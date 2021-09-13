 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   That's interesting because where subby is from pizza places don't have a lead organist   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 4:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This farking economy, man.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I knew of at least two places in my town back in the 1970s. I distinctly recall one named Pizza and Pipes. A massive Wurlitzer and decent pizza made it a tolerable night out with the parental units back in the day.

/ If I recall it was thin crust with a good sauce and good ingredients but a bit stingy on cheese.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So now we're venturing into Steak & Suspicious Organ pizza territory here?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
His replacement:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Those guys from Joffrey's wedding.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The World's Largest Wurlitzer Organ Is in This Pizza Shop
Youtube 2sqxJrf_zPY
 
vrax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh man, this makes me sad because it reminds me of a place I used to love in Hayward, CA, called Ye Olde Pizza Joint.  Best farkin pepperoni pizza and crust I've ever had.  Unfortunately, a fire burned it out and they never rebuilt.

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/articl​e​/Winning-combo-in-Hayward-Pipes-and-pe​pperoni-2856316.php
 
LockeOak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My condolences!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What size organ and do they allow it to touch the pizzas as a special request?  Asking for a friend.

/dnrtfa
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.