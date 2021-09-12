 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   After Delta Airlines announced a $200/mo surcharge for unvaccinated employees, 4,000 of them got vaccinated and zero quit   (wgntv.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, Delta Air Lines, Airline, CEO Ed Bastian, unvaccinated employees, Delta team members, Dr. Henry Ting  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 11:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You mean that even the sort of insipidly stupid moron who doesn't believe in getting vaccinated, when confronted with the prospect of being jobless, understands that his best possible prospects involve pushing a broom or flipping a flash frozen burger in some fast food joint? That's quite the intellectual leap for these lackwits. I'm impressed.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's almost like much of the performative 'but MAH fweeDUMs' bloviating angst-wankery was only CHILDISH BULLshiat! Gah.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
President Biden is right about this. It's time to stop putting up with all the anti-vax BS and give the plague rats real consequences.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: You mean that even the sort of insipidly stupid moron who doesn't believe in getting vaccinated, when confronted with the prospect of being jobless, understands that his best possible prospects involve pushing a broom or flipping a flash frozen burger in some fast food joint? That's quite the intellectual leap for these lackwits. I'm impressed.


I'd be willing to bet more burger flippers are vaccinated
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...we've seen nearly 20%, or one-fifth, of 20,000 [unvaccinated employees] decide to get the vaccine ..."

Still leaves a shiat ton a germ bags oozing around the place. Although making COVID an expensive form of attention-whoring might be what finally gets their attention.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 16,000 more to go.
*eyeroll*
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope, that after a few months of paying $200, they up the surcharge to $2000.  Stupidity should be costly to the one being stupid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Freedumb isn't free?

Good.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ironic because they work for Delta
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Extra fees for everything: It's the Delta way.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know it's likely a tired meme at this point, but:

This is the way.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You mean that even the sort of insipidly stupid moron who doesn't believe in getting vaccinated, when confronted with the prospect of being jobless, understands that his best possible prospects involve pushing a broom or flipping a flash frozen burger in some fast food joint? That's quite the intellectual leap for these lackwits. I'm impressed.


Which is why Biden should tell all insurance companies to jack up the rates by 200% for the unvaxxed.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still, supposedly, have coworkers holding out.

Interested to see how it all lands.
 
danvon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$200 surcharge in your health insurance.

You didn't take the carrot, now you get the stick.

Literally, and figuratively.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I still, supposedly, have coworkers holding out.

Interested to see how it all lands.


Probably on Taxiway Delta...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey, you have to be vaccinated against certain diseases to attend school, the same should apply to work.
 
vrax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the way.
 
danvon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hey, you have to be vaccinated against certain diseases to attend school, the same should apply to work.


When I was in the military, I got vaccines for diseases I was already vaccinated for as a child. Plus a new anthrax vaccine. When I was in the medical field, I had to get vaccinated for Hep. B.

All this whining is nothing but a bunch of moronic babies couching their political beliefs as a medical concern.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But some dude in Oakleys told me in a Youtube video recorded in their car that everyone was quitting instead of getting the vaccine
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is what happens when your healthcare is tied to your job.

Your company has a fiscal responsibility to keep healthcare costs as low as possible.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.