(Guardian)   Is it ethical to fly during a pandemic?   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

Impossible to avoid? Well, a lot of people on the planet certainly seem to believe that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some us, it's been the only way we can be humiliated, berated, and physically restrained.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not particularly ethical to fly for many reasons... but there continue to be ethical uses for every mode of transport.

Ethical: Flying nurses to a hospital they are needed at, transporting vaccines, etc.

Not so ethical: Flying to Disneyland.

Ethically Gray: Sending a nurse to Disneyland after they've battled COVID for the last 17 months.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No idea, let's ask those already in the air..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When everything shut down last year, a guy in a little private prop did a touch & go at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark.  It's difficult to consider ethics when you're spending everything you've got on being a badass.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shipping critical resources or personnel (with sufficient preventative measures to ensure no further spread of the current pandemic) to isolated places so they don't starve or similar instances because the current situation has strained existing normal supply lines to the breaking point, yes.

Vacation? farking hell, no.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's still shocking to me how quickly people went back to going about their business and pretending this wasn't happening. I'm amazed there haven't been mass walkouts at hospitals.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was planning a few weeks vacation in Japan last year.  Then the pandemic hit and international travel became a very bad idea.  I won't be getting my Japan trip now because I've needed to support a couple of family members who weren't able to work for far too long.  Even if I could afford it right now, I would not do it  because international travel is a very bad idea during a pandemic that may not ever go away because there are far too many selfish farkers the world over who won't mask up and won't vaccinate.

Fark all of the covidiot assholes.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is fark, so you know the answer.

You're not allowed to come up from the basement until mom calls you for dinner.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Moral? Not even for a funeral.
 
vrax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you aren't vaccinated and aren't willing to wear a mask, then absolutely not and it shouldn't be allowed for any reason.
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's really not that clear cut.

We flew from the UK to Spain and back recently fir a vacation. We're fully vaxxed, tested before we went, tested whilst there and tested when we got back. Masked up throughout the whole journey and in all indoor spaces while there.

The locals were desperate to have tourists back, and the local government was taking strict steps to prevent transmission. Lots of businesses were suffering without tourists, and the local hospital system wasn't over stretched.

On balance, it would have been lower risk to all involved if we hadn't gone, but not much. I don't think you can say unequivocally that it was or want immoral to go.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It's still shocking to me how quickly people went back to going about their business and pretending this wasn't happening. I'm amazed there haven't been mass walkouts at hospitals.


Yup, all my friends, or former friends, since I'm out for being a pussy, or judging them, or living in fear of a little virus or something something liberal fark you I'm living my best life blah blah me me me besides only co-morbidities oh yeah your wife and kids and you but whatever me me me.

/I need better friends.
//no wait, I need some friends.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Wobambo: It's still shocking to me how quickly people went back to going about their business and pretending this wasn't happening. I'm amazed there haven't been mass walkouts at hospitals.

Yup, all my friends, or former friends, since I'm out for being a pussy, or judging them, or living in fear of a little virus or something something liberal fark you I'm living my best life blah blah me me me besides only co-morbidities oh yeah your wife and kids and you but whatever me me me.

/I need better friends.
//no wait, I need some friends.


Likewise. Really doesn't bode well for our country, does it? And now I'm the kind of person who's kind of hoping for a much more lethal variant that they can't deny exists, which is yet another reason for me to be mad at them.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vrax: If you aren't vaccinated and aren't willing to wear a mask, then absolutely not and it shouldn't be allowed for any reason.


If you're in the plane for a few hours the mask will be next to useless anyway.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure. Why not? When they realize this all could be a Zoom.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never mind flying, what about road trips? There seemed to be a window around June when I thought it might be okay to take off during the weekend but I then realized it involved having to travel through regions where the precautionary wearing of a mask might mark you as a vaccinated Trump-hating city slicker so I held off. Of course, by late August, the Delta variant had rendered that question moot. It's gotten to the point where I wonder if I'm endangering the health of myself and others just by going to the supermarket.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just jab everyone that comes along.
 
