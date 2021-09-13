 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Not content with rejecting mask and vaccine mandates, Florida has sunk to a new low in the fight against covid: eschewing leash laws   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, United Airlines, Florida International University, FedEx Express, Gulfstream International Airlines, US Airways, 7-year-old dogs, Miami-Dade County, Florida  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weirdest thing about the word "eschew" is that it's pronounced "es-chew" and not "es-shoe".
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: The weirdest thing about the word "eschew" is that it's pronounced "es-chew" and not "es-shoe".


Bless you.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: syrynxx: The weirdest thing about the word "eschew" is that it's pronounced "es-chew" and not "es-shoe".

Bless you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followup:   Cobra and One Betta contract Coronavirus from sniffing masks all day
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Airports are federal, Deathsaints must be pissed he can't order it stopped. But won't put it pass him to try.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: The weirdest thing about the word "eschew" is that it's pronounced "es-chew" and not "es-shoe".


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ пожалуйста
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: The weirdest thing about the word "eschew" is that it's pronounced "es-chew" and not "es-shoe".


So for the last 40 yrs I have been pronouncing it wrong?!  I have a twinge of embarassment.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me wonder if FL mandates Rabies vax for canines.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder what Parkinson's smells like. They can probably also smell manic-depression, deafness, myopia, skin warts, IBS, atrial fibrillation, and fungal infections. Tell your doctor if you've been to an area where fungal infections are common.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know this is off topic but the MSN "use the browser recommended by Microsoft" ads always make my eyes roll out onto the floor and then the cat eats them.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Makes me wonder if FL mandates Rabies vax for canines.


Probably not. Every State I've lived in left it at the County level. However, I've only visited* Florida, not lived there.

*Yes, I was being paid to go there. All three times.
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Poor dogs won't know where to turn because there will be so many infected. The next headline will be "Miami International shut due to staff covid infection"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coronavirus-sniffing dogs

wtf am I reading?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
False positive hits in drug sniffing dogs are a thing.  And police use them all the time to justify confiscating property.  Luckily the worst that would happen with the COVID sniffing dogs is the employees will need to take a rapid test.  Police aren't involved, and they couldn't figure out how to monetize a positive COVID hit.  Not yet anyway.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
headline made me take a moment to reflect.  where are you now, Gothpotamus?  does the FSM hold your lead, and guide your paws through this cold world with ITS noodly appendages?
we love you, Gothpotamus.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

flucto: I know this is off topic but the MSN "use the browser recommended by Microsoft" ads always make my eyes roll out onto the floor and then the cat eats them.


What I hate are the "You can't use Google with this browser" overlays that can't be hidden or removed.  Like Firefox 30, can't use Google just because they don't like that model number.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: Coronavirus-sniffing dogs

wtf am I reading?


Just the thread and not TFA, apparently. It's all explained there.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: flucto: I know this is off topic but the MSN "use the browser recommended by Microsoft" ads always make my eyes roll out onto the floor and then the cat eats them.

What I hate are the "You can't use Google with this browser" overlays that can't be hidden or removed.  Like Firefox 30, can't use Google just because they don't like that model number.


I have never seen that but I use TOR a lot and google is a real buttmunch about it. That's ok though, I really don't need them.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If your dog eschews his leash it may be eschafing him.
 
B0redd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
sfunny how all illegal can be sniffed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: whidbey: Coronavirus-sniffing dogs

wtf am I reading?

Just the thread and not TFA, apparently. It's all explained there.


There are articles?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welp, Bidet might be good for something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I still want to know what the specific aromatic molecular profile of the metabolic changes induced by Covid sickness that the dogs are supposedly detecting. It's probably lactate from hypoxia
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Welp, Bidet might be good for something.

[Fark user image 193x261]


Yes you lost, adults are in charge.

Put your fap folder away.
 
Klivian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

serfdood: Police aren't involved, and they couldn't figure out how to monetize a positive COVID hit.  Not yet anyway.


Airlines absolutely could make money on it. Have them deny service to any positive hits and don't agree to cancel the ticket.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: Coronavirus-sniffing dogs

wtf am I reading?


Dogs are more accurate than rapid tests when trained. They have like 98% accuracy in detecting COVID. 

So the employees take off their mask, dog walks by it, if suspected positive it'll alert and they'll rapid test the employee. 

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: I still want to know what the specific aromatic molecular profile of the metabolic changes induced by Covid sickness that the dogs are supposedly detecting. It's probably lactate from hypoxia


Probably not or it would be useless. Only a small percentage of people experience hypoxia when suffering from COVID and only after they've been infected (and contagious) for several days.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.