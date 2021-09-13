 Skip to content
(Christian Post)   Most American Christians now believe in the Holy Duo
    Awkward, Christianity, God, Evangelicalism, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Bible, Christian terms, Faith  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Most adult Christians have an imaginary friend, one that they should outgrow.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
 FTFA  "From a sociological standpoint, self-identified born-again Christians are the siblings of self-identified evangelicals. There is tremendous overlap between the two niches: in fact, roughly seven out of 10 consider themselves to be part of both segments," the study noted.

We Got Both Kinds!
Youtube a59TP93eZZ0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dio - Holy Diver
Youtube EhGEGIBGLu8
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Strong majorities also errantly believe that all religious faiths are of equal value, people are basically good and that people can use acts of goodness to earn their way into Heaven."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that the Holy Spirit character never gets properly introduced or has any kind of narrative arc. Like, you've got god, and he tends to be kind of a jerk, drowning people and whatnot for not abiding by his arbitrary rules. So then the writers add this new Jesus character that's like a peace and love hippie, but then at some point someone in the writers' room points out that three is a really cool, mystical number, and as long as you're going to have two of something, you might as well go for three, so they just throw in this occasional holy ghost thing with no real explanation, kind of like how Columbo would refer to Mrs. Columbo but we'd never see her, or like the unseen Robin Masters in Magnum, P.I.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Holy Spirit is the "...and Peggy!" of the Bible.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One down, two more to go.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really simple people.  The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit each have a ring and when their powers combine...
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "FREE CP NEWSLETTERS"

o_O
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Munden: It's really simple people.  The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit each have a ring and when their powers combine...


It is a purity ring to avoid the holy three some.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'"The finding was published by the Cultural Research Center of Arizona Christian University in its recently released American Worldview Inventory, an annual survey that evaluates the worldview of the U.S. adult population."

...<Clicks link>...

American Worldview Inventory 2021 Releases

LATEST RELEASE - AWVI 2021: What Does It Mean When People Say They Are "Christian"? (08-31-2021)
AWVI 2021: Top 10 Most Seductive Unbiblical Ideas Embraced by Americans (06-22-2021)
...

...<Clicks LATEST RELEASE>...

"Dr. George Barna, Director of Research"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Allow me to break down what's going on:

George Barna is a fundie. A fundie's fundie, if you will. His schtick for as long as I can remember paying attention to such things (more than two decades, I think,) has been to do these surveys of the religious beliefs of Americans, and discover, to his horror, that while the majority of Americans identify as Christian, only a small fraction of them give the approved fundamentalist/evangelical answer to all of the questions, hence entirely polemic commentary like this in the body of the research paper text:

"As the groundbreaking American Worldview Inventory surveys have demonstrated, just 6% of U.S. adults possess a biblical worldview. Labeled "Integrated Disciples" for their demonstrated ability to assimilate their beliefs into their lifestyle, this group consistently-albeit imperfectly-comes closest to reflecting biblical principles into their opinions, beliefs, behaviors, and preferences."

The purpose that these hand-wringing serves is that when a pastor wants to claim that "real" Christians are a persecuted minority, they pull out one of these studies and say that "On no, only 78% of self-identified born-again Christians say that marriage is only between a man and a woman," and "only 60% say that the Bible is totally accurate in everything it says." One by one, these questions whittle down the remaining number of homophobic inerrantists who check all the remaining correct boxes, and the pastor can then demonstrate how evil and lost world outside the church is.

Progressive Christians talking about politics may love them a "No True Scotsman" argument, but the fundamentalists have been masters of the style since long before any of us were born.

/ Also entirely absent: A link to the actual questionnaire, which is a thing that not BS crazy-pants research would provide
// Would have been interested in seeing how many Christians believed the Holy Spirit was a literal being prior to the council of Nicaea
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Americans believe in the Holy Spirit, hey just believe that it embodies small, green pieces of paper.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The "Holy Spirit" (or Holy Poltergeist) is really just people experiencing emotion. That's it. Did you feel emotion reading my scripture, hearing my testimony? Did that undone potato make you feel strange (Christmas Story)?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TBF, most Americans really suck at being Christian. Most Americans firmly believe in the "fark you, I got mine" doctorine, which is diametrically opposed to Christianity.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/Couldn't find "Holy Ghooooost"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
now if they could just drop the other two sky friends we might be somewhere.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: TBF, most Americans really suck at being Christian. Most Americans firmly believe in the "fark you, I got mine" doctorine, which is diametrically opposed to Christianity.


