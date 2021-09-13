 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Disney to all of its Disney+ subscribers who signed up to access first-run movies during the pandemic: Fark you   (cnn.com) divider line
92
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decision by Disney on Friday shows that the company is optimistic about movie theater audiences returning, despite Covid-19 spikes caused by the Delta variant.

Thats so stupiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiid.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they won't be taking my money for awhile then...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they'll ever bring back the dividend.  It looks like Disney is just content to plow their dividend back into growth.  There is no more pandemic related reason to suspend it.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the minute ScarJo sued I knew this would be the end result. It does suck though, like so many others when the Pandemic hit I signed up for services like HBO Max and D+ cause I knew I wouldn't be going to the theater till it was over, and it's still not over so I'm still not going.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably don't want to run into any more Scarlet Johansen situations, but still a dick move. Are theaters even doing all that well now, I was going to go but I look at all the covidiots in the area and decide to stay away.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
disney+ was charging $20 extra to watch the movies anyway, so whoop?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I HAVE TO SEE THIS NEW DISNEY MOVIE NOW!  I PHYSICALLY CANNOT WAIT 3 MONTHS UNTIL IT HITS THE STANDARD STREAMING TIER"

Get yourself a voice recorder and tape yourself saying that phrase 50 times.  Then wait a few hours and play it back.  Maybe then you'll realize just how ridiculous that sounds.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Probably don't want to run into any more Scarlet Johansen situations, but still a dick move. Are theaters even doing all that well now, I was going to go but I look at all the covidiots in the area and decide to stay away.


Yeah, sounds like she's going to take them to the cleaners. That was a dumb promise to try and weasel out of.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Movies are better when they're pirated.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big movies were "pay for early access" on top of DizKneeAdd (Mulan, BW, R&TLD, etc).  So I'm not seeing much of a change.  Not feeling the outrage here.

/Plus they're saving lawyers' fees from not having to renegotiate contracts on streaming/theatre releases.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if this has anything to do with lawsuits from people who's contracts specified they would get paid from theatrical releases.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.


Actually: it was an advance pay-to-own and once you paid the fee you can stream it on the service as long as you subscribe.

Disney is missing out on an important lock-in feature of getting their subscribers to keep paying monthly fees so they don't lose their digital purchases.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: "I HAVE TO SEE THIS NEW DISNEY MOVIE NOW!  I PHYSICALLY CANNOT WAIT 3 MONTHS UNTIL IT HITS THE STANDARD STREAMING TIER"

Get yourself a voice recorder and tape yourself saying that phrase 50 times.  Then wait a few hours and play it back.  Maybe then you'll realize just how ridiculous that sounds.


But I have to see the remake of West Side Story now!
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the movie theaters here haven't  opened up yet. So, I will not be seeing any of the movies.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: disney+ was charging $20 extra to watch the movies anyway, so whoop?


Yes, but facts make it hard to be outraged.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's what they want to do. I won't be going to theaters for a while though. So I'll just wait for them to hit streaming.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloverock70: Movies are better when they're pirated.


Careful...you'll anger the mouse.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloverock70: Movies are better when they're pirated.


Disney's already got that covered.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.


I find the price issue to be a bit relative. Going to the movies will set you back about 30$ a head anyways. This is priced so that they can take advantage of viewer's desire to see the movie right away without theater owners biatching that they are being undercut by home viewing.
I have no problem with it. It makes me that much more careful with my choices.
I almost paid that price for the new Godzilla but then decided to wait for the three fiddy option and boy am I glad I did.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: "I HAVE TO SEE THIS NEW DISNEY MOVIE NOW!  I PHYSICALLY CANNOT WAIT 3 MONTHS UNTIL IT HITS THE STANDARD STREAMING TIER"

Get yourself a voice recorder and tape yourself saying that phrase 50 times.  Then wait a few hours and play it back.  Maybe then you'll realize just how ridiculous that sounds.


Whats so ridiculous about it?
Outside of the obvious sarcasm that is.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.


Family fun time this weekend included a viewing of 'Black Widow'.  It was meh.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Tax Boy: disney+ was charging $20 extra to watch the movies anyway, so whoop?

Yes, but facts make it hard to be outraged.


The point is that while Disney was charging fans $20 to watch these movies on Disney+, Disney was also short-changing actors with contracts that paid them based on box-office revenues by not counting such PPV fees as revenues which needed to be split with those actors.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloverock70: Movies are better when they're pirated.


Arr matey, and may your ship find a sharp rock.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't watch Mousewicz productions anyway.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: I don't watch Mousewicz productions anyway.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The decision by Disney on Friday shows that the company is optimistic about movie theater audiences returning, despite Covid-19 spikes caused by the Delta variant.

