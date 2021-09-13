 Skip to content
 
(GQ)   Eric Cartman has one last battle to fight with his war against Hippies   (gq.com) divider line
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss when San Francisco was built on rock 'n' roll rather than venture capital.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have long hair. Does that qualify me as a hippie?
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Makanda IL is another hippie community.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
creating a patchwork of utopian communes across Northern California....

Lets say they moved to the woods and leave it alone.
 
B0redd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was a book.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now I have Nonagon Infinity stuck in my head.

/damn ausies
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I miss when San Francisco was built on rock 'n' roll rather than venture capital.


(Fresh Air) Have another Hit! ~Quicksilver Messenger Service
Youtube 6j92RqFP4CM
 
JAYoung
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I miss when San Francisco was built on rock 'n' roll rather than venture capital.


Starship's hostile takeover of Grace Slick was a bummer.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good, no group of people have done more to self sabotage their goals then the hippies have done with socialism and progressive values.  If there had been no Vietnam War, there would have been no hippie counter culture, and we would have quietly built and strengthen social safety nets, and progressed on social justice the way Europe did.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How a Northern California hippie utopia might vanish:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Good, no group of people have done more to self sabotage their goals then the hippies have done with socialism and progressive values.  If there had been no Vietnam War, there would have been no hippie counter culture, and we would have quietly built and strengthen social safety nets, and progressed on social justice the way Europe did.


The way you word this makes it sound like the hippies started the Vietnam war.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about all the ones that turned into science-denying MAGAats and Qcumbers? Are they not worth defeating?? ERIC, DO SOMETHING!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have long hair. Does that qualify me as a hippie?


How greasy are we talking here?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was a kid there was a lumber mill nearby and they'd let you take all the sides you could carry.

Me and a friend built crap that looked better than that out in the woods. Probably still there almost 40 years later.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Steve Winwood // Blind Faith - "Can't Find My Way Home"
Youtube eoSn2Y-b6wI
 
Number 216
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Very easy way to get rid of hippies

i.redd.itView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess utopia is used ironically. Camping with no indoor plumbing is fun for a few days, but fulltime?
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: Good, no group of people have done more to self sabotage their goals then the hippies have done with socialism and progressive values.  If there had been no Vietnam War, there would have been no hippie counter culture, and we would have quietly built and strengthen social safety nets, and progressed on social justice the way Europe did.


Those are absolutely not linked.

The lack of progressive social safety nets was due entirely to our status at the end of WWII.  We were the only major power to emerge stronger than we started.  When the war was over, our industrial base was booming, which only exploded even larger once the troops came home.  Our economy grew at an absurd rate through the early Boomer years.  We had the only industrial base that could sell and export masses of finished product to the rest of the first world.  We grew based on industry and capital investment, and didn't need huge support networks because we were on cloud nine.

In contrast, every other major power in Europe had been bombed to shiat, had massive food and basic resource shortages, and had to rebuild.  Rationing lasted more than 10 years in some places.  There were few factories left.  They had to put government programs into place just to keep people afloat.  The sense of taking care of citizenry came from that.

Basically - European progressive social values came from living the pain of during-and-post-WWII years.  Our reliance on "industry" and "capitalism" came from our post-WWII economic boom, which was a lucky circumstance of not being scorched during the war.  We got all bootstrappy and "just go knock on doors for jobs" because in the 50s and 60s, it was that easy to buy a house, a car, and support 3 kids on a low-skill hourly factory job at age 20.  That mindset has farked us in the last couple of decades, and we developed no significant nets to protect people since then.
 
