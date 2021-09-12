 Skip to content
 
(WUSA9)   Maybe this will finally convince the ivermectin crowd to get vaccinated   (wusa9.com) divider line
47
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, zoo animals, animal version of the COVID-19 vaccine, Smallpox, Nina Simone, Vaccination, The Animals, Public health  
•       •       •

2271 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nothing will convince them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Narrator: <wheezing noises>
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only if they sell it in feed stores.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They won't listen until actual horses start coughing and filling up ICUs.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A nightly tally of their deaths should be played at the end of all late news broadcasts behind a laugh track.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some people will never get vaccinated unless they can catch their immunity in the company of a stump-trained cow, and that is a low down dirty shame.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia zoo has gorillas with covid
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If covid caused people's skin to produce way more melanin, you'd see them masking and vaccinating.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you kidding? The ivermectin chuggers are cheering! "They're euthanizing the animals & leaving more ivermectin for us! They're givin' horses the 5G mind control serum, and we can eat all the horse paste now!"

Goddamned morons. Seriously, folks are STILL farking using debunked "studies" with falsified data and bullshiat claims to justify self-dosing with ivermectin. It doesn't matter that the farking folks who make the shiat told them, "um, it doesn't work for COVID-19." It doesn't matter that the farking folks who approved the shiat told them "yeah, that shiat don't work on COVID-19." It doesn't matter that the farking folks who've spent decades administering the stuff - some to humans, some to animals - have told them, "...didn't you hear the other folks? It doesn't do squat for COVID-19."

They're still gonna take it because they BELIEVE. They're gonna sicken themselves and others, suffer, and likely die because they're too goddamned stupid to realize that they're too goddamned stupid.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a well-choreographed dance, technicians lured animals, like Makoda the American Badger, with food to rehearse administering an animal version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sofiya, the zoo's cheetah, is up next.

Not gonna lie, I fully expected the next paragraph to be about how shiat went sideways for the technicians at that point.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked why he wanted to take animal dewormer, he stated "I'll be in my lab."
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could try being honest and dropping the horse de-wormer meme.  It's part of your religion at this point, I know, but anything is possible.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I'm all for encouraging the ivermectin crowd to chug on that horse paste. That way, the "glitch" of unvaccinated people will work itself out naturally by thier passing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Older not wiser: Nothing will convince them.


I know someone who is just getting over covid and had bad pneumonia. Said it hurt like crazy to breathe and never felt that sick before.  I asked if it changed her mind about getting the vaccine, she says "not at all."

She took some Chinese herbs and "secret" ingredients given to her by a friend who works for a homeopathic doctor. But won't take the vaccine because she doesn't know what's in it.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can lead an idiot to a vaccine but you can't make the take it.

Neighsayers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of those animals are also being treated with Ivermectin.  King me, libs.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Georgia zoo has gorillas with covid


Trumpanzees?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neigh
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't listen to reason, so be unreasonable and tell them that neodymium magnets help remove impurities from the intestinal track, and the FDA doesn't want that to be public info.  Also ammonia and bleach together help clean sinuses and fight respiratory viruses.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: You could try being honest and dropping the horse de-wormer meme.  It's part of your religion at this point, I know, but anything is possible.


Yes, we all k ow in April 2020 everyone owned fish and had a sudden rash of finrot in their tanks, thats why chlorotrumpkin ran out for 2 months. Everyone bought a horse with thier BLIEDEN money back in March and there is another rash of animal worms, thays why stock is running low.

Just a meme, lololol.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If lying on a hospital bed in an ICU, literally gasping for oxygen, and they see the nursing staff warming up the ventilator and their last words before the tube goes in are they still claim Covid is a hoax, then no subby, this won't do shiat.

They are beyond redemption.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're joking, right subby?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mediacloud.theweek.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

coyo: If covid caused people's skin to produce way more melanin, you'd see them masking and vaccinating.


i spent over an hour outside today sunning, in Florida, with no lotion. please continue.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just call it by its company, Zeotis.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Apparently they didn't get the memo about the cover sheet for the TPS reports.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dogs, cats, and deer are all animal reservoirs.