If I were a deity and I were looking to cull the unfaithful, I would definitely start with murderers, thieves, those who bear false witness, those who take my name in vein, and those who make a big point out of not loving their neighbor.


Kinda weird how the past couple years have gone.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus and the Holy Dollar.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More on topic: The Trinity as it's commonly presented is an extrabiblical concept. Yes, there are references to the Holy Spirit as a "helper" or "advocate" or coming and filling people, but it is very easy to read those as a metaphoric description of something God does.

The Johannine Comma was not part of the original text, and Athanasian-style formulations started popping up in the 4th century, around the time of the Ecumenical councils, Augustine, etc.

This doesn't mean that trinitarianism is incompatible with the New Testament, but it is a framework that was pressed on the text after the fact, which is a significant problem for Christians who claim that their theology is sola scriptura.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Most adult Christians have an imaginary friend, one that they should outgrow.


In contrast, you have no friends.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Haunt me, ghost. Do it. I want you to do it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of an estimated 176 million American adults who identify as Christian, just 6% or 15 million of them actually hold a biblical worldview, a new study from Arizona Christian University shows.

Man the chicks at ACU.  Tell 'em your friends with Jebus and boom, they are showing you some calf.  Top shelf calf! A little ventriloquism and they think God is talking to them and He's wanting them to procreate with you.  "Do that dude, sweetie.  This is God.  Narnia Pullah Marka!  Speaking in tongues, got it?  You got my blessings, baby.  Do him like I'm gonna rapture you in ten minutes."

I'll warn you, the gardener never showed up for the job if you get my drift.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More people believe in the Dynamic Duo. As well they should.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nutty cultists continue to miss the supposed deeper meaning behind their own belief structure once again. The whole trinity thing. Modern theologians even compare it as a primitive concept of id, ego, and superego. They're literally regressing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holy Duo....

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na
Christmaaaaaan!

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na
Christmaaaaaan!

*BAM* *POW* *BIFF* *BONK* GET THE BEHIND US SATAN!

Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da
Christmaaaaaan!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always found "the holy ghost" funny. Like Jesus is in a house making the walls bleed and saying "Get out!".
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The problem is that the Holy Spirit character never gets properly introduced or has any kind of narrative arc. Like, you've got god, and he tends to be kind of a jerk, drowning people and whatnot for not abiding by his arbitrary rules. So then the writers add this new Jesus character that's like a peace and love hippie, but then at some point someone in the writers' room points out that three is a really cool, mystical number, and as long as you're going to have two of something, you might as well go for three, so they just throw in this occasional holy ghost thing with no real explanation, kind of like how Columbo would refer to Mrs. Columbo but we'd never see her, or like the unseen Robin Masters in Magnum, P.I.


Wasn't it revealed in the final episode that Highins was really Robin Masters all along?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: One down, two more to go.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Came here to say exactly this
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The funk is very real heathens, if this don't make you believe nothing will
The Bar-Kays - Holy Ghost - Extended Remix
Youtube snBGgAVAXMs
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Strong majorities also errantly believe that all religious faiths are of equal value, people are basically good and that people can use acts of goodness to earn their way into Heaven. The study further showed that majorities don't believe in moral absolutes; consider feelings, experience, or the input of friends and family as their most trusted sources of moral guidance; and say that having faith matters more than which faith you pursue.

Ok stopped reading there.  This is some Fundy Neo-Calvinist BS, it's got nothing to do with the teachings of Rabbi Joshua Ben Joseph

Christianity in general and Catholicism especially consider you "feelings and experience" to be your most important moral guide...they call it your CONSCIENCE, and, ironically, in most traditions your internal moral guide is considered to be a vestige of the Holy Spirit, residing in you and guiding your actions.  The "corrupted man" idea that all humans are evil and prone to sin is an artifact of an entirely different religion, from Persia called Manicheism that snuck into Christian thinking a long time ago creating a hybridized religion that occasionally supplanted mainline Christian teachings all over Europe at various times (most notably the Cathars in France)   "The Devil" as an equal and opposite to God is also a Manicheist concept (his real name is Azhura Mazda, just for the record) because in their religion there is an ongoing war between the forces of the light god and the dark, and humans are the creatures that will finally rip the balance in the war because we are creatures of the dark, but have fragments of light in us so we could go either way.   The problem with Manichean sects is that they tend to be pretty anti-procreation (since we are minions of the Dark Lord and all) and that tends to be VERY unpopular with secular rulers who need that manpower to work their feilds, staff their armies, etc
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The Holy Spirit is the "...and Peggy!" of the Bible.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lifeless: those who take my name in vein


I do this every time I inject my insulin
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The problem is that the Holy Spirit character never gets properly introduced or has any kind of narrative arc. Like, you've got god, and he tends to be kind of a jerk, drowning people and whatnot for not abiding by his arbitrary rules. So then the writers add this new Jesus character that's like a peace and love hippie, but then at some point someone in the writers' room points out that three is a really cool, mystical number, and as long as you're going to have two of something, you might as well go for three, so they just throw in this occasional holy ghost thing with no real explanation, kind of like how Columbo would refer to Mrs. Columbo but we'd never see her, or like the unseen Robin Masters in Magnum, P.I.


