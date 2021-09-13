 Skip to content
"I've never been that embarrassed in my whole life." Says mother who went straight to social media with pictures of her partner's vibrating cock ring
    Awkward, Dildo, Parent, Family, Golden Retriever, Father, Friendship, Mother, Comedy  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Myla was questioned by her parents and finally came clean

Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She looks like she got a little vibrating surprise of her own.
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Show and tell gas long been a dangerous school activity.
Kids would bring parents drug paraphernalia to school in the '70's
 
ongbok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is she auditioning for the role of the Geico Gecko in the live action commercial?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
she was so mortified she called the star and told millions of people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: She looks like she got a little vibrating surprise of her own.


Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.
 
ongbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.


How are you going to tell me where to keep my double headed dildo with the kung-fu grip? Ma freeeedums!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.


I notice you didn't say power tools or caustic chemicals so I'll be outside filling the kiddie pool with acetone and leaving a toaster plugged in next to it so Jr can make himself a snack while he plays with the hedge trimmer and has a swim.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least your daughter didn't bring your rocket ship to school.

[Mildly NSFW]
Ikea - Tidy up
Youtube BquFHhRIshA
 
gbv23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How embarrassing, let me tell the entire rest of the world about it for $500.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ongbok: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x345]

Is she auditioning for the role of the Geico Gecko in the live action commercial?


SimonElectric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mum gives daughter a timeout  and told to not snoop immediately upping the value of snooping.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Degrassi did this first.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.


Guns? Yes. Booze, eh, at least keep it on a high shelf. Young kids who taste booze once probably won't want any more, older kids will have the fear of being caught to restrict them reasonably. Sex toys? How are they going to hurt themselves with them? Keep them in your bedroom in a private drawer, but if they find them, who the fark cares? They're not dangerous in and of themselves.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This reeks of B.S.

Maybe it was the B.S.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.

I notice you didn't say power tools or caustic chemicals so I'll be outside filling the kiddie pool with acetone and leaving a toaster plugged in next to it so Jr can make himself a snack while he plays with the hedge trimmer and has a swim.


Eugenics does have some merit.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Mum gives daughter a timeout  and told to not snoop immediately upping the value of snooping.


Why was the mother told to not snoop?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.


Hide the keys also. Don't the wife finding the stash.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.


We're free spirits!! Leave us alone!

moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
(don't) LOOK AT ME (because I'm so embarassed)
 
pehvbot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.


Does Amazon sell high capacity dildo safes?  Asking for a friend.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.

Does Amazon sell high capacity dildo safes?  Asking for a friend.


Any safe is a high capacity dildo safe if you're horny enough.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mildly NSFW
Funny Gun Safety Dildo Commercial
Youtube 9-xc6_GhkZg
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: At least your daughter didn't bring your rocket ship to school.

[Mildly NSFW]
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BquFHhRI​shA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I smell yo light saber.
Youtube NXF8cldZnOk
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, now, in the U.S., that would've been a gun.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.

Guns? Yes. Booze, eh, at least keep it on a high shelf. Young kids who taste booze once probably won't want any more, older kids will have the fear of being caught to restrict them reasonably. Sex toys? How are they going to hurt themselves with them? Keep them in your bedroom in a private drawer, but if they find them, who the fark cares? They're not dangerous in and of themselves.


Did you even read the article? If so you would know why I suggested locking up sex toys, to prevent being mortified by something like this.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, if you have kids keep your guns, booze, and sex toys locked up.

Guns? Yes. Booze, eh, at least keep it on a high shelf. Young kids who taste booze once probably won't want any more, older kids will have the fear of being caught to restrict them reasonably. Sex toys? How are they going to hurt themselves with them? Keep them in your bedroom in a private drawer, but if they find them, who the fark cares? They're not dangerous in and of themselves.


Mine are. Even the relatively tame ones can be... ouchy. Give a 5-year-old a good nipple clamp and then see just how "not dangerous" it is when little Billy's running down the hall screaming because it's stuck on his nose, or his widdle finger, or a lip...
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Back in the day, one of my coworkers kept a fireman vibrator on her desk along with some non-adult toys.  I assume to get a chuckle when someone picked it up.  Kinda like this:

Probably get fired for that today.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And OMFG, don't search for "sex toys unsafe for children" if you value your sanity.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: And OMFG, don't search for "sex toys unsafe for children" if you value your sanity.


That shiat's gonna come up in your search history some day.
 
