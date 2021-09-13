 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   How the CIA used Louis Armstrong as a 'trojan horse' in Congo. So I guess it was April in Paris, winters at Langley   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: News  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 8:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can really swing to that horse.
Louis Armstrong - Skokiaan (South African Song)
Youtube 6YTS9jFB084
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Before he went to the moon but after he won the Tour de France, right?
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Make love to me"

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


Got nuthin
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many Greeks can you fit in a giant wooden Satchmo?
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did the CIA innoculate Satchmo's hankie with ebola or something?

(Aren't all US political attachés CIA or other agents?)
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is there any pie that the U.S. hasn't put its dirty fingers in?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow!  How did they get an entire army inside of Louis Armstrong?
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Louis Armstrong & His Hot Seven - S.O.L. BLUES - 1927
Youtube Kz1BVE760ac


Im with you sweet mama as long as you have the bucks
bucks bucks bucks (i mean money mama)
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Wow!  How did they get an entire army inside of Louis Armstrong?


Yeah, you'd think Dizzie Gillespie would be a better choice.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Congo was Belguims personal massacre colony.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.