"Scientists claim that overeating is not the primary cause of obesity"
60
    Obesity, Nutrition, century-old energy balance model, Carbohydrate-Insulin Model, American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Dieting, Adipose tissue, author Dr. David Ludwig  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You are what you eat?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This message brought to you by McDonald's. McDonald's: Eat Sh*t.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American journal of clinical nutrition.  Aka junk science.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anyway, TFA:
According to lead author Dr. David Ludwig, Endocrinologist at Boston Children's Hospital and Professor at Harvard Medical School,

If it's peer reviewed I'll lend it more credence than random internet diet theory
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My obesity is everybody's fault but mine.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being a disgusting fatbody is a lifestyle choice!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

d3ud5m91nm2c35.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nutritionists take money from food producers to "discover" things.  If they didn't, they would be shouting from the rooftops about the perils of straight sugar.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaking of peer reviewers...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*grabs popcorn with a fark-appropriate level of butter*
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Attempting to make it a moral failing is pretty stupid.  The article says nothing about "it's not their fault."  It suggests that overeating is not the primary cause.  Consider the "chicken or the egg" argument, but they're saying in this case "we absolutely know which came first."  The processed food came first, the overeating follows.  The overeating is still a cause, but it's not the primary cause.

But a bright guy like you already explored these nuances of thought and logic, right?

Overeating is also often a protection device response to childhood molestation, or any other number of mental or physical traumas.  Only some kind of giant asshole would suggest that these people asked for this to happen.  Surely you're the kind of bright spark who would consider this new evidence, weigh it and be man enough to change your opinions and apologize for your uninformed twaffle.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He's only a professor at Harvard, what could he know? doughzllefatstaff543 internet guy has already solved the problem! Fat people eat too much! Professor Harvard surely didn't think to test that out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Society for Nutrition's sustaining partners, as listed on its website as of March 2018, are:[13] Abbott Nutrition, Almond Board of California, Bayer HealthCare, Biofortis Clinical Research, California Walnut Commission, Cargill, Inc., Corn Refiners Association, Council for Responsible Nutrition, Dairy Research Institute, DSM Nutritional Products (LLC), DuPont Nutrition & Health,[14] the Egg Nutrition Center of the American Egg Board,[15] General Mills Bell Institute of Health and Nutrition, Herbalife/Herbalife Nutrition Institute, International Bottled Water Foundation, Kellogg Company, Kyowa Hakko USA Inc., Mars Inc., McCormick Science Institute,[16] Mondelez International Technical Center, Monsanto Company, National Cattlemen's Beef Association (a contractor to "The Beef Checkoff"), Nestlé Nutrition, Medical Affairs, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Inc., Pharmavite (LLC), Tate & Lyle, The a2 Milk Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The Dannon Company Inc., The Sugar Association, and Unilever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Society for Nutrition's sustaining partners, as listed on its website as of March 2018, are

The people that bring you empty calories in a box, HFCS to drink, and carbs carbs carbs.
"We process the food, so you don't have to"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of it depends on level of activity. If Chris Hemsworth kept eating as he does now but quit working out, he'd be fat Thor in a year
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
happylives360.comView Full Size


When he was looking like this, this man was eating 8000 calories a day...

It's not how much you are eating, it's how little you get off your fat ass.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What the authors say about their own work is usually very measured and credible. The secondary packaging like TFA is more destructive than ordinary click bait because it leaps to unjustified conclusions (which will be contradicted by the next headline) and undermines confidence in science. There seems to be a link between this watering down of science journalism and the growing distrust of expert opinion, say, about masks or vaccines.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Perspective published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition argues the root causes of the obesity epidemic are more related to what we eat rather than how much we eat"

Exactly...you can eat plenty of real food cooked from scratch without added sugar and stay healthy.  Back in 2016 I bought a pasta roller, and for almost the entire *year* I had some kind of fresh pasta dish for dinner.  At the end of that year, I hadn't gained any weight and my cholesterol was actually down, because I was eating real food.  This isn't a difficult concept.

Avoid fast food, junk food and excessive food with added sugar, and you'll be healthy and lose weight.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the insight, Dr. Atkins.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so alpha that I only eat ground beef, ground round, and crayons!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if all you skeptical people out there would just read the lead author's book, all will be made clear

Always Hungry?: Conquer Cravings, Retrain Your Fat Cells, and Lose Weight Permanently
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the root causes of the obesity epidemic are more related to what we eat rather than how much we eat."

A distinction with very little difference.

