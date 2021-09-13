 Skip to content
(WKDQ Evansville)   Maryland Mansion left with gold inside of it after owner died. Guess the tour is off then   (wkdq.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's gold in dat mansion.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their cover of that Eurythmics song is pretty good. I don't know if I'd call it gold though.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess only the beautiful people can afford to live in mansions.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer wide, open spaces
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, "undisclosed location". Hmmm.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rent it out, have the tenant deposit the check in the jail commissary, convert it to ramen seasoning packs... profit.
 
covfefe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Their cover of that Eurythmics song is pretty good. I don't know if I'd call it gold though.


cdnimg.zaycev.netView Full Size

RIP MARYLAND MANSION
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
House full of Gold,
Article light on information
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

covfefe: aimtastic: Their cover of that Eurythmics song is pretty good. I don't know if I'd call it gold though.

[cdnimg.zaycev.net image 250x250]
RIP MARYLAND MANSION


That was how I first read the subject header.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would have made a fine homeless shelter, now it's going to end up condemened and demolished when/if it ever gets new owners.

Also, how did this POS article ever get greenlit? It's either written by Ai or an illiterate human:

"One of the comments on the YouTube share claim this home was previously owned by someone who was running for county mayor with divorce breaking up the family and banks eventually intervening reportedly after it was maybe left to a son and then he went to prison? There are no 100% documented facts presented and from what I know, I don't really want to know any other sordid details.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tyler Joseph's mom seen pacing nervously with anticipation
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magorn: Would have made a fine homeless shelter, now it's going to end up condemened and demolished when/if it ever gets new owners.

Also, how did this POS article ever get greenlit? It's either written by Ai or an illiterate human:

"One of the comments on the YouTube share claim this home was previously owned by someone who was running for county mayor with divorce breaking up the family and banks eventually intervening reportedly after it was maybe left to a son and then he went to prison? There are no 100% documented facts presented and from what I know, I don't really want to know any other sordid details.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweet Dreams are made of Piss - DJT
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

covfefe: aimtastic: Their cover of that Eurythmics song is pretty good. I don't know if I'd call it gold though.

[cdnimg.zaycev.net image 250x250]
RIP MARYLAND MANSION


Damnit...

Not fast enough
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to Google-Fu, but sort of remember a case out of Anne Arundel County that sort of fits the bill.

Anyway, If Marilyn wants to move in, I can't see any reason to stop him.
 
archeochick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But what about the copper wiring?
 
covfefe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: covfefe: aimtastic: Their cover of that Eurythmics song is pretty good. I don't know if I'd call it gold though.

[cdnimg.zaycev.net image 250x250]
RIP MARYLAND MANSION

Damnit...

Not fast enough


Still could have...
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP MARILYN MANSON
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Golf foliage"? Don't they mean gold foil? Or are there millions of painted gold leaves all through the house? How autumnal.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Marilyn Manson: a guy who managed to land sexy time with Dita von Tease but was determined to be such a whiskey d1ck she left him.

/*smh*
 
