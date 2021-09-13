 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Killing eight people is no way to get custody, grandma   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The redneckiest crime story you'll ever read.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Special prosecutor Angie Canepa said Hanna Rhoden wrote "they'll have to kill me." Canepa said Angela Wagner showed the message to Jake and the murder plot unfolded from there. challenge accepted.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the kind of story that makes me wish humans didn't exist.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well reading that was a horrible way to start my day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Frankie's toddler son was covered in blood as well and answered the door when Bobbi Jo approached.
Man, if this crime had been covered more, I know what I would go as this Halloween:  A toddler covered in blood that can answer the door.
Me:  "I'm a toddler covered in blood.  Act like you're knocking on a door..."
Them:  Knock knock
Me: "Dave's not here, man"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow.  I remember reading about this when it first happened (I grew up 50 miles from there).  Lots of speculation about meth trafficking, the mafia, etc.

To find out that the whole thing was a custody squabble is just really depressing.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is the perfect example of why gun control works.

Everyone uses the argument that 'criminals have guns' but there is no way in the UK/europe, grandma would go down to the docks to purchase semi automatic weapons even if they had the outlandish amounts of cash required.

Now before the inevitable 'oh you're just anti-gun' posts flood on, I just want to say that I'm pro-gun. I firmly believe that if people want them in society then they should. The issue I take exception to is the clear fact that More guns in society makes everyone less safe.

The thing is less safe doesn't necessarily mean banned, i mean cars are dangerous, so are many sports, but understanding the risks means that sensible precautions are put in place to limit the worst risks, something that lies like guns=safety work directly against.
 