"...the root causes of the obesity epidemic are more related to how much of what we eat."
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Most people are fat due to poor choices. But I have a son who was just as active played sports etc. If anything I think he ate less than his 3 brothers and sisters. But he was always a bit on the chubby side. We had him checked for thyroid issues etc. It became and issue for him in his mind. So much so he joined the Army with the primary goal of getting "fit". After basic Ait jump school and ranger training....he still had some pudge. At his graduation I mentioned it to his drill sgt and he said that out of every cycle he had there was always at least 2 to 5 guys that would retain a bit of chub. My son is 34 yrs old and spent 9 yrs as a Army Ranger. Combat veteran. He runs 5 miles every morning. Works out 2hrs a day. Is super picky about the food he eats. And still has some little love handles as we call them. If he were not so active and disciplined and if he ate a REGULAR AS IN RECOMMENDED diet for some his age...I think hed be in the 300lb range instead of 178. If he ate the average american shiat junk fast food diet hed be 450. On his mothers side everyone but her is at least 60lbs overweight. She primarily lives off vodka or she would be too. Theyre navajo if that matters. My current wife is cuban. And she can eat more than two men and doesnt gain an ounce.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

This is true.

But this man gets off his fat ass for a living.

Look at how many folks have to get on theirs for a living.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can sort of believe it. Switch half of the average person's carb calories to protein or fruits/vegetables, and they'd probably lose weight even without an increase in exercise. It's not so much as we're eating too much as we're eating the wrong kinds of things.
 
saintstryfe [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I lost over 300 pounds and then gained 100 back during a depressive spell.

I lost it by cutting out bulk-produced foods and cooking everything I could. I did so much I gave myself an eating disorder I needed therapy to handle.

I gained it back when I did whatever I could to feed myself during depression.

I'm trying to find a better balance but it's not easy. I am endlessly sympathic to those who lost weight and entirely understanding to those who have trouble keeping it off. Everything - advertising, the internet -  encourages us to consume everything and a lot of it. Being hungry is a moral failing, both that you let it happen and that you experience it. It's a terrible cycle.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
During the last century, 2 models addressing environmental causes of obesity have emerged. In the dominant energy balance model (EBM), energy-dense, tasty, modern processed foods drive a positive energy balance through increased intake, and thereby result in fat deposition. In the carbohydrate-insulin model (CIM), a crucial effect of diet is metabolic, by influencing substrate partitioning. Rapidly digestible carbohydrates, acting through insulin and other hormones, cause increased fat deposition, and thereby drive a positive energy balance.

In this review, we provide the most comprehensive formulation of the CIM to date, argue that the CIM better reflects knowledge on the biology of body weight control than the EBM, specify testable hypotheses to help resolve controversies, and call for constructive discourse among scientific camps on this question of critical public health importance.

According to the model reviewed in TFA, the problem isn't just overeating. It's that we eat too many carbs, which stimulates fat deposits. That's hard to fix by just cutting calories because your body is very slow to burn off that fat, and you'll reach a level of hunger that erodes your will to continue.
 
pdieten
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last year I dropped 105 pounds without going hungry and knocked my blood sugar out of the pre-diabetic range.

The way that worked was, as described in TFA, to essentially remove baked goods with processed flour from my diet. Carbs were maxed out at 135g/day and just whole grain or a little cane sugar. Protein effectively as much as I wanted, fat allowed as long as total calorie intake stayed reasonable. It worked.

All TFA says is that people consume too much high-glycemic-load food, and I don't know that you'll find too many people who disagree with that.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So carb loading every meal like an endurance athlete prepping for a 20k run causes problems, no shiat.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
" Thus, we tend to remain hungry, even as we continue to gain excess fat."

In other words, overeating IS the problem, but it's made worse by hunger-inducing high calorie foods. This is actually not a new idea.

If overeating is still the problem, then exercise and actively tracking calorie intake are still big parts of the solution.

Eating natural, high fiber foods with less carbs helps too, but you gotta keep moving and watch the portion size.

If you're fat, start small, make small changes that add up.  You'll get there.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if we want to take a look at portion size now versus forty years ago.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fast food companies make more money by selling food that makes you hungry as you eat it. You're never satisfied so instead you eat until your stomach is literally full.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I can relate. My weight fluctuates due to stress or depression eating. I found for me access is key. If it's not in the house I cant eat it. No premade foods etc. I went to eating 8oz lean protein a day and all the non starch carbs I want. I can be bloated full after a meal each meal and stay under 1200 calories and 60 carbs a day. And if I get depressed and just cant stop myself from eating all I have here is foods I can eat all I want and not gain. If those cookies or chips are here...I'm on it like a cheetah on a gazelle. People do not understand that food addiction can be just as powerful as drug or alcohol addiction
 
JustLookin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I haven't swallowed a Ding Dong in years, yet I'm still fat.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This, nothing being claimed in that quote should be controversial. But it also shouldn't be surprising enough to warrant a paper on it to begin with. It's not an either/or situation.

