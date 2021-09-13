 Skip to content
Caption this despaired soccer player
20
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
static.emol.clView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
How many Own Goals can one player score?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why oh why did I take up a sport where I must repeatedly hit the ball with my head?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to take food again today to my sickly grandmother, even though I scared to death of the bad wolf that roams the woods near where she lives.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My head is about to explode.....KABOOM!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I left the stove on!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
THIS IS MY FAULT. I DIDN'T FLOP HARD ENOUGH!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I catch the bastard who switched my hand sanitizer for Gorilla Glue, YOU - ARE - DEAD.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"While filming his newest shock-comedy 'The Footballer,' an on-set assistant mistakenly swapped out the prop semen from one scene with the super glue from another scene, inadvertently causing Sacha Baron Cohen to adhere his hands to his head."
 
blect
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ugh!  I could've had a V8!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Dammit! I lost at 'Simon Says' again!"
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are rare glimpse of the moment before spontaneous combustion.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Head On.  Apply directly to the forehead!"
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, I should've slowed down on the edibles...!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just realized that I paid too much for car insurance and I don't own a car!
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I should have washed my hands after using that epoxy..."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
mon dieu!  LeLaquers got shellac'd again!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Oh no! Yesterday was my birthday and I forgot to take a shower! Oh well, maybe next year."
 
Snubnose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh CRAP!  Stiles just tackled THAT cheerleader AGAIN!
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DOLORES! Her name was *DOLORES*!
 