Thats so stupiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiid.


But they're open in Florida.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But on the plus side, you can still see our new Marvel and Star Wars series for an additional $4.99 a month going forward!"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't have Disney+

Probably because nobody wants to have kids with him, so why the hell would he?

Or he'd have known you paid for early access movies aside from the subscription

It's a shame some of the better articles never make it out of TF for this kind of bullshiat garbage.

Pretty much why I'm not interested in paying for it anymore. But don't worry Drew, your idiot clickbate queue spammers like whatever dingleberry that submitted this gem these plucked can pick up that slack for me.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Walker: Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.

Actually: it was an advance pay-to-own and once you paid the fee you can stream it on the service as long as you subscribe.

Disney is missing out on an important lock-in feature of getting their subscribers to keep paying monthly fees so they don't lose their digital purchases.


I get their motivations, but still think they suck ass. I'm not endangering myself or my family around the goddamb plague rats cramming into a theater.

That just means they won't get my money.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting ready to drop Disney +. Was just watching The Mandalorian, and it looks like it's going to be a while before the next season starts. I know there is a huge catalog of stuff on there, I'm just not using it at all.
And I am Marveled out about 3 years ago.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Driedsponge: "I HAVE TO SEE THIS NEW DISNEY MOVIE NOW!  I PHYSICALLY CANNOT WAIT 3 MONTHS UNTIL IT HITS THE STANDARD STREAMING TIER"



Get yourself a voice recorder and tape yourself saying that phrase 50 times.  Then wait a few hours and play it back.  Maybe then you'll realize just how ridiculous that sounds.


But I have to see the remake of West Side Story now!


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Another remake?"
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they did that when they charged $30 the first time.

at some point, theaters either come back, or they die. I know the popular fark opinion is that they die, but the billions made in theaters pre-pandemic shows that's not necessarily the popular opinion at large.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: thealgorerhythm: Walker: Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.

Actually: it was an advance pay-to-own and once you paid the fee you can stream it on the service as long as you subscribe.

Disney is missing out on an important lock-in feature of getting their subscribers to keep paying monthly fees so they don't lose their digital purchases.

I get their motivations, but still think they suck ass. I'm not endangering myself or my family around the goddamb plague rats cramming into a theater.

That just means they won't get my money.


Do what I do, wait and buy the disk. Physical media is (subjectively) forever.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Driedsponge: "I HAVE TO SEE THIS NEW DISNEY MOVIE NOW!  I PHYSICALLY CANNOT WAIT 3 MONTHS UNTIL IT HITS THE STANDARD STREAMING TIER"

Get yourself a voice recorder and tape yourself saying that phrase 50 times.  Then wait a few hours and play it back.  Maybe then you'll realize just how ridiculous that sounds.

Whats so ridiculous about it?
Outside of the obvious sarcasm that is.


I think the fact that some people are sooper twitchy mofos who cannot possibly imagine waiting or being patient or anything, the idea sounds just crazy.  "You mean delay gratification?  Or go without something I waaaaaant?  But I don't WANNA!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But you'll get a discount at the theater because of the multitude of individual streaming services you subscribe to?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Negotiate better contracts. Streaming services are a thing now, and although you didn't see the pandemic coming and lost potential money, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives). Lady, you made more on this one single movie than 99.999% of humans will ever see in their entire lives.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: houstondragon: thealgorerhythm: Walker: Misleading article.

Disney released Marvel's "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ in July.

Yes, it was on Disney+, but it was not included with your subscription. It was basically pay-per-view (and an expensive pay-per-view) at $30 a view.

Actually: it was an advance pay-to-own and once you paid the fee you can stream it on the service as long as you subscribe.

Disney is missing out on an important lock-in feature of getting their subscribers to keep paying monthly fees so they don't lose their digital purchases.

I get their motivations, but still think they suck ass. I'm not endangering myself or my family around the goddamb plague rats cramming into a theater.

That just means they won't get my money.

Do what I do, wait and buy the disk. Physical media is (subjectively) forever.


I don;t want to piss on anyone's choices of movies, but seriously, how many times you need to rewatch Thor or something?  My daughter occasionally rewatches a Marvel movie and I doze off and she usually makes it through about halfway before going to her room or something.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know that a lot of people will care, with having to shell out an additional thirty bucks to see one of these movies at home.

I'm perfectly willing to wait for the flicks to come to Disney + after the theatrical run is long gone.
 
buntz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd say Disney+ has been worth it for me.
I watch things pretty regularly and $30 for Black Widow for 4 people was ok to me.

