(Guardian)   Give me labia or give me death. Vive la revulvalution   (theguardian.com) divider line
54
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sir or Madam, this is no longer an Arbys."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I thought of....
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monster libas?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a guy is criticising your labia then you're in a bad relationship.

Same goes for if a woman criticises your penis.

/Equal opportunities to leave assholes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: If a guy is criticising your labia then you're in a bad relationship.

Same goes for if a woman criticises your penis.

/Equal opportunities to leave assholes.


BSAB? Really?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that there are women who have labia that are so large that they can be painful. In that case, yes, they probably need surgery.

Otherwise, naked people aren't walking photoshop projects. Nobody has a "perfect" body. I'm not going to aim for the impossible, and nobody else should either.

But then plastic surgeons need to find money to get bigger boats.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.


Yeah, where's the negative energy on this topic coming from?  Are there really guys out there "labia-shaming"?  That's stupid on soooo many levels.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Priapetic: EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.

Yeah, where's the negative energy on this topic coming from?  Are there really guys out there "labia-shaming"?  That's stupid on soooo many levels.


While I certainly have labia type preferences, they don't determine who I have realtionships with, and there is no way I would criticise someone's body in such a way. That's a dick move.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well this will definitely snatch my attention!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lip service.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a young lady they called Mumble Pants.
You could see her lips moving, but you couldn't understand the words.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 236x196]


The funniest thing is that Jerry could never find the part that rhymed ...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Reminds me of a young lady they called Mumble Pants.
You could see her lips moving, but you couldn't understand the words.


No sign language needed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Priapetic: EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.

Yeah, where's the negative energy on this topic coming from?  Are there really guys out there "labia-shaming"?  That's stupid on soooo many levels.

While I certainly have labia type preferences, they don't determine who I have realtionships with, and there is no way I would criticise someone's body in such a way. That's a dick move.


This is why I always ask for a sneak peak on a first date.
 
debug
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A vagina museum is the sort of thing you'd discover driving down a coontry road.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

debug: Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?


The religious.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
a post about their "phat coochie" (phat means fat; coochie means vulva)

Where would we be without The Guardian to clear up these complex verbal conundrums for us?
 
xiola
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas"

Really?  That's a thing?   By other women?   Is this really a problem?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Spice Must Flow: Reminds me of a young lady they called Mumble Pants.
You could see her lips moving, but you couldn't understand the words.

No sign language needed

[Fark user image image 425x527]


Ah.
That must be an example of what the article called an "outie labia". I was wondering what one might look like.

Is this common? Does this affect, for example, redheads?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: a post about their "phat coochie" (phat means fat; coochie means vulva)

Where would we be without The Guardian to clear up these complex verbal conundrums for us?


We'd be up a minor tributary bereft of a bladed pole to propel and steer us.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: a post about their "phat coochie" (phat means fat; coochie means vulva)

Where would we be without The Guardian to clear up these complex verbal conundrums for us?


They're writing for a primarily British audience, one which may not be hip to all the Yankspeak slang.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: If a guy is criticising your labia then you're in a bad relationship.

Same goes for if a woman criticises your penis.

/Equal opportunities to leave assholes.


And if they criticize your asshole, leave that dick or pussy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great. Another feminists flapping her gums.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've seen several labia in my 57 years on this earth. I can't ever recall knowing someone that was ashamed of theirs in any way. And I certainly don't know anybody that wanted cosmetic surgery. I have a feeling this woman has severe issues and is projecting.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Melon labia! Come and tickle them!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Great. Another feminists flapping her gums.


gumming her flaps
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Reminds me of a young lady they called Mumble Pants.
You could see her lips moving, but you couldn't understand the words.


Gotta get real close for that....kinda muffled..
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Proving once again -
the greatest judgement of women.... comes from other women..
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Priapetic: EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.

Yeah, where's the negative energy on this topic coming from?  Are there really guys out there "labia-shaming"?  That's stupid on soooo many levels.


Yeah any guy thats labia shaming needs to be kicked in the crotch.

But as most things in ''beauty standards''... its probably women putting pressure on themselves because theyve read some stupid ass ''beauty'' women magazine or something.

My ex was very shy about her labia for some reason and asked if she should get surgery... I was like... WTF?

All this cosmetic surgery bullshiat is a curse on this country.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xiola: FTA:
"Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas"

Really?  That's a thing?   By other women?   Is this really a problem?


Of course in many African cultures, girls are pressured to do the opposite of what TFA is about... It's sometimes controversial though.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.


like any good guest, you eat whatever the host serves you
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.

like any good guest, you eat whatever the host serves you


The let out a good belch when you're done to let the chef know the meal was excellent.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What kind of jerk doesn't do kindness to labia?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

debug: Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?


1. Cultures with FGM
2. Porn. I can't watch porn (for many reasons) but often it's that get  women with tiny or surgically removed/reduced labia and it's gross. (My perspective)
3. Terms like Camel toe, and beef curtains
Etc
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: debug: Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?

1. Cultures with FGM
2. Porn. I can't watch porn (for many reasons) but often it's that get  women with tiny or surgically removed/reduced labia and it's gross. (My perspective)
3. Terms like Camel toe, and beef curtains
Etc


You can't watch porn?  Are you Ned Flanders?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Dead for Tax Reasons: EvilEgg: Speaking as a man, if I am in a position to see if your labia protrude, generally I'm just thrilled to be there.

like any good guest, you eat whatever the host serves you

The let out a good belch when you're done to let the chef know the meal was excellent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ive seen what plastic surgeons can do to perfectly good faces when trying to make them prettier. Some of the poor women who have this done are going to look like they are giving birth to Cthulhu
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: talkyournonsense: debug: Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?

1. Cultures with FGM
2. Porn. I can't watch porn (for many reasons) but often it's that get  women with tiny or surgically removed/reduced labia and it's gross. (My perspective)
3. Terms like Camel toe, and beef curtains
Etc

You can't watch porn?  Are you Ned Flanders?


Stupid sexy Ned Flanders.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

debug: Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?


The same folk when you hear "People are saying..."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: talkyournonsense: debug: Women have long been taught to be ashamed of their vulvas

By who?

1. Cultures with FGM
2. Porn. I can't watch porn (for many reasons) but often it's that get  women with tiny or surgically removed/reduced labia and it's gross. (My perspective)
3. Terms like Camel toe, and beef curtains
Etc

You can't watch porn?  Are you Ned Flanders?


Fark user imageView Full Size


ludovico technique.  makes them nauseous
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What kind of jerk doesn't do kindness to labia?


Every conservative on the planet?
 
