(Local10 WPLG)   Naked man takes quite a toll on state highways   (local10.com) divider line
707 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)



Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this incident is just a flash in the pan.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) A Florida man has been arrested
2) he exposed himself at various toll collectors
3) Toll workers told troopers the man had no clothes on and was "showing his privates."

I don't. I just don't.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't make me wear pants! I HAVE RIGHTS!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fillyaw Thee Mare
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll keep her potholes covered next time.
 
Sawdust and Mildew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that, Louis CK went back out on tour and his act remained exactly the same.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works 2 out of 3 times.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Sorry, I thought I was in the EZ Penis lane."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Their such nice ladies.  I consider each and every one to be a Toll House Cookie.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Florida still has toll collectors? How quaint.

Even Maine is converting to EZ-Pass gantries.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Florida still has toll collectors? How quaint.

Even Maine is converting to EZ-Pass gantries.


Most of our toll roads are EZ pass or Sunpass.  Many have been converted to pay by plate as well.  There are a few toll booths left but most of them are the automated kind.  There are just a few left with actual humans manning them.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Naked man
Naked man
Please go back to naked land
 
frankenollie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Apparently, he still owes money for the tolls.  He was a little short...
 