If you're eating shiat, it's easy to gain weight even if you're not eating a lot of it. Especially if you're basically drinking nothing but flavored HFCS. It should have been pretty clear that when people say "eat less", they are suggesting that you eat less garbage.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In a previous life I proof read manuscripts for other researchers.
"Primary cause" is a phrase inviting disaster in this context  I bet somewhere else this author once wrote "the data suggests". I don't care how many degrees he has.
 
AuBricker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha, I knew it all along!

Once I show this to my wife, she will certainly stop shoving all that awful "healthy" food at me. Bring on the Ben and Jerry's! Where are the pizzas!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I don't think we need to hear your sexual history.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fat people are bad at math.

Calories eaten - calories spent = calories that stay in your body as fat. If you eat more than you spend, you get fat. You dont need a nutritionist to tell you that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm so alpha that I only eat ground beef, ground round, and crayons!


I didn't know you were a Marine.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

And the findings are that carbs make you fat by triggering insulin release.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jclark666: Thanks for the insight, Dr. Atkins.


Atkins was about a different metabolic pathway.

This one is The Zone Diet by Dr Sears.
 
mr0x
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

And, you can be a billionaire by having assets that total up to a billion dollars.

You can win the superbowl by scoring more points than the opposition in any match.

Simple math.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks to a chemo drug turning on and killing my pancreas, and almost killing all of me with it, I became a Type 1 diabetic.  My A1C had gone from 5.4 to 9.3 in under six months.  I followed the standard guidance for managing carbs to lower my A1C and it only dropped to 9.2.  I got a continuous glucose monitor and was able to then properly analyze the what I was eating and it's impact.  I got some surprises on the foods, but the big issue was the per meal carb allowance was way too high.  Range was 45-60 grams, but that kept the glucose high.  My doctor want to make all kinds of intrusive changes, but I told her this wasn't really a medical issue, it was a numbers game.  I'm a numbers guy and I'm going to cut the carbs in half.  She was shocked but let me try.  Glucose and weight began to drop immediately.  Next A1C test, I predicted 7.3, and she said "no way!".  It was 7.2, and she replied, "keep doing what you're doing".  Long story short, I drove it down to 6.3 (pre-diabetes level, goal is 7.0), and I lost 100 lbs too.  Slashed carbs, lots of protein, didn't care about fat.  Not keto, but keto-ish.  While going through this, I noticed my of stores changed.  Walking through Walmart and Sam's Club, all I saw were sugar and fat food products.  Very sad.  They became dead to me as walked past them to buy a pack of 36 eggs and their awesome roast chickens.

Oh, and I exercised like a crazy person too.  That helped a lot too.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby,
You sound fat.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

/
I think as a child Undiagnosible diabetes is the case of what people assumed was some kind of behavior issues. Aka hungry-anger.
I think because diabetes in the past wasn't called at BLOOD sugars under one level. But in the 1990s that level was lowered.
And in the Hispanic community they now call it at even a lower level.
//
My symptoms tell me I've always had blood issues. One being a skin rash, they now know is insulin resistance.  I had as a child who was active and not fat.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The American Society for Nutrition's sustaining partners, as listed on its website as of March 2018, are:[13] Abbott Nutrition, Almond Board of California, Bayer HealthCare, Biofortis Clinical Research, California Walnut Commission, Cargill, Inc., Corn Refiners Association, Council for Responsible Nutrition, Dairy Research Institute, DSM Nutritional Products (LLC), DuPont Nutrition & Health,[14] the Egg Nutrition Center of the American Egg Board,[15] General Mills Bell Institute of Health and Nutrition, Herbalife/Herbalife Nutrition Institute, International Bottled Water Foundation, Kellogg Company, Kyowa Hakko USA Inc., Mars Inc., McCormick Science Institute,[16] Mondelez International Technical Center, Monsanto Company, National Cattlemen's Beef Association (a contractor to "The Beef Checkoff"), Nestlé Nutrition, Medical Affairs, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Inc., Pharmavite (LLC), Tate & Lyle, The a2 Milk Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The Dannon Company Inc., The Sugar Association, and Unilever.


And yet the article clearly places the blame on heavily processed foods.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

All I know is, I don't understand why people demand to drink sugar.
I love candy. But soda is bizarre to me.
 