My wife watches Ted Lasso but otherwise once our free year of Apple TV is up we won't renew.

HBO max has been worthwhile.

Never touch Prime or Hulu (we got Hulu as a package deal with something or other.  I've watched a handful of MASH reruns but that's it.  I wouldn't pay for it)
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: Probably don't want to run into any more Scarlet Johansen situations, but still a dick move. Are theaters even doing all that well now, I was going to go but I look at all the covidiots in the area and decide to stay away.


I went to see Godzilla vs. Kong back when it was released, but things were relatively calm then covid-wise. And the theater was not full by any means, so plenty of social distancing was available and my wife and I both wore masks. It was actually a pleasant experience at the local AMC (run-down as it is and all).

I am hesitant now to go see a movie in a theater today however, just because the delta variant is so virulent. And with masking and social distancing a thing of the past in most places and most people around here being of the republican mind-set I want to avoid as many of them as possible.

That being said, I am ok with a 30-day exclusivity between theater release and streaming. There are few movies I want to see on opening day, and I typically wait until the crowds have died down to go to a theater anyway. But with a large flat-panel display and my surround system the viewing experience is close enough to the theater experience to be sufficient and I don't have to deal with other people. Or over-priced popcorn, drinks, and candy.

Plus, I don't have to wear pants and can stretch out on my couch and cover up with my blankey.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheReject: Negotiate better contracts. Streaming services are a thing now, and although you didn't see the pandemic coming and lost potential money, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives). Lady, you made more on this one single movie than 99.999% of humans will ever see in their entire lives.


LEt's apply your statement to you :

You make a better salary than most people in the world, probably better than 70% of the world, and yet you complain if you aren't paid overtime or given your vacation days, or paid your rightfully worked hours.  Why are you so greedy?  You make more than 7%% of the world, you should be happy with what you were given...what you are properly owed be damned!  And frankly, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives).
 
Malenfant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

havocmike: they did that when they charged $30 the first time.

at some point, theaters either come back, or they die. I know the popular fark opinion is that they die, but the billions made in theaters pre-pandemic shows that's not necessarily the popular opinion at large.


Based on Shang-Chi box office numbers, it looks like theaters will be fine. Unvaccinated people are putting their lives at risk going to a movie, but the rest of us can go back to normal life with minimal risk.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks so much Scarlett J. Crap head farker
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: TheReject: Negotiate better contracts. Streaming services are a thing now, and although you didn't see the pandemic coming and lost potential money, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives). Lady, you made more on this one single movie than 99.999% of humans will ever see in their entire lives.

LEt's apply your statement to you :

You make a better salary than most people in the world, probably better than 70% of the world, and yet you complain if you aren't paid overtime or given your vacation days, or paid your rightfully worked hours.  Why are you so greedy?  You make more than 7%% of the world, you should be happy with what you were given...what you are properly owed be damned!  And frankly, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives).


No, I just don't work overtime. If they don't give me my vacation time I take it anyway. I meet contractual obligations and at the end of the day I go home and enjoy the fruits of my labor. Usually by playing video games or masturbating to Internet porn.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Malenfant: havocmike: they did that when they charged $30 the first time.

at some point, theaters either come back, or they die. I know the popular fark opinion is that they die, but the billions made in theaters pre-pandemic shows that's not necessarily the popular opinion at large.

Based on Shang-Chi box office numbers, it looks like theaters will be fine. Unvaccinated people are putting their lives at risk going to a movie, but the rest of us can go back to normal life with minimal risk.


Until the unvaxxed assholes fark around more and it creates another variant that can fark over the responsible folks who did the right thing.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheReject: asmodeus224: TheReject: Negotiate better contracts. Streaming services are a thing now, and although you didn't see the pandemic coming and lost potential money, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives). Lady, you made more on this one single movie than 99.999% of humans will ever see in their entire lives.

LEt's apply your statement to you :

You make a better salary than most people in the world, probably better than 70% of the world, and yet you complain if you aren't paid overtime or given your vacation days, or paid your rightfully worked hours.  Why are you so greedy?  You make more than 7%% of the world, you should be happy with what you were given...what you are properly owed be damned!  And frankly, a hell of a lot of people lost their livelihoods (and lives).

No, I just don't work overtime. If they don't give me my vacation time I take it anyway. I meet contractual obligations and at the end of the day I go home and enjoy the fruits of my labor. Usually by playing video games or masturbating to Internet porn.


And when they do not pay you?  Do you also "take" that too?  You have quite the imagination.
 