Point of order: although Mrs Columbo never appeared in that series, a separate Mrs Columbo series was created. It wasn't as popular as Columbo, only lasting 2 seasons.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The holy ghost Duo?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Splitters!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lifeless: chuggernaught: TBF, most Americans really suck at being Christian. Most Americans firmly believe in the "fark you, I got mine" doctorine, which is diametrically opposed to Christianity.

If I were a deity and I were looking to cull the unfaithful, I would definitely start with murderers, thieves, those who bear false witness, those who take my name in vein, and those who make a big point out of not loving their neighbor.


Kinda weird how the past couple years have gone.


Yeah, hook me up with some divine powers, and Smiting is in the top 10 things of my to-do list.  Getting rid of Cancer - easily top 5.  Re-coding mosquito genetics so the female mosquitos don't bite people = top 3.  (Maybe just animals?  Or Fruits?  Tree Sap?  Idk...)

Unapologetic Hypocrites are high on the list for smiting though.  Rapists, Sexual Predators, UH, Murderers... I anticipate some overlap in some of those categories.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Remember that this is a poll of American Christians. Americans Christians usually have bad primary educations, no formal religious education (banned from schools), and where in many ways Christianity has become a cultural identifier more than a religion. Christianity has become like being culturally Jewish (to most Americans). Belonging to a race but not a religion.

This is why many, if not most, American Catholics act as if they they are Protestants (as in talking about their "personal relationship to God" which Catholic dogma does not support (have to go through a middleman, a priest). Also why many Evangelicals believe in "prosperity doctrine", or the concept that belief in God and Jesus is the path to wealth here on Earth (totally not supported in the New Testament and in fact is the exact opposite of Jesus' teachings).

Christianity in America has very little to do with what is on paper in the Bible. But then a majority of Americans don't read very much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image 300x300]


It's actually crazier than that.  Transubstantiation is not symbolic.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I blame the lack of Casper movies and Ghostbusters.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "Strong majorities also errantly believe that all religious faiths are of equal value, people are basically good and that people can use acts of goodness to earn their way into Heaven."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 562x437]


So it's the year 500, long before colonists are travelling the world trying to convert indigenous people to Christianity. Somewhere in the Pacific, there lives a tribe of people that worship Zombo the volcano god. They believe that Zombo wants them to be nice to each other, treat others with respect and dignity, help those who can't help themselves, etc. You know, Christian values. Per this article, even though they're living their lives the way Jesus wanted, because they've never heard of the Son of God, they're all farked for the afterlife because they believe in Zomboism. Sure.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The Holy Spirit is the "...and Peggy!" of the Bible.


Peggy turns into the one that leads poor Alexander astray in the second act.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Lifeless: those who take my name in vein

I do this every time I inject my insulin


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Get your own heroin, Jesus
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that only makes sense, as Neil Peart died last year.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The problem is that the Holy Spirit character never gets properly introduced or has any kind of narrative arc. Like, you've got god, and he tends to be kind of a jerk, drowning people and whatnot for not abiding by his arbitrary rules. So then the writers add this new Jesus character that's like a peace and love hippie, but then at some point someone in the writers' room points out that three is a really cool, mystical number, and as long as you're going to have two of something, you might as well go for three, so they just throw in this occasional holy ghost thing with no real explanation, kind of like how Columbo would refer to Mrs. Columbo but we'd never see her, or like the unseen Robin Masters in Magnum, P.I.

Point of order: although Mrs Columbo never appeared in that series, a separate Mrs Columbo series was created. It wasn't as popular as Columbo, only lasting 2 seasons.


Then she got a job on a ship and got VERY lost.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know Trump is one of the Holy Duo.  Who's the other - Abbottoir or DeathSentence?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Haunt me, ghost. Do it. I want you to do it.


NEVER TAUNT THE HOLY GHOST

NOW I HAVE THIS DICK'S PASSWORD
 
