimate game shows, talk shows, lotteries, casinos, etc., for up to $100,000 dollars (or something in that range), once every three years. It's kinda shiatty that someone can win a new car, but have to sell it because they can't afford the income taxes on it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can only imagine how wet she was playing God to a bunch of dirty peasants.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time when Tippi Hedron was accosted by marauding puffins...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ rehashed PS
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Never heard of mayhem-crying before. Sounds awful.


it's the soccer mom equivalent to 'crying havoc'
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The sexy kind or actual bee stings?

/Asking for Jennifer Aniston.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember...

The complaints about having to pay taxes on a free car.  A free car that could be sold to pay for the taxes AND pocket a hefty profit.

/No pleasing some people.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: mayhem-crying, screaming, delirium, fainting-broke out all around her.

Never heard of mayhem-crying before. Sounds awful.


cf, 2004 Red Sox, 2016 Cubs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

akya: I remember...

The complaints about having to pay taxes on a free car.  A free car that could be sold to pay for the taxes AND pocket a hefty profit.

/No pleasing some people.


Goddamn taxes. It's the only reason I refuse to take a raise or promotion.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: When I'm emperor, I'll impose a rule that exempts gifts from legitimate game shows, talk shows, lotteries, casinos, etc., for up to $100,000 dollars (or something in that range), once every three years. It's kinda shiatty that someone can win a new car, but have to sell it because they can't afford the income taxes on it.


Or you could just move to Canada.
 
cleek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
my favorite GIF ever.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nothing good is ever free.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was a very nice gesture.  A friend of mine from high school got 2 cars that day, and I never heard her complain about it.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: When I'm emperor, I'll impose a rule that exempts gifts from legitimate game shows, talk shows, lotteries, casinos, etc., for up to $100,000 dollars (or something in that range), once every three years. It's kinda shiatty that someone can win a new car, but have to sell it because they can't afford the income taxes on it.


Yeah, I won some pretty sweet sales contests back in the day.  The best was 20 years ago, winning a minute in a major company's warehouse in Minnesota.  Anything I could grab & throw into huge laundry bins was mine to keep.  I grabbed the most expensive stuff I could get to--home theater system, luggage, REALLY nice camera, commercial-grade cookware, top-end kitchen knives, a Nintendo system, OMG so much stuff.  They palletized it and shipped it all home for me--a little over $20K.  Had to pay 55% tax most of it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It would be interesting on a "Where are They Now?" style retrospective to find out whatever happened to Oprah's cars. They've got VIN numbers don't they. Some random guy in Albuquerque is driving one right now without even realizing it
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.