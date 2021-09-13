 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Slidell man slides into jail after sliding into Tesla. Slide   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Electric Slide, I assume.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dv2qK​p​na3lM
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever other questionable qualities a Tesla may possess, that one feature sells it for me.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGnW9​V​KXb3w
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I swear in cases like these the punishment should just be: "We're going to back into you with a Tesla and f*ck up your back, leg and neck"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibcDH​m​TCt-I&ab_channel=TommyBoy

Come along and ride on a fantastic voyage
Slide slide slippity-slide
I'm hittin' switches on the block in a '65
Come along and ride on a fantastic voyage
Slide slide slippity-slide
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 480x360]


The priest is on the phone, your father hit the wall, your ma disowned you.
 