Sars-Cov2 is endemic, and never going away.  It's time to learn to live with it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Yes, we all k ow in April 2020 everyone owned fish and had a sudden rash of finrot in their tanks, thats why chlorotrumpkin ran out for 2 months. Everyone bought a horse with thier BLIEDEN money back in March and there is another rash of animal worms, thays why stock is running low.

Just a meme, lololol.


Lupus patients with horses have been through way too much.  They can't get their prescription filled because morons were hoarding little green pills, Then they couldn't get a vaccine because of their autoimmune disorder, and now their horses just have to sit tight and live with worms for a little while longer.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
if only there was an easy way to save yourself from dying from covid...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Older not wiser: Nothing will convince them.

I know someone who is just getting over covid and had bad pneumonia. Said it hurt like crazy to breathe and never felt that sick before.  I asked if it changed her mind about getting the vaccine, she says "not at all."

She took some Chinese herbs and "secret" ingredients given to her by a friend who works for a homeopathic doctor. But won't take the vaccine because she doesn't know what's in it.


On the plus side her chances of dying from a second bout are higher
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's OBVIOUS that Subby should have used the UNLIKELY tag.
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Urgent
Urgent-Surgical
Priority
Routine
Convenience
Anti-Vaxxers Who Took Ivermectin Instead Of The Vaccine
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Many of those animals are also being treated with Ivermectin.  King me, libs.


Eat a bowl of big greasy dicks dripping syphilis and herpes, plague rats
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Georgia zoo has gorillas with covid


So does the San Diego zoo.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Georgia zoo has gorillas with covid


If they die the state's average IQ will drop catastrophically.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: State_College_Arsonist: You could try being honest and dropping the horse de-wormer meme.  It's part of your religion at this point, I know, but anything is possible.

Yes, we all k ow in April 2020 everyone owned fish and had a sudden rash of finrot in their tanks, thats why chlorotrumpkin ran out for 2 months. Everyone bought a horse with thier BLIEDEN money back in March and there is another rash of animal worms, thays why stock is running low.

Just a meme, lololol.


It's the loaded language that becomes the meme.

Ivermectin isn't a dewormer - it's a systemic antiparasitic that acts on chloride channels unique, but ubiquitous, to invertebrates.

It isn't a poison, it acts at the cellular level to disrupt chloride balance causing an influx of chloride (and hence water) into the cells to kill them.

Calling it a dewormer is like calling water a solvent used in the cooling system of nuclear reactors - factually true, but leading and loaded.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: You could try being honest and dropping the horse de-wormer meme.  It's part of your religion at this point, I know, but anything is possible.


Some crackpot doctors are prescribing ivermectin made for human, but lots of morons are taking the ivermectin made for animals in animal size doses. The meme in this case is not an exageration.
 
mtrac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The ivermectin crowd should farking die already. I hope they never get vaxxed and farking dies the next time they catch covid.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey Google, what are some creative ways to get some holdouts to at least wear masks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
C18H27NO3:

... Okay. Wow.

A guitar, though? I figure she could pay for college with that marketing. Sweet up an OnlyFans and she wouldn't even need the college (for a while, anyway).
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well of course you expect animals to be microchipped
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd rather see an endangered animal protected than some of those assholes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At this point just about nothing will convince these mouth-breathing, knuckle-dragging, schitt-eating morans to get vaccinated. All we can do is hope that they die and do not infect anyone who cannot get the vaccine.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Hey Google, what are some creative ways to get some holdouts to at least wear masks?

[Fark user image 259x480]


I hope her XXL girlfriends are getting their fair share for donating their panty materials.

/I don't think you would get one out of hers.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: if only there was an easy way to save yourself from dying from covid...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Took me 20 seconds of looking till I got it. Now I feel stupid. Maybe if I double my intake of bleach and ivermectin I'll get smarter.
 
