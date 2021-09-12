 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Firefighter realizes that not getting vaccinated is like playing with fire   (kiro7.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I volunteer with a small VFD with some trumper volunteers and we have been 100% vaccinated (40+ volunteers) since the end of last February. Not needing masks during training and it just being the right thing to do was the reasoning.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's our daily "found out" story.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
boring
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "I think I was caught up, just like so many people, in the political side of things, when politics has nothing to do with it, right or left side..."

Stopped reading right there. GTFO with the BSAB bullshiat.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No he doesn't. He will be back to his antivax Trumper bullshiat the minute he gets out of the hospital.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He at least knows how to use his hose.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations on Finding Out!  Too bad you didn't die from it, you useless PoS.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a lifelong Crimson Tide football fan, I found the Dolphins/Patriots game quite entertaining to watch.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm gonna skip posting the same damned comic over & over again, and just go with the shorthand:

PfftIAintGettinThatShiat.jpg
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pxlboy: It's our daily "found out" story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FORMER firefighter. His sad crippled frame will never do that again. And its his own fault.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"But I am a manly firefighter! We don't get sick! We are manly men! We have mustaches and thump our chests! Even when we get sick, we keep on going, because that's what manly men do! We laugh at danger and spit at illness! Ha ha ha!"

It may very well have very little to do with right/left with these bozos. It has much more to do with being Manly Men and never admitting weakness at any cost. Getting a firefighter into the hospital takes five other firefighters and an act of God, and often unconsciousness or death as well.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I think I was caught up, just like so many people, in the political side of things, when politics has nothing to do with it, right or left side," said Miceli.

Yes
Yes it did have to do with it.
It had everything to do with it.
The side you support are corrupt liars and are evil.
 
