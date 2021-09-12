 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Schrödinger's terrorist   (foxnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2021 at 12:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BOOGA BOOGA

Fear Fear! Unga booga booga!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, Uh.
As I recall, we are done.
Either sanction the hit or walk away
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is he back to #2 now?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The rumors of his death were greatly exaggerated?

Not clicking on a Fox News link. I assume they played a rerun of his greatest hits to scare the base
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We better invade something now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rent Party: We better invade something now.


And implement tax cuts for the rich.
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL does anyone still believe this shiat?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Rent Party: We better invade something now.

And implement tax cuts for the rich.


I almost forgot the tax cuts!  I will buy two boxes of yellow ribbons in atonement.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
HELL YEAH! Time to invade Jerusalem!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.