Article headline misspells "bioterrorist cult"
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cult of personality?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Washington state law provides an exception for people who have "sincerely held religious beliefs" that prevent them from getting the vaccine.
The group One Washington is holding seminars around the state to instruct people on how to apply for that exemption.

Because nothing says "Sincerely held belief" like "I went to a half-hour seminar about this".
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How about posting on social media? Does this man displays "sincerely held beliefs"?

View Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young cited Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which made it unlawful to discriminate not just on the basis of race but of religion as well.

Of course requiring religious people to get shots just like everybody else would be discrimination.

They warned people not to fall into any "potentially trapping questions," like whether you have taken medicine or vaccines before.

Of course verifying the sincerity of your belief would be a trap
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're synonymous submitter. Toe-may-to, toe-mah-to
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The states response will be "I see you have children in public school and their vaccination records are on file with us.   Exemption denied."

HAHA!!!!

Who am I kidding.  The state will go "OK.  We respect your totally not disingenuous at all and obviously brand new religious beliefs" and the plague rats will still be out plague ratting around.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A religious group gives tips on avoiding the Covid-19 vaccine

Neat, now do, "How to avoid Covid-19".
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are there so many ignorant morons who are willing to put this much effort into avoiding a free life saving vaccine? Like what part of our education system is so broken that anyone remotely thinks this is a good idea? I mean apparently even some doctors and quite a few nurses who should have enough biology classes to completely get why vaccines are the right, proper, and only reasonable solution to a pandemic who are anti-vaxx. We must be doing something fundamentally wrong for so many to be so flippant about throwing away one of the most powerful tools of modern medicine and public health.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's fine. Let anyone refuse vax

But require them to be tested, every day, at their cost, for the protection of society.

$100 a day should do it
 
Monocultured
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the good ol days when Kool aid was just a suicide pact between believers? This whole "I'm not touching you" brand of sociopathy is getting real old real fast.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We should be teaching "critical thinking" in 5th grade and "comparative mythology" in 7th.

/we should also bring back drivers ed.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Actually, that's one of the questions you can ask.

Every employer has its own process for religious accommodations. The state of Washington's religious exemption request form asks employees to assert two things:
1) That that you have a sincerely held religious belief or religious conviction that prevents you from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and
2) That you have never received a vaccine or medicine from a health care provider as an adult.
These questions present a high bar, and few Christians, other than Christian Scientists, would likely qualify under this standard.

If the employee got their employer's flu vaccine the last time it was offered, for instance, or ever used their employer's health insurance, that would pretty much crush their claim of "religious exemption." Christian Scientists get that exemption because they absolutely do not use any medical care within the constraints of their church; almost no other religion can claim such a restriction.

And if it goes to court, you really do have to be able to explain why your religion proscribes, for instance, COVID vaccines but not flu vaccines.
 
