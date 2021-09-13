 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Wearing grey sweatpants with your boxers poking out of the top? That's cultural appropriation. And how much did you spend on them?   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you identify your "Culture" as having your saggy ass pants below your underwear, then you need some culture.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked about the controversy caused by Trompe-L'Oeil pants, Ludivine Pont, chief marketing officer for Balenciaga, told CNN via email "CHA CHING MARKETING ACHIEVED!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is having your ass hanging out of your sagging pants "culture". This is farking dumb.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imitation is the sincerest form of cultural appropriation.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1) That price is absurdly absurd

2) That is not cultural appropriation
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1,900 for pants is just appropriating money from idiots.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: 1) That price is absurdly absurd

2) That is not cultural appropriation


In my day it was called being a copy cat POS. Or Biter.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: casual disregard: 1) That price is absurdly absurd

2) That is not cultural appropriation

In my day it was called being a copy cat POS. Or Biter.


In my day we (still) call it dressing like my grandpa.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!


...............I actually agree with this.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I once tried Tai Chi and for that the cultural appropriation police took everything. I've been reduced to eating haggis and boiled beef in a peat hut on the moors.

Don't take these crimes so lightly, CACops will end you.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What next? Separate but equal cultures?
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This whole deal with taking the worst, most stereotypical and usually racist tropes about POC and defining them as 'African American culture" is borderline obscene.
What if we took meth teeth, cars on blocks in the yard, and refrigerators on porches and elevated them as the defining characteristics of Caucasian culture?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what about baseball hats turned backwards, which culture owns that look?

/slowly exits thread
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So Black people are actually claiming this?
Yikes.

I would have stuck with jazz.

I know white people arent allowed to claim having a culture but how are Beyonce' and Rihanna not stealing from The Whites by having fake blonde hair?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"This feels racist," one individual said

Oh FFS.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dryad: This whole deal with taking the worst, most stereotypical and usually racist tropes about POC and defining them as 'African American culture" is borderline obscene.
What if we took meth teeth, cars on blocks in the yard, and refrigerators on porches and elevated them as the defining characteristics of Caucasian culture?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!



I paid a lot of money for my "tropical" Lapras shirt. I'll wear when I damn well please.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So what about baseball hats turned backwards, which culture owns that look?

/slowly exits thread


Whichever one Vanilla Ice identifies with

/pushes past Resident Muslim
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: How is having your ass hanging out of your sagging pants "culture". This is farking dumb.


Apparently prison culture is Black Culture
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's be clear here.  The fashion designer's publicity firm hired someone to write an article about cultural appropriation as a means to bring cheap viral advertising to their product.  Ain't no one really upset about the dumb sweatpants.

Anti-sagging laws of course, were vile.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!


or eating Chinese food!
 
brilett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Truly- this is the most pressing issues of our times.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, and for the record, I'm betting that all people who had an issue with this were just plants by the company, assuming the whole article wasn't spun up with magical thread.

/and why do the rich always appropriate the styles and foods of the poor, heck, even the dancing
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
""This feels racist," one individual said on the video posted by Tiktok user"

Well, that is all the evidence I need! GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY!!!
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dryad: This whole deal with taking the worst, most stereotypical and usually racist tropes about POC and defining them as 'African American culture" is borderline obscene.
What if we took meth teeth, cars on blocks in the yard, and refrigerators on porches and elevated them as the defining characteristics of Caucasian culture?


We do. Ask around.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cultural appropriation is only something busy bodies desperate for a way to feel morally superior to others complain about.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: why do the rich always appropriate the styles and foods of the poor


Because they are money worshipping sociopaths with no taste.
 
Headso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's an everything-I-don't-like-is-racist leopard eating some faces itt
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pasty white football coaches have  dressed like that for a hundred years.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sandbar67: MarkTimeTire: So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!

or eating Chinese food!


You can still use flush toilets, though. Signed, whiteppl
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"This feels racist," one individual said on the video posted by Tiktok user @mr200m__ as they grabbed the Trompe-L'Oeil pants. "They've woven the boxers inside the trouser."

Actually, it's the cotton.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dryad: This whole deal with taking the worst, most stereotypical and usually racist tropes about POC and defining them as 'African American culture" is borderline obscene.
What if we took meth teeth, cars on blocks in the yard, and refrigerators on porches and elevated them as the defining characteristics of Caucasian culture?


I'll have you know that is an 'art installation'.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: Jake Havechek: How is having your ass hanging out of your sagging pants "culture". This is farking dumb.

Apparently prison culture is Black Culture


Or college?  Everything about this screams "university student" to me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!


Are Jim Thompson shirts still on?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "This feels racist," one individual who made a career out of finding things racist said

Oh FFS.


FIFY
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So what about baseball hats turned backwards, which culture owns that look?

/slowly exits thread


That's dumbass no matter who you are. Unless you are a baseball catcher or under the age of 3 it just looks stupid
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Oh, and for the record, I'm betting that all people who had an issue with this were just plants by the company, assuming the whole article wasn't spun up with magical thread.

/and why do the rich always appropriate the styles and foods of the poor, heck, even the dancing


Because there are a lot more poor people than rich people and since poor people are poor they end up having to follow the addage, 'necessity is the mother of invention,' and come up with their own entertainment because disproportionately they cannot afford to buy entertainment?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Oh, and for the record, I'm betting that all people who had an issue with this were just plants by the company, assuming the whole article wasn't spun up with magical thread.

/and why do the rich always appropriate the styles and foods of the poor, heck, even the dancing


No, it's just another grift. People become associate professors in black studies through the zealous protection of what they consider black culture, but they don't really mean it. They will shout you down if you say such a thing, But it's the same crap that the right does with all of their anger and fear and paranoia. Get some attention and make a buck. Welcome to modern America.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: So listen up white guys, no more wearing Hawaiian shirts!!


Too late. A handful of boogaloosers started wearing them, and everyone declared Hawaiian shirts as "instruments of white supremacy" in response and stopped wearing them - even as far as getting rid of the ones they owned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Here is my attitude: I think people passing a law against people wearing sagging pants is a waste of time," Obama responded. "We should be focused on creating jobs, improving our schools, health care, dealing with the war in Iraq, and anybody, any public official, that is worrying about sagging pants probably needs to spend some time focusing on real problems out there. Having said that, brothers should pull up their pants."
 
gyruss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: So Black people are actually claiming this?
Yikes.

I would have stuck with jazz.

I know white people arent allowed to claim having a culture but how are Beyonce' and Rihanna not stealing from The Whites by having fake blonde hair?


It's a reminder of the injustices of the war on drugs.

The average black man in jail on racist drug charges was rather skinnier than the standard issue prison jumpsuit, so it became an identity when those pants sagged and were generally too loose. It didn't take long for the entertainment industry to notice.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is calling something that is a racial stereotype "cultural appropriation" racist?

Discuss amongst yourselves.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All else aside those sweatpants look like something you would find washed up on the shore of a deserted island and make bandages out of. Price of Right valuation is $5.95
 
B0redd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
lol
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The definition of 'cultural appropriation' continuers to expand.
Somewhere, I am convinced someone is calling people out for cultural appropriation over an animated argument about who first invented 'shoes' as a concept.
-
/At this point, as I understand it, unless you are a Hungarian female taking the covid vaccine would be cultural appropriation. Don't even get them started on non-jewish males taking polio vaccines.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When people see my penis, I get accused of cultural appropriation all the time
/by the Irish
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Balenciaga men's Trompe-L'Oeil sweatpants in red triggers immediate concern"

Balenciaga men's Trompe-L'Oeil sweatpants in blue are fine though.
 
